Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Sept. 16-20

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 15 to 19, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 27.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Various roads – Mobile traffic control for line painting, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Be alert for slow-moving equipment.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Road closed between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 618 (Upper Rich Patch Road) for replacement of bridge over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detours. Estimated project completion early November 2019.

(NEW) Route 701 (Earnest Avenue, Iron Gate) – Mobile lane closures between Route 220 (Market Avenue) and Botetourt County line for pavement marking, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 15.

(NEW) Route 1710 (Nightingale Lane) – Mobile lane closures between Route 701 (Earnest Avenue) and dead end for pavement marking, September 16-October 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching at various locations. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 192 to 198, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 27.

(NEW) Mile marker 203 to 205, northbound – Nighttime right shoulder closure for guardrail repair, September 19 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 205 to 200, southbound – Early morning right shoulder closures for replacement of reflective pavement markers, September 19 from 2:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Exit 205, northbound – Early morning off-ramp closure for guardrail repair, September 20 from 12:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound lane closures for utility work between Route 631 (Old Buena Vista Road) and Route 606 (Raphine Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 56 (Tye River Turnpike) – Mobile traffic control for line painting between Augusta county line and Nelson County line, September 16 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Be alert for slow-moving equipment.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 250 (Main Street, Monterey) and West Virginia state line, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 654 (Doe Hill Road) – Road closed between Route 618 (Church Hill Road) and Route 618 (Keister Hollow Road) for replacement of bridge over Bull Pasture River tributary. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion October 31.

(NEW) Route 642 (Blue Grass Valley Road) – Mobile lane closures between Route 220 (Potomac River Road) and Route 642 (Laurel Fork Road) for pavement marking, September 16-October 15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditch work. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound – Mobile alternating shoulder closures for mowing, 8 a.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Saturday.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 97 to 99, eastbound – Nighttime right shoulder closure for guardrail repair, September 19 from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Exit 221, northbound – Ramp to eastbound I-64 narrowed for early-morning guardrail repairs, September 20 from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Mile marker 222 to 224, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 27.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 224 to 227, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for inspection of bridges over Route 262 (at exit 225), September 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 227 to 235, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 228 to 229, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of Middle River bridge, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 27.

(NEW) Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge inspections, September 16 and September 19 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 229 to 231, northbound – Nighttime left lane closure for guardrail repairs, September 18 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closures between Route 1402 (First Street) and Route 1403 (Second Street) for utility work, Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures between Route 1402 (First Street) and Route 1049 (Rolling Thunder Lane) for curb work, September 17-October 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 42 (Little Calf Pasture Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 685 (Lehigh Road) and Rockbridge County line for paving, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 12.

Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) and Route 715 (Braley Pond Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through September 27.

(NEW) Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Mobile shoulder closures for brush cutting between Route 865 (Rockfish Road) and Rockingham County line, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Alternating lane closures for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges just north of Staunton, September 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 333 (Augusta Woods Drive) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges just west of George Cochran Parkway, September 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Brief road closures for utility work between Route 662 (Greenville School Road) and Route 658 (Avis Road), weekdays 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through September 20.

(NEW) Route 616 (Dam Town Road) – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement between Route 926 (Riverbend Road) and Route 608 (Battlefield Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 795 (Saint James Road), weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

Route 742 (Willow Spout Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 744 (Leaport Road) for Rural Rustic Road improvements, weekdays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 30.

