Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Nov. 8-12

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 12 to 19 including exits 14 and 16A, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 14 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of bridge over Route 18, Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mile marker 23 to 25, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Routes 60 and 220. Work may take place during daytime and nighttime hours through November 19.

*NEW* Mile marker 26 to 25, westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Sioux Avenue, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 30 to 29, westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 42. Work may take place during daytime and nighttime hours through November 12.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 18 (Carpenter Drive, Covington) – Flagger traffic control between Asbury Street and Route 60 (Madison Street) for inspection of I-64 overpass bridge, Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 60 – Shoulder closures in the area of I-64 interchange at Covington for sign installation work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 154 (Durant Road, Covington) – Flagger traffic control between Thacker Avenue and Liberty Street for inspection of I-64 overpass bridge, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 220 (Market Avenue) – Shoulder closures between Route 220 Business (Verge Street) and Route 1706 (Commerce Avenue) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) – Shoulder closures between Clarke Lane and Iron Ore Lane for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and asphalt patching. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) and Route 1307 (Old Church Street) for sign installation work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching and grading of unpaved roads. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile lane closures for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditch work. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge painting operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 30.

INTERSTATE 81

Exit 205, southbound – Off- and on-ramp shoulders closed 24/7 for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound single-lane closures between Route 645 (Valley Pike) and Route 716 (Timber Ridge Road) for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 ramps during daytime or overnight hours due to interchange improvements. Estimated completion in fall 2022.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, ditch work, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 220 to 222, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for inspection of Route 635 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (November 7-8).

Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance of Middle River bridge, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 pm. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) and Route 662 (Stover School Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through November 15.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 666 (Lofton Road) and Route 667 (Dabneys Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through November 15.

Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) and Route 725 (Whiskey Creek Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through November 15.

Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) – Flagger traffic control or shoulder closures between Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike) and Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 19.

*NEW* Route 254 –Rumble strips installation between Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) and Waynesboro city limits, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 15.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) and Waynesboro city limits, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through November 15.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Route 652 (University Farm Road), 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through November 15.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 16.

Route 624 (Mount Torrey Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1601 (Featherstone Drive) and Route 1607 (Inch Run Lane) for maintenance of Back Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 19.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) –­­ Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 236 to 238, northbound – Be alert for work vehicles on the shoulder for survey operations, Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 248 to 252, northbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for rumble strip installation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 15.

Mile marker 248 to 252, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 15.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Bridgewater town limits and Harrisonburg city limits for milling and paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through November 19.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 273 to 272, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 263 and Mill Creek, Monday through Thursday 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 288 to 287, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement patching, Saturday through Thursday nights (November 6-11) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Exit 291, southbound – Overnight closures of off-ramp to Route 651 due to pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 10.

Mile marker 291 to 292, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 291 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

Mile marker 297 to 296, southbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 296 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 302 to 304, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for milling and paving at truck scales, Monday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Right shoulder closed 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for off-ramp extension with project completion of November 10. Truck scales closed until completion of project.

Exits 315 and 313, southbound – Overnight ramp closures for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 10. Work includes exit 315 off-ramp to Route 7 and exit 313 on-ramp from Route 50/17.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight eastbound and westbound lane closures for maintenance of I-81 bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 19.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures between Route 697 (Morgan Road) and West Virginia state line for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road) and Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road), 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 25.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 692 (Chapel Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 600 (Brush Creek Road/Morgan Frederick Grade) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through December 2.

Route 694 (Reynolds Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 600 (Morgan Frederick Grade) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through December 2.

Route 779 (Country Club Circle) – Flagger traffic control between Route 657 (Senseny Road) and Route 1216 (Lewis Circle) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November 19.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 736 (Rossum Lane) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Be alert for litter pick up operations, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of ramp to southbound I-81 due to pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 11.

*NEW* Mile marker 6 to 13 – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 301 – northbound – Overnight lane and shoulder closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Estimated project completion December 10.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

