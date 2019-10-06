Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Oct. 7-11

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Mobile shoulder closures during daytime and overnight hours for mowing and brush cutting, 8 a.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Saturday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Road closed between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 618 (Upper Rich Patch Road) for replacement of bridge over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detours. Estimated project completion November 8.

Route 701 (Earnest Avenue, Iron Gate) – Mobile lane closures between Route 220 (Market Avenue) and Botetourt County line for pavement marking, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 15.

Route 1710 (Nightingale Lane, Iron Gate) – Mobile lane closures between Route 701 (Earnest Avenue) and dead end for pavement marking, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 15.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching at various locations. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Cowpasture River Highway) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for paving operations between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Route 631 (Indian Hill Road), 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through October 11.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 54 to 56, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures for utility work between Lexington city limits and Route 606 (Raphine Road), weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 25.

(NEW) Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting between Route 710 (Swope Lane) and Route 724 (Sterrett Road), weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 631 (Longhollow Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement work between Route 757 (Stoney Run Road) and Buena Vista city limits, Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 642 (Blue Grass Valley Road) – Mobile lane closures between Route 220 (Potomac River Road) and Route 642 (Laurel Fork Road) for pavement marking, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 15.

Route 654 (Doe Hill Road) – Road closed between Route 618 (Church Hill Road) and Route 618 (Keister Hollow Road) for replacement of bridge over Bull Pasture River tributary. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion October 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditch work. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Exits 87, 96 and 99, eastbound and westbound – On- and off-ramps narrowed for installation of signs, Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 211 to 210, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 675, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 18.

(NEW) Mile marker 222 to 224, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations. Includes northbound off-ramp at exit 222. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 228 to 229, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of Middle River bridge, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 11.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Daytime and overnight lane closures for utility work between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and Route 781 (Bald Rock Road), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Brief detour for southbound traffic for installation of water line between Route 1402 (First Street) and Route 1403 (Second Street), Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 42 (Little Calf Pasture Highway) – Flagger traffic control for culvert repairs between Route 687 (Railroad Avenue) and Rockbridge County line, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 42 (Little Calf Pasture Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 685 (Lehigh Road) and Rockbridge County line for paving, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 12.

(NEW) Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Brief closures (15 minutes or less) between Route 863 (Old Goose Creek Road) and Route 1316 (Idlewood Boulevard) for installation of overhead utility line, Monday and Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) and Route 715 (Braley Pond Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 11.

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 612 (New Hope-Crimora Road) and 0.33-mile north of Route 612 for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 25.

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 672 (Turk Mountain Lane) and 2.4 miles north of Route 1343 (Northwood Drive) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (New Hope-Crimora Road) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 782 (Barnhart Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

(NEW) Route 613 (Spring Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Route 42 (Scenic Highway) and Route 754 (Dudley Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking between Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 795 (Entry School Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 795 (Saint James Road), weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

Route 825 (South River Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement work and mobile shoulder closures for brush cutting between Route 844 (Grand Caverns Drive) and Route 778 (Patterson Mill Road), weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 825 (South River Road) – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement between Route 778 (Patterson Mill Road) and Rockingham County line, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

(NEW) Route 1049 (Rolling Thunder Lane) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway) and End of State Maintenance, Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shoulder closures Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for curb and gutter work.

Route 1525 (Ridgeview Drive) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and Route 1538 (Falling Rock Drive), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 31.

Route 1530 (Forest Springs Drive) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and Route 1561 (Springer Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 31.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Fishersville, Mint Spring and Verona areas for mowing and brush cutting. Mobile work zones for grading non-hard surface roads in the Swoope area. Weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 11. Shoulder closures for pipe cleaning in the Fishersville and Mint Springs areas, weekdays 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 11.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 246 to 249, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 25.

(NEW) Mile marker 256 to 260, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures as contractors build construction-vehicle access points, Monday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Exit 257, northbound – Off-ramp to Route 11 closed during overnight hours for guardrail installation from 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday and from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Mile marker 258 to 263, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for installation of pavement markers and rumble strips, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 18.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Overnight flagger traffic control for grading in area of Route 259 (Mayland Road) and I-81 exit 257 interchange, Monday through Wednesday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 721 (Fellowship Road) and Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 12.

Route 257 (Briery Branch Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 613 (Spring Creek Road) and Route 742 (Waggys Creek Road) for maintenance of bridge over Beaver Creek, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 11.

Route 257 (Briery Branch Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 604 (Allman Road) and Route 924 (Briery Branch Road) for maintenance of bridge over Hone Quarry Run, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 11.

(NEW) Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for grading in area of Route 11 (Valley Pike), Monday through Wednesday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 875 (Heatwole Road) – Closed between Route 33 (Rawley Pike) and Route 752 (Muddy Creek Road) for replacement of Muddy Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion October 31.

(UPDATE) Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional brief lane closure just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for replacement of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through December 7. Estimated project completion September 2020.

Route 1507 (Maple Avenue, Timberville) – Daily road closures between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1519 (Walnut Drive) for utility work, 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through October 25. Short detour routes posted.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Overnight lane closures for paving and pavement marking between Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) and South Fork Shenandoah River bridge, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through October 31.

(NEW) Route 340 – Occasional flagger traffic control for maintenance of Dry Run bridge between Route 731 (Collins Avenue) and Route 648 (Sandy Hook Road), October 9-25 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 277 to 284, southbound – Mobile right lane closures for rumble strip installation, Monday through Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 277 to 286, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 18.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 211 (West Lee Highway) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving and pavement marking between I-81 interchange and Route 734 (Academy Road), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through October 31.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 675 (Edinburg Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control for embankment repairs between Route 11 (Main Street) and Edinburg Gap, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 15.

Route 679 (Ritenour Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 681 (Stoneburner Road) and Route 682 (Readus Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 15.

(NEW) Route 739 (Harmony Lane) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for culvert installation 0.5-mile north of Route 42 (Senedo Road), 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 31.

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Road closed through fall 2019 between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower for slope repairs and roadway reconstruction.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 299 to 325, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for mowing, October 10-23 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 314 to 319, northbound – Overnight mobile right-lane closures for pavement marking and rumble-strip installation, Sunday through Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound – Overnight left lane closures as needed for equipment access to median, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through summer 2020. Northbound and southbound left shoulders closed 24/7. Speed limit through work zone is 60 mph.

Mile marker 312 to 324, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 18.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Southbound single-lane closures for ditch cleaning between Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road) and Route 608 (Old Bethel Church Road), Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound left shoulder closure for utility work between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 850 (Vine Lane), Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Hayfield Road) – Single lane traffic for utility work between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 743 (Flint Ridge Lane), Monday-Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 621 (Locke’s Mill Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and Route 608 (Parshall Road) for pipe replacements, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Follow posted detours.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight left and right shoulder closures for mowing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 9.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 615 (Stokes Airport Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 619 (Rivermont Road) and Route 660 (Kendrick Ford Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 15.

(NEW) Route 619 (Rivermont Road) – Alternating lane closures for painting of South Fork Shenandoah River bridge just west of Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway), Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 619 (Rivermont Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 615 (Stokes Airport Road) and Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 15.

Route 621 (Punch Run Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 55 (Strasburg Road) and Route 660 (Kendrick Ford Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 15.

(NEW) Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road closing Tuesday between Route 643 (Howellsville Road) and Route 661 (Fairground Road) for repairs to south approach to Shenandoah River bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion June 2020.

Route 660 (Kendrick Ford Road/Wakeman Mill Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 615 (Hall Road) and Route 621 (Punch Run Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 15.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.