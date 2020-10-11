Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Oct. 12-16

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 9 to 25, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 16.

Mile marker 22 to 23, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 16.

*NEW* Mile marker 47 to 45, westbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Temporary signals control traffic 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 640 (Mill Creek Road) and Rockbridge County line for utility work, Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 608 (Tinkertown Road) and Smith Hollow Road for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, shoulder repairs, pipe cleaning and tree/debris removal. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 678 (Indian Draft Road) – Alternating lane closures between Route 629 (Deerfield Road) and 3.7 miles north of Route 629 for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through October 19.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, shoulder repairs, pipe cleaning/replacement and tree/debris removal. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Exit 175, northbound – Off-ramp to Route 11 closed for guardrail repairs and pavement marking, 1 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Follow posted detour.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 193 to 195, northbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 632 (The Pines Road) and West Virginia line, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. through October 23.

*UPDATE* Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Monterey eastern town limits and just east of Bear Cub Lane, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October 23.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree removal, pavement patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 94 to 97, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound shoulder closures between Route 1402 (First Street) and Mitchell Lane for utility work, Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound lane closures between Route 638 (Desper Hollow Road) and Route 636 (Goose Creek Road) for utility work, Wednesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic diversion in place for Bell Creek bridge replacement between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Detour uses temporary bridge and portion of Route 732. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

*NEW* Route 254 (Jefferson Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 708 (Miss Phillips Road) and Route 833 (Trinity Point Road) for maintenance work on Middle River bridge, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 23.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 626 (Cedar Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement between Route 742 (Mount Pisgah Road) and Route 748 (Fort Defiance Road), Monday to Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Traffic pattern change for Bell Creek bridge replacement near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue). Part of Route 732 serves as detour for Route 250 traffic. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

*NEW* Route 760 (Bunker Hill Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 747 (Freemason Run Road) and Route 756 (Fairburn Road) for tree-trimming operations, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 through October 19.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Moscow, Fishersville and Mint Spring areas for mowing, pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 31.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of pavement markers, Sunday through Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Estimated completion October 16.

*NEW* Mile marker 241 to 238, southbound – Overnight right lane closures for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 15.

*NEW* Mile marker 245 to 244, southbound – Right shoulder closure for pipe repairs, Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 257 to 259 including exit 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight closure of northbound off-ramp for paving operations, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Follow posted detour. Northbound and southbound shoulders closed 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated completion in spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures in the area of I-81 exit 257 at Mauzy for paving operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. New traffic signal at intersection with I-81 northbound ramps goes into full operation Thursday morning, October 15. Work is part of bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated project completion in spring 2021.

*NEW* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound right lane closures just west of I-81 interchange for inspection of bridges over railway, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound right lane closures between Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) and Route 624 (Mill Lane), Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brief road closures possible between 10-11 a.m. or 1-2 p.m.

*NEW* Route 42 (Harpine Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closures just north of Route 809 (Trissels Road) for sign installation work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 23.

*NEW* Route 259 (Lee Street, Broadway) – Flagger traffic control just west of Route 42 (Main Street) for inspection of Linville Creek bridge, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Traffic delays at intersection with Route 11 (Valley Pike) for paving operations on Route 11, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work is part of bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated project completion in spring 2021.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 991 (Jacob Burner Drive) – Road closed through October 15 between Route 996 (McGaheysville Road) and Route 642 (Cave Hill Road) for bridge rehabilitation at Stoney Run. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

*NEW* Route 340 – Northbound shoulder closures just north of Route 726 (Landing Lane) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 23.

*NEW* Route 340 – Southbound shoulder closures between Route 615 (Rockingham Drive) and Route 340 Business for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 23.

*NEW* Route 340 Business – Shoulder closures between Route 623 (Judy Lane, town of Stanley) and Route 713 (Vista View Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 23.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 689 (Marksville Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 624 (Hawksbill Drive) and Route 624 (Pine Grove Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 23.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of pavement markers, Sunday through Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Estimated completion October 16.

NEW* Mile marker 270 to 271, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for inspection of Route 720 overpass bridge, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mile marker 277 to 283, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for rumble strip installation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 16.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55/48 (John Marshall Highway) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Route 633 (Red Bud Road) and Frederick County line, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 10.

*NEW* Route 211 (Old Cross Road) – Eastbound and westbound left lane closures for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Road closed just south of intersection with Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for Smith Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 2020.

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 698 (Orchard Drive, Mount Jackson) – Road closed just west of Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard/Orkney Grade) for Mill Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 305 to 310 including Exit 307 off-ramps, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 16.

*NEW* Mile marker 308 to 309, northbound – Right shoulder closure for sign work, Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 314 to 315, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for inspection of Route 657 overpass bridge, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 314 to 318, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 23.

*NEW* Mile marker 322 to 323, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for inspection of Route 671 overpass bridge, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mile marker 325 to 300, southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of pavement markers, Sunday through Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Estimated completion October 16.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 37 – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 11 (Valley Pike) and Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Estimated completion November 10.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Westbound right lane closure between Route 780 (Stanley Drive) and Route 781 (Custer Avenue) for pipe repairs, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Alternating shoulder closures for tree removal operations between George Drive and Clarke County line, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 55/48 (Wardensville Pike) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Shenandoah County line and West Virginia line, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 10.

Route 277 (Fairfax Street, Stephens City) – Shoulder closures for sign installation between Route 11 (Main Street) and Route 1002 (Mulberry Street), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 16.

*UPDATE* Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed for roadway and utility work between Route 647 (Aylor Road) and Route 641 (Double Church Road), Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work is part of roadway reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Brief traffic stoppages for installation of overhead utility lines between Route 856 (Spring Valley Drive) and Route 608 (Old Bethel Church Road), Tuesday and Wednesday between 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound left lane closures for roadway construction work near intersection with Route 645 (Airport Road), weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Estimated completion October 21.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive) for roadway and utility work related to roadway reconstruction, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through November 30.

*NEW* Route F-723 (McGhee Road) – Closed for shoulder repairs just west of Route 661 (Welltown Road), Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 1085 (Stickley Drive) – Closed just south of Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) for utility work and roadway reconstruction. Detour using Route 1012 (Town Run Lane). Estimated completion December 18.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between Route 644 (Ginns Road) and Frederick County line for roadway sweeping, Wednesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between Route 622 (Swift Shoals Road) and Route 638 (Howellsville Road) for bridge sweeping over Shenandoah River, Wednesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement between Route 620 (Pyletown Road) and Boyce northern town limit, Wednesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Shoulder closures within Boyce town limits for roadway sweeping, Wednesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 723 (Main Street, Boyce) and Route 668 (Old Waterloo Road), Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 8, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation, Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of pavement markers, Sunday through Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Estimated completion October 16.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Alternating lane closures between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 679 (Catlett Mountain Road) for inspection of bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork, Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

