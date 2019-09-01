Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Sept. 2-6

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 9 to 12, eastbound and westbound – Right lane closures for inspection of bridges over Route 159 and Dunlap Creek, September 5-6 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 15 to 17, eastbound – Overhead sign maintenance. Right lane and exit 16 ramp closures on September 3 from 12 noon to 4:30 p.m. Left lane closure September 5 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Road closed between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 618 (Upper Rich Patch Road) for replacement of bridge over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detours. Estimated project completion early November 2019.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching at various locations. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching and brush cutting. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 176 to 174, southbound – Early morning left lane closure for guardrail repair, September 5 from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures between Route 631 (Old Buena Vista Road) and Route 606 (Raphine) for fiber optic installation, September 3-6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 250 (Main Street, Monterey) and West Virginia state line, September 3-6 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Brush cutting to improve sign visibility. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 654 (Doe Hill Road) – Road closing September 9 between Route 618 (Church Hill Road) and Route 618 (Keister Hollow Road) for replacement of bridge over Bull Pasture River tributary. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion October 31.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 97 to 99, eastbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail repair, September 4 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for inspection of bridges over CSX railway, September 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 222 to 219, southbound – Early morning lane or shoulder closures at various locations for guardrail repairs, September 5 from 2 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 222 to 223, northbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail repair, September 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 228 to 229, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of Middle River bridge, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 13.

Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge inspections, 8 p.m. September 3 to 4 a.m. September 4.

(NEW) Mile marker 237 to 230, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, September 3-6 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 42 (Little Calf Pasture Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 685 (Lehigh Road) and Rockbridge County line for paving, September 6-October 12 from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) and Route 715 (Braley Pond Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through September 27.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Shoulder closures for mowing operations in the Mint Spring area, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through September 6.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Brief road closures for utility work between Route 662 (Greenville School Road) and Route 658 (Avis Road), weekdays 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through September 20.

Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 795 (Saint James Road), weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

(NEW) Route 742 (Willow Spout Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 744 (Leaport Road) for Rural Rustic Road improvements, weekdays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 30.

Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through September 30.

(NEW) Route 1427 (Rowe Road) – Overnight lane closures between Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) and dead end for pipe replacement, 8 p.m. September 3 to 8 a.m. September 4.

(NEW) Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Fishersville and Verona areas for mowing, weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 6.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 246 to 248, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, September 3-6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 255 to 259, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for installation of signs and median barrier, 8 p.m. September 6 to 7 a.m. September 7.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 260 to 257, southbound – Overnight left lane closures for installation of signs, Monday through Thursday nights (September 2-5) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 258 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and pavement marking, Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 27.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures in area of I-81 interchange at exit 257 (Mauzy) for installation of concrete barriers, September 3-6 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Harrisonburg city limits and Greene County line for pavement marking, September 3-6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 42 (Warm Springs Pike/John Wayland Highway) – Mobile lane closures between Harrisonburg city limits and Augusta County line for pavement marking, September 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 257 (Dinkel Avenue/Ottobine Road/Briery Branch Road) – Mobile lane closures between I-81 interchange (Mount Crawford) and Route 604 (Allman Road) for pavement marking, September 3-4 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 612 (Hopkins Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) and Route 972 (Millertown Road) for maintenance of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, September 3-6 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 875 (Heatwole Road) – Closed between Route 33 (Rawley Pike) and Route 752 (Muddy Creek Road) for replacement of Muddy Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion October 31.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Occasional lane and shoulder closures just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for replacement of bridge over the North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 5. Estimated project completion September 2020.

(NEW) Route 1507 (Maple Avenue, Timberville) – Daily road closures between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1519 (Walnut Drive) for utility work. Short detour routes posted. September 3-October 25 from 6 a.m. 6:30 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Exit 279, southbound – Brief closure of on-ramp from Route 675 (Stoney Creek Boulevard) to southbound I-81 for pavement testing. Closure scheduled for 30 minutes or less between 10 p.m. September 5 and 5 a.m. September 6. Detour in place.

