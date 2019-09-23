Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Sept. 23-27

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 1 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for bridge sweeping at various locations, 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

(NEW) Mile marker 6 to 3, westbound – Left shoulder closures for ditch cleaning, Monday-Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 15 to 23, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 27.

(NEW) Mile marker 36 to 38, eastbound – Right lane closure for shoulder paving, Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Road closed between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 618 (Upper Rich Patch Road) for replacement of bridge over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detours. Estimated project completion early November 2019.

Route 701 (Earnest Avenue, Iron Gate) – Mobile lane closures between Route 220 (Market Avenue) and Botetourt County line for pavement marking, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 15.

Route 1710 (Nightingale Lane, Iron Gate) – Mobile lane closures between Route 701 (Earnest Avenue) and dead end for pavement marking, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 15.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching at various locations. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking between Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) and Rockbridge County line, Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 42 (Cowpasture River Highway) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for paving operations between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Route 631 (Indian Hill Road), September 25-October 11 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 42 (Cowpasture River Highway) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Alleghany County line, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking between Alleghany County line and Highland County line, Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 41 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for bridge sweeping at various locations, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 50 to 56, eastbound and westbound – Brief slow-roll traffic control for utility work, Sunday (September 22) between 5:30 a.m. and 12 noon.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for bridge sweeping at various locations, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mile marker 192 to 198, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 27.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 200 to 205, northbound – Early morning right lane closures for replacement of reflective pavement markers, Tuesday from 2:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures for utility work between Lexington city limits and Route 606 (Raphine Road), weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 25.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for sign installations between Route 678 (Bullpasture River Road) and town of Monterey, Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 642 (Blue Grass Valley Road) – Mobile lane closures between Route 220 (Potomac River Road) and Route 642 (Laurel Fork Road) for pavement marking, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 15.

Route 654 (Doe Hill Road) – Road closed between Route 618 (Church Hill Road) and Route 618 (Keister Hollow Road) for replacement of bridge over Bull Pasture River tributary. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion October 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditch work. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 205 to 222, northbound and southbound – Daytime right shoulder closures and overnight left shoulder closures for mowing, 8 a.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Saturday (September 28).

(NEW) Mile marker 205 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for bridge sweeping at various locations, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 213 to 210, southbound – Overnight right lane closure for shoulder paving, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

(NEW) Mile marker 222 to 237, northbound and southbound – Daytime right shoulder closures and overnight left shoulder closures for mowing, 8 a.m. Sunday (September 22) to 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Mile marker 222 to 224, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 27.

Mile marker 227 to 235, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 228 to 229, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of Middle River bridge, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 27.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge inspections, Monday and Thursday nights (September 23 and 26) from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closures between Route 1402 (First Street) and Route 1403 (Second Street) for utility work, Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound lane shifts between Route 1402 (First Street) and Route 1049 (Rolling Thunder Lane) for curb work, Monday-Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Northbound right shoulder closures on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 1.

Route 42 (Little Calf Pasture Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 685 (Lehigh Road) and Rockbridge County line for paving, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 12.

Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) and Route 715 (Braley Pond Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through September 27.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Mobile shoulder closures for brush cutting between Route 865 (Rockfish Road) and Rockingham County line, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 608 (Battlefield Road) – Mobile traffic control for pavement work between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and Route 254 (Hermitage Road), weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through September 27.

(NEW) Route 612 (New Hope-Crimora Road) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 782 (Barnhart Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

Route 616 (Dam Town Road) – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement between Route 926 (Riverbend Road) and Route 608 (Battlefield Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for paving and pavement marking between Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 795 (Entry School Road), September 23-October 31 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Route 640 traffic may be detoured onto Route 1001 (Kingsbury Drive) September 23-25 during work hours.

Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 795 (Saint James Road), weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

Route 742 (Willow Spout Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 744 (Leaport Road) for Rural Rustic Road improvements, weekdays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 30.

Route 778 (Patterson Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement between Route 865 (Rockfish Road) and Route 608 (Battlefield Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 825 (South River Road) – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement between Route 778 (Patterson Mill Road) and Rockingham County line, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 831 (Old White Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control for ditch cleaning between Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) and Route 652 (Guthrie Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through September 30.

(NEW) Route 1525 (Ridgeview Drive) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and Route 1538 (Falling Rock Drive), September 23-October 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1530 (Forest Springs Drive) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and Route 1561 (Springer Road), September 23-October 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads – Shoulder closures for pipe cleaning in the Fishersville and Mint Springs areas, weekdays 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through September 27.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Fishersville, Mint Spring and Verona areas for mowing and brush cutting. Mobile work zones for grading non-hard surface roads in the Swoope area. Weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 27.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for mowing, 12:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 28.

