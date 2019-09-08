Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Sept. 9-13

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Mile marker 9 to 12, eastbound and westbound – Right lane closures for inspection of bridges over Route 159 and Dunlap Creek, September 11-12 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 14 to 17, eastbound – Right lane and exit 16 ramp closures for overhead sign maintenance, September 12 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 15 to 19, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, September 10-27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 18 to 20, eastbound – Right shoulder closure for inspection of bridge over Jackson River, September 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 33 to 31, westbound – Left lane closure for guardrail repair, September 9 from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Road closed for up to 24 hours between Route 622 (Rose Hill Lane) and Route 623 (White Rock Gap Road) for pipe replacement, 7 p.m. September 10 through 7 p.m. September 11. Follow posted detour.

Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Road closed between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 618 (Upper Rich Patch Road) for replacement of bridge over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detours. Estimated project completion early November 2019.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching at various locations. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 176 to 174, southbound – Early morning left lane closure for guardrail repair, September 10 from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 192 to 198, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, September 9-27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 250 (Main Street, Monterey) and West Virginia state line, September 9-13 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 654 (Doe Hill Road) – Road closing September 9 between Route 618 (Church Hill Road) and Route 618 (Keister Hollow Road) for replacement of bridge over Bull Pasture River tributary. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion October 31.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditch work. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound – Early morning mobile right lane closures for porthole patching, September 13 from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 95 to 97, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge inspection, 7 p.m. September 11 to 5 a.m. September 12.

(NEW) Mile marker 97 to 95, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for installation of traffic management equipment, September 12-14 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 97 to 99, eastbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail repair, September 9 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 205 to 213, northbound – Mobile right lane closures for pothole patching, September 13 during early morning hours.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 221 to 224, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for inspection of bridges over CSX railway, September 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 225 to 219, southbound – Overnight left lane or right shoulder closures at various locations for guardrail repairs, 8 p.m. September 9 to 2:30 a.m. September 10.

(NEW) Mile marker 222 to 224, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, September 9-27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 224 to 227, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for inspection of bridges over Route 262 (at exit 225), September 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 228 to 229, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Middle River, 8 p.m. September 12 to 7 a.m. September 13.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 228 to 229, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of Middle River bridge, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 20.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 230 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, September 9-13 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 262 overpass bridges, September 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound lane shift for paving between Staunton city limits and Route 940 (Dick Huff Lane), September 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 42 (Little Calf Pasture Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 685 (Lehigh Road) and Rockbridge County line for paving, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 12.

Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) and Route 715 (Braley Pond Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through September 27.

(NEW) Route 262 – Alternating lane closures for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges just north of Staunton, September 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

(NEW) Route 262 – Westbound right shoulder closure for inspection of bridge over Route 11 just south of Staunton, September 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 276 (Keezletown Road) – Alternating lane closures at Rockingham County line for inspection of North River bridge, September 9-13 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Brief road closures for utility work between Route 662 (Greenville School Road) and Route 658 (Avis Road), weekdays 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through September 20.

Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 795 (Saint James Road), weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

(NEW) Route 664 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of I-64 overpass bridges, September 10 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 742 (Willow Spout Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 744 (Leaport Road) for Rural Rustic Road improvements, weekdays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 30.

Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through September 30.

(NEW) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading non-hard surface roads in the Swoope area, weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 13.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Mobile work zones in Swoope, Fishersville, Mint Spring and Verona areas for mowing, weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 13.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 260 to 257, southbound – Overnight left or right lane closures for installation of barriers along shoulders, September 8-10 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 258 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and pavement marking, Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 27.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Alternating lane closures at Augusta County line for inspection of North River bridge, September 9-13 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 819 (Yankeetown Road) – Flagger traffic control just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for maintenance of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, September 9-13 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 875 (Heatwole Road) – Closed between Route 33 (Rawley Pike) and Route 752 (Muddy Creek Road) for replacement of Muddy Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion October 31.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Occasional lane and shoulder closures just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for replacement of bridge over the North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 5. Estimated project completion September 2020.

Route 1507 (Maple Avenue, Timberville) – Daily road closures between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1519 (Walnut Drive) for utility work, 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through October 25. Short detour routes posted.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Exit 279, southbound – Brief closure of on-ramp from Route 675 (Stoney Creek Boulevard) to southbound I-81 for pavement testing. Closure scheduled for 30 minutes or less between 10 p.m. September 12 and 5 a.m. September 13. Detour in place.

(UPDATE) Exit 283, southbound – Brief closure of on-ramp from Route 42 (West Reservoir Street) to southbound I-81 for pavement testing. Closure scheduled for 30 minutes or less between 10 p.m. September 12 and 5 a.m. September 13. Detour in place.

Mile marker 292 to 294, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridges over Route 601 (Battlefield Road), weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 13.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 614 (South Middle Road) – Flagger traffic control at I-81 interchange for maintenance of interstate overpass bridges, September 9-13 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Road closed through late summer 2019 between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower for slope repairs and roadway reconstruction.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound – Nighttime left lane closures for guardrail repairs, September 9-10 from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Exit 302, northbound – Brief closure of on- and off-ramps between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and northbound I-81 for pavement testing. Closure scheduled for 30 minutes or less between 10 p.m. September 12 and 13 a.m. September 6. Detours in place.

Mile marker 309 to 319, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving, Monday to Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through October 1.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound – Overnight left lane closures as needed for equipment access to median, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through summer 2020. Northbound and southbound left shoulders closed 24/7. Speed limit through work zone is 60 mph.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 314, northbound – Early morning right lane closures for guardrail repairs, September 11-12 from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 322 to 323, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for guardrail repairs, September 10-11 from 12 midnight to 5 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 50 (Millwood Pike), eastbound and westbound – Left lane closures at Route 1092 (Independence Drive) intersection for signal work, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 27.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike, Stephens City) – Intermittent flagging and lane closures for utility work at Double Church Road intersection, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 1.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Wardensville Grade) – Mobile traffic control between Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) and Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) for pavement marking, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 20.

(NEW) Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) – Mobile lane closures between Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) and Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) for pavement marking, September 10-20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

(UPDATE) Route 672 (Brucetown Road) – Single lane closures between Route 667 (Rocky Ford Road) and Route 667 (Sir Johns Road) for utility work, September 9-12 from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line. Follow posted detour.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 (Buckmarsh Street, Berryville) – Mobile traffic control between Route 616 (Church Street) and Mosby Boulevard (Route 1035) for pavement marking through September 15. Daytime and nighttime work possible.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 604 (Ebenezer Road) – Closed between Route 607 (Saw Mill Hill Road) and Route 605 (Morgans Mill Road) for bridge work in two locations. Follow posted detours. Estimated completion September 27.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

(NEW) Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over Shenandoah River, September 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Flagger traffic control between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 679 (South River Road) for maintenance of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, September 9-20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

