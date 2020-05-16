Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of May 18-22

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 26 to 29, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Flagger traffic control near I-64 for maintenance of bridge over the interstate. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Flagger traffic control between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) for bridge replacement operations at Karnes Creek, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 31. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 41 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, Sunday through Wednesday nights (May 17-21) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, Sunday through Thursday nights (May 17-21) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 190 to 192, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 631, Monday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 29.

*NEW* Mile marker 193 to 198, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, Wednesday to Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 204 to 206 including Exit 205, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane and on-ramp closures May 17-20 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for soil and rock testing. Ramp from Route 606 (Raphine Road) to southbound I-81 closed Sunday night, May 17. Ramp from Route 606 to northbound I-81 closed Tuesday night, May 19. Right lane closures all four nights. Detours in place during ramp closures.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for paving operations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management. Sunday to Wednesday nights (May 17-20) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 91 to 87, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 205 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management. Sunday to Wednesday nights (May 17-20) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 209 to 219, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving, 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. through July 30.

*NEW* Mile marker 210 to 204, southbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 222 to 220, southbound – Be alert for vehicles on shoulders for survey operations, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 231 to 237, northbound – Be alert for vehicles on shoulders for survey operations, Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway, Verona) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for curb and gutter work between Route 1920 (Sutton Road) and Route 1917 (Church Street), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 29.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closure between Route 1402 (First Street) and Hilltop Terrace Road for waterline installation, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 250 (West Main Street, Waynesboro) – Westbound right lane closures for utility work between Hopeman Parkway and Stoneridge Drive, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road) for Bell Creek bridge replacement, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 12. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Route 276 (Keezletown Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Rockingham County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 29.

Route 340 (North Delphine Avenue) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Hopeman Parkway and Waynesboro northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 29.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control and occasional brief closures for slope work between Route 250 (Shenandoah Mountain Road) and Route 716 (West Augusta Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) and 0.5-mile north of the intersection for pipe installation and road construction. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 12.

Route 794 (Sangers Lane) – Flagger traffic control for drainage and safety improvement project between Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) and 0.5 miles west of Route 642, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through June 2020.

Route 797 (Miller Road) – Road closed between Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) and Route 796 (Kiddsville Road) for bridge replacement at Meadow Run. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion June 4.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Fishersville and Mint Springs areas for pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 2020.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 244 to 245, northbound – Overnight right shoulder closure for soil work, 10 p.m. Thursday to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Mile marker 244 to 246, northbound and southbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge painting at exit 245 overpass, 6 p.m. to 12 noon through May 21.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 256 to 258, northbound and southbound – left and right shoulders closed 24/7 for bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated completion in spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures in the area of the I-81 exit 257 interchange. Monday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated completion in spring 2021.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (Rawley Pike/Spotswood Trail) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Route 1135 (Belmont Drive) and Route 9750 (Elkton Middle School) for vegetation management. Sunday to Wednesday nights (May 17-20) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 42 (Harpine Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Route 780 (Shaver Mill Road) and Harrisonburg southern city limits for vegetation management. Sunday to Wednesday nights (May 17-20) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 211 (New Market Road) – Flagger traffic control just east of Timberville for maintenance of bridge over Long Meadow Creek. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Augusta County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 29.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 689 (Spaders Church Road) – Closed Wednesday to Friday between Route 253 (Port Republic Road) and Route 679 (Pleasant Valley Road) for water line installation. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 842 (Mountain Grove Road) – Closed May 18-June 4 between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 654 (North Montevideo Circle) for box culvert installation. Follow posted detour.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Westbound shoulder closures just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for road work related to bridge replacement at Shenandoah River North Fork, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 29. Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Single-lane traffic eastbound and westbound between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road), beginning during the week of May 18-22. Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 268 to 269, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 for off-ramp improvements at exit 269. Work zone active 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. behind concrete barrier. Estimated project completion November 20.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 276 to 278, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving and line painting, Sunday through Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. through June 12.

*NEW* Mile Marker 278 to 276, southbound – Periodic left lane closures during nighttime and morning hours for slope work, Monday to Friday from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. Left shoulder closures possible 24/7.

*NEW* Mile marker 278 to 281, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 279 to 278, southbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 for on-ramp improvements at exit 279. Work zone active 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. behind concrete barrier. Estimated project completion November 20.

*NEW* Mile marker 283 to 282, southbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 for on-ramp improvements at exit 283. Work zone active 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. behind concrete barrier. Estimated project completion November 20.

*NEW* Mile marker 285 to 284, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign work, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 297 to 298, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for railroad bridge inspection, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control near I-81 interchange (exit 296/Strasburg) for maintenance to the bridge over I-81. Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Road closed just south of intersection with Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for Smith Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 2020.

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 698 (Orchard Drive, Mount Jackson) – Road closed just west of Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard/Orkney Grade) for Mill Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming during daylight hours from Monday through 12 noon Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed for bridge construction over I-81, weeknights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph. Estimated project completion August 28.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 316 to 318, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations. Sunday (May 3) to Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 22.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Mobile lane closures for mowing between Winchester city limits and West Virginia state line, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Route 735 (Salem Church Road), Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Valley Pike/Martinsburg Pike) – Alternating lane closures between Middletown southern town limits and Route 838 (McCanns Road) for traffic signal maintenance. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Flagger traffic control as needed between First Street and Fifth Street for sidewalk improvements, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 22.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed just south of Stephens City town limits for turn-lane construction, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 25.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for inspection of railroad bridges just west of Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures near intersection with Route 645 (Airport Road) for traffic signal installation, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 522 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Northbound and southbound mobile lane closures for shoulder repairs between Route 692 (Chapel Hill Road) and West Virginia state line, Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 522 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures for culvert repairs between Route 696 (Timber Ridge Road) and Route 695 (Middle Fork Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 18.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Route 696 (Timber Ridge Road) – Closed near intersection with Route 522 (Northwestern Turnpike) for culvert repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 18. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming during daylight hours from Monday through 12 noon Friday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming during daylight hours from Monday through 12 noon Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 8, westbound – Shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 11 to 12, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Route 647, Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Exit 13, westbound – Left shoulder closures along off-ramp to Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road) for shoulder improvements. Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming during daylight hours from Monday through 12 noon Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