(NEW) Route 778 (Patterson Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement between Route 865 (Rockfish Road) and Route 608 (Battlefield Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 814 (Love Road) – Flagger traffic control for ditch cleaning between Route 664 (Reeds Gap Road) and Nelson County line, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 825 (South River Road) – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement between Route 778 (Patterson Mill Road) and Rockingham County line, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 831 (Old White Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control for ditch cleaning between Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) and Route 652 (Guthrie Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through September 30.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Mobile work zones for grading non-hard surface roads in the Swoope area, weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 20.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Fishersville, Mint Spring and Verona areas for mowing and brush cutting, weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 20.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for mowing, September 15-28 from 12:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 258 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and pavement marking, Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 27.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Westbound intermittent lane closures for utility work between Route 701 (Silver Lake Road) and Route 1144 (Rorrer Circle), September 17-20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 819 (Yankeetown Road) – Flagger traffic control just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for maintenance of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 875 (Heatwole Road) – Closed between Route 33 (Rawley Pike) and Route 752 (Muddy Creek Road) for replacement of Muddy Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion October 31.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Occasional lane and shoulder closures just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for replacement of bridge over the North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 5. Estimated project completion September 2020.

Route 1507 (Maple Avenue, Timberville) – Daily road closures between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1519 (Walnut Drive) for utility work, 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through October 25. Short detour routes posted.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 211 – Overnight westbound lane closures for pavement work between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Shenandoah County line, September 19-21 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 267 to 273, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 20.

(NEW) Mile marker 273 to 271, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Exit 279, southbound – Brief closure of on-ramp from Route 675 (Stoney Creek Boulevard) to southbound I-81 for pavement testing. Closure scheduled for 30 minutes or less between 10 p.m. September 17 and 5 a.m. September 18. Detour in place.

(NEW) Mile marker 282 to 279, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridges over Narrow Passage Creek and Stony Creek, 8 p.m. September 16 to 7 a.m. September 17.

(UPDATE) Exit 283, southbound – Brief closure of on-ramp from Route 42 (West Reservoir Street) to southbound I-81 for pavement testing. Closure scheduled for 30 minutes or less between 10 p.m. September 17 and 5 a.m. September 18. Detour in place.

(NEW) Mile marker 292 to 291, southbound – Nighttime right shoulder closure for guardrail repairs, September 17 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 292 to 294, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridges over Route 601 (Battlefield Road), Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 211 (West Lee Highway) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving between Route 734 (Academy Road) and Rockingham County line, September 17-19 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Road closed through fall 2019 between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower for slope repairs and roadway reconstruction.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Exit 302, northbound – Right lane and exit ramp closures for pavement testing. Lane closure from 9 p.m. September 17 to 2 a.m. September 18. On- and off-ramp closures scheduled for 30 minutes or less between 10 p.m. September 17 and 5 a.m. September 18. Detour in place.

Mile marker 309 to 319, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving, Monday to Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through October 1.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound – Overnight left lane closures as needed for equipment access to median, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through summer 2020. Northbound and southbound left shoulders closed 24/7. Speed limit through work zone is 60 mph.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 314 to 323, northbound – Nighttime right or left lane closures for guardrail repairs, September 16-18 from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 50 (Millwood Pike), eastbound and westbound – Left lane closures at Route 1092 (Independence Drive) intersection for signal work, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 27.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike, Stephens City) – Intermittent flagging and lane closures for utility work at Double Church Road intersection, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 1.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Wardensville Grade) – Mobile traffic control between Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) and Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) for pavement marking, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 20.

Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) – Mobile lane closures between Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) and Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) for pavement marking, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 20.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) – Alternating lane closures for inspection of railroad bridge between Route 630 (Iron Rail Lane) and Route 665 (Trenary Lane), September 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 340 (Buckmarsh Street, Berryville) – Mobile traffic control between Route 616 (Church Street) and Mosby Boulevard (Route 1035) for pavement marking through September 15. Daytime and nighttime work possible.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 604 (Ebenezer Road) – Closed between Route 607 (Saw Mill Hill Road) and Route 605 (Morgans Mill Road) for bridge work in two locations. Follow posted detours. Estimated completion September 27.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

(NEW) Mile marker 12 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Early morning right shoulder closures for guardrail repairs, September 17-19 from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Flagger traffic control between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 679 (South River Road) for maintenance of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 20.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.