Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 25, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 9.

*NEW* Mile marker 22 to 23, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Temporary signals control traffic 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, shoulder repairs, pipe cleaning and tree/debris removal. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) – Alternating lane closures between Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) and 0.2-mile west of Route 220 for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through September 29.

*NEW* Route 678 (Indian Draft Road) – Alternating lane closures between Route 629 (Deerfield Road) and 3.7 miles north of Route 629 for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through October 19.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, shoulder repairs, pipe cleaning/replacement and tree/debris removal. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 177 to 178, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridges over Cedar Creek and Route 692, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 9.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 186 to 188, northbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 678 (Buffalo Bend Road) and Route 834 (Stoneridge Lane) for maintenance of Buffalo Creek bridge, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 2.

*NEW* Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 668 (Bethesda Road) and Bath County line for pavement resurfacing, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 9.

*NEW* Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 727 (Copper Road) and Island Lane (Rockbridge Baths) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Shoulder closures between Route 710 (Swope Lane) and Route 727 (Hyde Road) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Bluegrass Trail) – Bridge replacement at North Buffalo Creek near intersection with Route 611 (Spring Branch Road). Drivers use temporary crossing with stop-and-proceed traffic pattern through October 8.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 632 (The Pines Road) and West Virginia line, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. through October 9.

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Monterey eastern town limits and just east of Bear Cub Lane, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October 10.

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 220 (Jackson River Road) and Route 1003 (Water Street, Monterey), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 1.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree removal, pavement patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 212 to 213, northbound – Shoulders closed for sign work, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 215 to 214, southbound – Shoulders closed for sign work, Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound shoulder closures between Route 1402 (First Street) and Mitchell Lane for utility work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 720 (Dry Branch Road) and Route 2212 (Taliaferro Drive) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway/Main Street) – Mobile lane closures between I-81 interchange and Waynesboro eastern city limits for traffic signal inspections, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic diversion in place for Bell Creek bridge replacement between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Detour uses temporary bridge and portion of Route 732. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

*UPDATE* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Shoulder closures between Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) and Route 742 (Shutterlee Mill Road) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Shoulder closures for Rural Rustic Road work between Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion September 30.

Route 662 (Stover School Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) and Route 613 (Old Greenville Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Traffic pattern change for Bell Creek bridge replacement near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue). Part of Route 732 serves as detour for Route 250 traffic. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Moscow, Fishersville and Mint Spring areas for mowing, pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 31.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 255 to 251, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 9.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 257 to 259, northbound – Overnight full closures for bridge removal operations, Monday through Thursday nights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Left lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. for equipment setup and removal. During full closures, northbound traffic detours onto exit 257 ramps. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated completion in spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Overnight lane closures in the area of I-81 exit 257 at Mauzy for removal of old Route 11 bridge. State police will assist with traffic control at interchange. Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Work is part of bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated project completion in spring 2021.

*NEW* Route 42 (Harpine Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 753 (Kratzer Road) and Route 1420 (Industrial Drive) for pavement resurfacing, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 9.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 991 (Jacob Burner Drive) – Road closed through October 15 between Route 996 (McGaheysville Road) and Route 642 (Cave Hill Road) for bridge rehabilitation at Stoney Run. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55/48 (John Marshall Highway) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Route 633 (Red Bud Road) and Frederick County line, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 10.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Road closed just south of intersection with Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for Smith Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 2020.

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 698 (Orchard Drive, Mount Jackson) – Road closed just west of Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard/Orkney Grade) for Mill Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 309 to 300, southbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 313 to 315, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Abrams Creek, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 9.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 319 to 312, southbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for pavement patching, 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 320 to 319, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign work, Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Westbound left shoulder closure between Route 991 (Regency Lakes Drive) and I-81 interchange for sign work, Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 37 – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 11 (Valley Pike) and Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Estimated completion November 10.

Route 55/48 (Wardensville Pike) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Shenandoah County line and West Virginia line, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 10.

*UPDATE* Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures between Route 1085 (Stickley Drive) and Route 641 (Double Church Road) for utility work, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Work is part of roadway reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Mobile lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 692 (Chapel Hill Road) and West Virginia state line, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 9.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound shoulder closures between Route 1367 (Costello Drive) and Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) for sign work, Tuesday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound left lane closures for roadway construction work near intersection with Route 645 (Airport Road), weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Estimated completion October 21.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

*UPDATE* Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Overnight alternating lane closures between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive) for utility work related to roadway reconstruction. Estimated completion October 2.

Route 1085 (Stickley Drive) – Closed just south of Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) through October 2020 for utility work and roadway reconstruction. Detour using Route 1012 (Town Run Lane).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 723 (Main Street, Boyce) and Route 668 (Old Waterloo Road), Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 16 to 13, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement patching, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

