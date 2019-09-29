Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Sept. 30-Oct. 4

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for bridge sweeping at various locations, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Exits 16, 14 and 10, westbound – On- and off-ramps narrowed for installation of signs, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Exit 21, westbound – Law enforcement traffic control during overnight hours for signal work at intersection of westbound ramps and Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road), 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Road closed between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 618 (Upper Rich Patch Road) for replacement of bridge over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detours. Estimated project completion early November 2019.

(NEW) Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Law enforcement traffic control during overnight hours for signal work at intersection with I-64 westbound ramps, 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Route 701 (Earnest Avenue, Iron Gate) – Mobile lane closures between Route 220 (Market Avenue) and Botetourt County line for pavement marking, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 15.

Route 1710 (Nightingale Lane, Iron Gate) – Mobile lane closures between Route 701 (Earnest Avenue) and dead end for pavement marking, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 15.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching at various locations. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Cowpasture River Highway) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for paving operations between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Route 631 (Indian Hill Road), 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through October 11.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 41 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Alternating shoulder closures for mowing, 8 a.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Saturday.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Exit 188A, southbound – Right shoulder closure for sign repairs along off-ramp to Route 60 east, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures for utility work between Lexington city limits and Route 606 (Raphine Road), weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 25.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 642 (Blue Grass Valley Road) – Mobile lane closures between Route 220 (Potomac River Road) and Route 642 (Laurel Fork Road) for pavement marking, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 15.

Route 654 (Doe Hill Road) – Road closed between Route 618 (Church Hill Road) and Route 618 (Keister Hollow Road) for replacement of bridge over Bull Pasture River tributary. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion October 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditch work. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Exit 87, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures on ramp over I-81 for bridge maintenance, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Exits 87, 96 and 99, eastbound and westbound – On- and off-ramps narrowed for installation of signs, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 211 to 210, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 675, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 18.

(NEW) Mile marker 225, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures for culvert repairs in median, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 5.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 228 to 229, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of Middle River bridge, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 4.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge inspections, Monday and Thursday nights (September 30 and October 3) from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound lane shift for paving between Route 671 (Almo Chapel Road) and Route 675 (Broadhead School Road), Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Overnight northbound lane closures for utility work between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and Route 781 (Bald Rock Road), Monday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Brief detour for southbound traffic for installation of water line between Route 1402 (First Street) and Route 1403 (Second Street), Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound lane shifts between Route 1402 (First Street) and Route 1049 (Rolling Thunder Lane) for curb work, Monday-Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Northbound right shoulder closures on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 1.

Route 42 (Little Calf Pasture Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 685 (Lehigh Road) and Rockbridge County line for paving, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 12.

(NEW) Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway/Shenandoah Mountain Road) – Mobile shoulder closures for mowing between Route 736 (Jennings Gap Road) and Highland County line, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) and Route 715 (Braley Pond Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 11.

(NEW) Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 612 (New Hope-Crimora Road) and 0.33-mile north of Route 612 for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 25.

(NEW) Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 672 (Turk Mountain Lane) and 2.4 miles north of Route 1343 (Northwood Drive) for paving operations, September 30-October 30 from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 611 (Dooms Crossing Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement work between Route 340 (Eastside Highway) and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road), weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 612 (New Hope-Crimora Road) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 782 (Barnhart Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for paving and pavement marking between Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 795 (Entry School Road), 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through October 31.

Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 795 (Saint James Road), weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

Route 742 (Willow Spout Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 744 (Leaport Road) for Rural Rustic Road improvements, weekdays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 30.

(NEW) Route 752 (Naked Creek Hollow Road) – Shoulder closures for brush cutting between Route 753 (Slate Hill Road) and Route 646 (Fadley Road), weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 796 (Kiddsville Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement work between Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) and Route 254 (Hermitage Road), weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 825 (South River Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement work and mobile shoulder closures for brush cutting between Route 844 (Grand Caverns Drive) and Route 778 (Patterson Mill Road), weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 825 (South River Road) – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement between Route 778 (Patterson Mill Road) and Rockingham County line, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through September 30.

Route 1525 (Ridgeview Drive) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and Route 1538 (Falling Rock Drive), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 31.

Route 1530 (Forest Springs Drive) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and Route 1561 (Springer Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 31.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Fishersville, Mint Spring and Verona areas for mowing and brush cutting. Mobile work zones for grading non-hard surface roads in the Swoope area. Weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 4. Shoulder closures for pipe cleaning in the Fishersville and Mint Springs areas, weekdays 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 4.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 246 to 249, northbound – Overnight left lane and right shoulder closures for guardrail repair, 10 p.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. Wednesday.

