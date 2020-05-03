Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of May 4-8

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Exit 14, eastbound – On- and off-ramps closed for utility work, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Follow posted detour.

*NEW*Mile marker 30 to 41, eastbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for mile marker installation. Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 600 (Rumsey Road) and Route 772 (Boys Home Road) for inspection of railway bridge, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 154 (South Durant Road) – Northbound and southbound left lane closures for utility work, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Occasional brief traffic stoppages during work hours.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW*Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Flagger traffic control near I-64 for maintenance of bridge over the interstate. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 15.

Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Flagger traffic control between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) for bridge replacement operations at Karnes Creek, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 31. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, and brush cutting at various locations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement and grading. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 41 to 57, eastbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for mile marker installations. Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 251 (Collierstown Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 612 (Blue Grass Trail) and Route 670 (Mateer Road) for inspection of Buffalo Creek bridge, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 252 (North Brownsburg Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures between Route 724 (Hays Creek Road) and Route 722 (Rocky Lane) for maintenance of bridge over Hays Creek. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 8.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pavement patching pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 1009 (Wild Turkey Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Birdfield Road (Route 1010) and Grey Dove Road (Route 1009), Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, spot patching, shoulder repairs, and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, adding stone, and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 205 to 208, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving, Sunday to Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. through May 22.

*NEW* Mile marker 218 to 221, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for inspection of bridges over Folly Mills Creek, 10 p.m. Sunday (May 3) to 7 a.m. Monday.

*NEW* Mile marker 235 to 237, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Brief traffic stoppage between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road/Quick Mills Road) and Cedar Lane for utility work. Monday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closure between Route 1402 (First Street) and Hilltop Terrace Road for waterline installation, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road) for Bell Creek bridge replacement, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 15. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

*UPDATE* Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Flaggers and pilot trucks control traffic between Route 612 (Frog Pond Road) and Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) for road widening operations, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 6. Estimated project completion June 2020.

Route 276 (Keezletown Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Rockingham County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 29.

*NEW* Route 340 (North Delphine Avenue) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Hopeman Parkway and Waynesboro northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 29.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) and 0.5-mile north of the intersection for pipe installation and road work. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 15. Route 794 (Sangers Lane) – Flagger traffic control for drainage and safety improvement project between Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) and 0.5 miles west of Route 642, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through June 2020.

*NEW* Route 1529 (Forest Drive) – Road closed for utility work between Torry Lane (Route 1537) and Dogwood Road (Route 1531), Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Fishersville and Mint Springs areas for pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 2020.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile alternating lane closures for vegetation management. Sunday through Wednesday nights (May 3-6) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 238, northbound – Both shoulders closed for soil testing, Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Exit 240, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closure on exit 240 off-ramps for sign installation. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 243 to 241, southbound – Right shoulder closure for sign installation. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 244 to 245, northbound and southbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge painting at exit 245 overpass, 6 p.m. to 12 noon through May 21.

*NEW* Mile marker 256 to 257, northbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail repairs, Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 256 to 258, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for movement of construction equipment into the median. Monday to Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Exit 257, southbound – On-ramp from Route 11 and Route 259 to southbound I-81 closed from 9 a.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Friday for ramp widening and paving. Detour south on Route 11 to I-81 on-ramp at exit 251. Right and left shoulders on northbound and southbound I-81 closed 24/7. Traffic restrictions due to bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated completion in spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Mobile alternating lane closures for construction of turn lane at intersection with Route 257 (Friedens Church Road). Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures in the area of the I-81 exit 257 interchange. Monday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic restriction due to bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated completion in spring 2021.

*NEW* Route 11 (South Main Street, Harrisonburg) – Right and left shoulder closures between the I-81 interchange and Pleasant Valley Road for sign installation. Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound traffic limited to a single lane for slope repairs between Route 624 (Mill Lane) and Greene County line, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Be alert for slow moving vehicles.

*NEW* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound right shoulder closure between Carlton Street and I-81 interchange for sign installation. Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Right and left shoulder closures between Linda Lane and Country Club Road for sign installation. Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 259 (Mayland Road) – On-ramp to southbound I-81 at exit 257 (Mauzy/Broadway) closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday for ramp widening and paving. Detour south on Route 11 to I-81 on-ramp at exit 251. Traffic restriction due to bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated completion in spring 2021.

Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Augusta County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 29.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 708 (Lynnwood Road) – Closed between Route 340 (East Side Highway) and Route 655 (Lawyer Road) for debris removal, Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Detour in place. Rain date is May 12.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Westbound right shoulder closure and occasional flagger traffic control just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for bridge replacement at North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 8. Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound left lane closures between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road) for road widening operations, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 5.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for vegetation management. Sunday to Wednesday nights (May 3-6) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 268 to 269, northbound – Overnight right lane closure for placement of concrete barriers in area of exit 269 off-ramp, Monday night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mile marker 276 to 283, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for drainage work. Monday through Thursday nights from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. through May 15.

*NEW*Mile marker 297 to 298, northbound and southbound – Right lane closures for inspection of bridge over railway. Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control near I-81 interchange (exit 296/Strasburg) for maintenance to the bridge over I-81. Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 55 (East King Street, Strasburg) – Alternating lane closures between Route 11 (North Massanutten Street) and Acton Place for utility work. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Road closed just south of intersection with Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for Smith Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 2020.

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 698 (Orchard Drive, Mount Jackson) – Road closed just west of Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard/Orkney Grade) for Mill Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 301 to 324, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile alternating lane closures for vegetation management. Sunday to Wednesday nights (May 3-6) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 301 to 317, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 308 to 309, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation. Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 311 to 312, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed for bridge construction over I-81, weeknights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph. Estimated project completion August 28.

Mile marker 316 to 318, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations. Sunday (May 3) to Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 15.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed just south of Stephens City town limits for turn-lane construction. 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 25.

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Alternating lane closures between Winchester northern city limits and Route 838 (McCanns Road) for signal repairs. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*NEW* Route 37 (Front Royal Pike) – Alternating right lane closures between the Route 11 (Valley Pike) interchange and Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) for bridge inspection. Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Westbound left lane closure between Route 781 (Custer Avenue/Prince Frederick Drive) and Route 655 (Sulphur Spring Road) for shoulder work. Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Eastbound left lane closure between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Clarke County line for shoulder work. Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound right lane closure at Route 645 (Airport Road) intersection for utility work. Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed beginning Monday, April 27, for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Overnight mobile alternating lane closures between Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) and Frederick County line for vegetation management, Sunday to Wednesday nights (May 3-6) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Overnight mobile alternating lane closures between the Frederick county line and Fauquier county line for vegetation management. Sunday to Wednesday nights (May 3-6) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Overnight mobile alternating lane closures between Route 669 (Highland Corners Road) and the West Virginia state line for vegetation management. Monday to Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures between Route 725 (Daughter of Stars Drive) and Route 629 (Acorn Hill Road) for utility work. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 8.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