(NEW) Mile marker 248, northbound – Early morning left lane closure for guardrail repair, Thursday from 1:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Exit 257, northbound – Off-ramp to Route 11 (Valley Pike) closed during overnight hours for ramp widening, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Follow posted detour.

Mile marker 258 to 263, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and pavement marking, Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., through September 27.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 721 (Fellowship Road) and Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through September 28.

(NEW) Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving in area of Route 820 (Bergton Road), Monday and Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 259A (Broadway Avenue) – Alternating lane closures for paving between Route 259 (Timber Way) and Route 42 (South Main Street), Tuesday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 875 (Heatwole Road) – Closed between Route 33 (Rawley Pike) and Route 752 (Muddy Creek Road) for replacement of Muddy Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion October 31.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Occasional lane and shoulder closures just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for replacement of bridge over the North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 5. Estimated project completion September 2020.

Route 1507 (Maple Avenue, Timberville) – Daily road closures between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1519 (Walnut Drive) for utility work, 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through October 25. Short detour routes posted.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 211 – Overnight lane closures for paving and pavement marking between Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) and South Fork Shenandoah River bridge, Sunday to Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through October 31.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for mowing from 7 a.m. September 25 to 7 a.m. October 5.

Mile marker 267 to 273, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 273, southbound – Overnight left shoulder closure for guardrail repairs, 11 p.m. Wednesday to 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 292 to 291, southbound – Nighttime right shoulder closure for guardrail repairs, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Mile marker 292 to 294, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridges over Route 601 (Battlefield Road), Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 211 (East Lee Highway) – Overnight lane closures for pavement work between Route 11 (Congress Street, New Market) and Page County line, Monday through Friday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (West Lee Highway) – Overnight flagger traffic control for pavement marking between I-81 interchange and Route 734 (Academy Road), September 23-October 31 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 675 (Edinburg Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control for embankment repairs between Route 11 (Main Street) and Edinburg Gap, September 23-October 11 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 679 (Ritenour Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 681 (Stoneburner Road) and Route 682 (Readus Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 15.

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Road closed through fall 2019 between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower for slope repairs and roadway reconstruction.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 302 to 303, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for soil testing, Monday and Tuesday nights from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Mile marker 309 to 319, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving, Monday to Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through October 1.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound – Overnight left lane closures as needed for equipment access to median, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through summer 2020. Northbound and southbound left shoulders closed 24/7. Speed limit through work zone is 60 mph.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 314, northbound – Nighttime right lane closure for guardrail repairs, 11 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Overnight northbound lane closure for road construction between Route 669 (Woodbine Road) and Route 669 (Rest Church Road). Drivers follow short detour route. Tuesday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike, Stephens City) – Intermittent flagging and lane closures for utility work at Double Church Road intersection, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 1.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 600 (Hayfield Road) – Single lane traffic for utility work between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 743 (Flint Ridge Lane), Monday-Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 672 (Brucetown Road) – Single lane traffic for utility work between Route 667 (Rocky Ford Road) and Route 667 (Sir Johns Road), Monday-Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 604 (Ebenezer Road) – Closed between Route 607 (Saw Mill Hill Road) and Route 605 (Morgans Mill Road) for bridge work in two locations. Follow posted detours. Estimated completion September 27.

(NEW) Route 635 (Moose Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and dead end, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through September 30.

(NEW) Route 636 (Westwood Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 7 Business (West Main Street) and Route 657 (Senseny Road), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through September 30.

(NEW) Route 655 (Salem Church Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 723 (Old Winchester Road) and Route 634 (Salem Church Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through September 30.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

(NEW) Mile marker 7 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Lane and shoulder closures for inspection of Shenandoah River bridge, Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 13 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight right shoulder closures for guardrail and cable-barrier repairs, 8 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 615 (Stokes Airport Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 619 (Rivermont Road) and Route 660 (Kendrick Ford Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 15.

(NEW) Route 619 (Rivermont Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 615 (Stokes Airport Road) and Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 15.

(UPDATE) Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Flagger traffic control between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 679 (South River Road) for maintenance of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 27.

(NEW) Route 621 (Punch Run Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 55 (Strasburg Road) and Route 660 (Kendrick Ford Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 15.

(NEW) Route 660 (Kendrick Ford Road/Wakeman Mill Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 615 (Hall Road) and Route 621 (Punch Run Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 15.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.