(NEW) Mile marker 256 to 259, northbound – Overnight lane closures for installation of concrete barriers along shoulders. Right lane closure from 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. Left lane closure from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 258 to 263, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for installation of pavement markers and rumble strips, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 18.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 721 (Fellowship Road) and Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 5.

(NEW) Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Westbound intermittent lane closures for utility work between Route 701 (Cooks Creek Road) and Route 1144 (Rorrer Circle), Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Right shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Left shoulder closures and left turn lane closure for culvert repairs near intersection with Route 628 (Beldor Road), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through September 30.

(NEW) Route 257 (Briery Branch Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 613 (Spring Creek Road) and Route 742 (Waggys Creek Road) for maintenance of bridge over Beaver Creek, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 11.

(NEW) Route 257 (Briery Branch Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 604 (Allman Road) and Route 924 (Briery Branch Road) for maintenance of bridge over Hone Quarry Run, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 11.

(UPDATE) Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking in area of Route 820 (Bergton Road), Monday and Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 259A (Broadway Avenue) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking between Route 259 (Timber Way) and Route 42 (South Main Street), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, October 5.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 875 (Heatwole Road) – Closed between Route 33 (Rawley Pike) and Route 752 (Muddy Creek Road) for replacement of Muddy Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion October 31.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Occasional lane and shoulder closures just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for replacement of bridge over the North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 5. Estimated project completion September 2020.

Route 1507 (Maple Avenue, Timberville) – Daily road closures between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1519 (Walnut Drive) for utility work, 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through October 25. Short detour routes posted.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 211 – Eastbound shoulder closures for tree trimming between Route 340 and 0.4 miles west of Route 340, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 211 – Overnight lane closures for paving and pavement marking between Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) and South Fork Shenandoah River bridge, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through October 31.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) – Flagger traffic control about 0.6 mile north of Route 211 for culvert repairs, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for mowing from 7 a.m. September 25 to 7 a.m. October 5.

Mile marker 267 to 273, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 273, southbound – Nighttime left shoulder closure for guardrail repairs, Monday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 277 to 286, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, October 1-18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 (West Lee Highway) – Overnight flagger traffic control for pavement marking between I-81 interchange and Route 734 (Academy Road), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through October 31.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 675 (Edinburg Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control for embankment repairs between Route 11 (Main Street) and Edinburg Gap, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 15.

Route 679 (Ritenour Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 681 (Stoneburner Road) and Route 682 (Readus Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 15.

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Road closed through fall 2019 between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower for slope repairs and roadway reconstruction.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 309 to 319, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving, Monday to Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through October 1.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound – Overnight left lane closures as needed for equipment access to median, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through summer 2020. Northbound and southbound left shoulders closed 24/7. Speed limit through work zone is 60 mph.

(NEW) Mile marker 312 to 324, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, October 1-18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 314, northbound – Overnight right lane closure for guardrail repair, 11:30 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday.

(NEW) Exit 323, northbound – Off-ramp to Route 669 (Rest Church Road) closed during overnight hours for milling and paving, 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Follow posted detour.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike, Stephens City) – Intermittent flagging and lane closures for utility work at Double Church Road intersection, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 1.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Hayfield Road) – Single lane traffic for utility work between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 743 (Flint Ridge Lane), Monday-Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 621 (Locke’s Mill Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and Route 608 (Parshall Road) for pipe replacements, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Follow posted detours.

Route 635 (Moose Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and dead end, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through September 30.

Route 636 (Westwood Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 7 Business (West Main Street) and Route 657 (Senseny Road), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through September 30.

Route 655 (Salem Church Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 723 (Old Winchester Road) and Route 634 (Salem Church Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through September 30.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

(NEW) Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight left and right shoulder closures for mowing, October 6-9 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 522 (Remount Road) – Shoulder closures for tree trimming between Route 665 (Chester Gap Road) and Lake Front Road, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures for bridge inspection at North Fork Shenandoah River, Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 615 (Stokes Airport Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 619 (Rivermont Road) and Route 660 (Kendrick Ford Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 15.

Route 619 (Rivermont Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 615 (Stokes Airport Road) and Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 15.

Route 621 (Punch Run Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 55 (Strasburg Road) and Route 660 (Kendrick Ford Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 15.

(NEW) Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road closing Tuesday, October 8, between Route 643 (Howellsville Road) and Route 661 (Fairground Road) for repairs to south approach to Shenandoah River bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion June 2020.

Route 660 (Kendrick Ford Road/Wakeman Mill Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 615 (Hall Road) and Route 621 (Punch Run Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 15.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.