(NEW) Exit 283, southbound – Brief closure of on-ramp from Route 42 (West Reservoir Street) to southbound I-81 for pavement testing. Closure scheduled for 30 minutes or less between 10 p.m. September 5 and 5 a.m. September 6. Detour in place.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 292 to 294, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridges over Route 601 (Battlefield Road), weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 13.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 767 (Quicksburg Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 616 (Ridge Road) and Route 827 (Old Bridge Road) for maintenance of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, September 3-6 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Road closed through late summer 2019 between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower for slope repairs and roadway reconstruction.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Daytime flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, 12 noon Tuesday through 5 p.m. Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repair, 10 p.m. September 3 to 1 a.m. September 4.

(NEW) Exit 302, northbound – Brief closure of on- and off-ramps between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and northbound I-81 for pavement testing. Closure scheduled for 30 minutes or less between 10 p.m. September 5 and 5 a.m. September 6. Detours in place.

Mile marker 309 to 319, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving, Monday to Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through October 1.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound – Overnight left lane closures as needed for equipment access to median, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through summer 2020. Northbound and southbound left shoulders closed 24/7. Speed limit through work zone is 60 mph.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 314, northbound – Overnight right lane closure for guardrail repair, 11 p.m. September 4 to 1 a.m. September 5.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 322 to 323, northbound – Early morning left lane closure for guardrail repair, September 4 from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 313 to 315, northbound – Right lane and exit 315 off-ramp closed overnight for ramp improvement work, 9 p.m. September 2 to 5 a.m. September 3. Ramp traffic detours using exit 317.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 50 (Northwestern Pike), westbound – Single lane closures at intersection with Ward Avenue for paving operations, September 5-6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 50 (Millwood Pike), eastbound and westbound – Overnight left lane closures at Route 1092 (Independence Drive) intersection for paving, September 3-6 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Daytime left lane closures for signal work, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 27.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike, Stephens City) – Intermittent flagging and lane closures for utility work at Double Church Road intersection, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 1.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Occasional southbound right lane closures between Route 645 (Airport Road) and Route 776 (Bufflick Road) for utility work, weekdays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 4.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Mountain Falls Road) – Stop and proceed traffic pattern for replacement of Falls Run bridge about 1.4 miles south of Route 608 (Wardensville Grade). Vehicle width restriction of 9 feet. Estimated completion September 6.

(UPDATE) Route 608 (Wardensville Grade) – Mobile traffic control between Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) and Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) for pavement marking, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 20.

Route 644 (Papermill Road) – Road closed through 6 p.m. August 31 between Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) and Shawnee Drive (Winchester) for intersection construction. Follow posted detours.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

(UPDATE) Route 672 (Brucetown Road) – Single lane closures between Route 667 (Rocky Ford Road) and Route 667 (Sir Johns Road) for utility work, September 3-5 from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line. Follow posted detour.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Daytime flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, 12 noon Tuesday through 5 p.m. Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control in the Asbury Terrace and Pioneer Heights subdivisions including cul-de-sacs for paving operations. Estimated completion September 5.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 641 (Lewisville Road) and West Virginia state line for installation of traffic equipment, September 3-6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 340 (Buckmarsh Street, Berryville) – Mobile traffic control between Route 616 (Church Street) and Mosby Boulevard (Route 1035) for pavement marking through September 15. Daytime and nighttime work possible.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 604 (Ebenezer Road) – Closed September 3-27 between Route 607 (Saw Mill Hill Road) and Route 605 (Morgans Mill Road) for bridge work in two locations. Follow posted detours.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Daytime flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, 12 noon Tuesday through 5 p.m. Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Downing Farm Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 673 (McCoys Ford Road) and End of State Maintenance, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 5.

Route 673 (McCoys Ford Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) and End of State Maintenance, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 5.

Route 1030 (Joanwood Lane) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 673 (Boo Road) and cul-de-sac, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 5.

Route 1033 (Maywood Drive) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 626 (Esteppe Road) and cul-de-sac, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 5.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Daytime flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, 12 noon Tuesday through 5 p.m. Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

