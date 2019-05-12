Staunton District Traffic Alert: Road work for week of May 13-17

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Exit 21, eastbound – On-ramp (from Route 696) narrows for guardrail repairs, 10 p.m. May 16 to 3 a.m. May 117.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 26 to 39, eastbound – Overnight left lane or right shoulder closures for guardrail repairs at various locations, 8 p.m. May 13 to 7 a.m. May 14.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 633 (McKinney Hollow Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) to Botetourt County line. Through May 31 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 638 (Natural Well Road) – Road closed for Jackson River bridge replacement between Route 687 (Jackson River Road) and Route 666 (East Morris Hill Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion summer 2019.

Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Road closed 24/7 through June 2 between Thacker Avenue and South Byrd Avenue for slope remediation. Follow posted detours.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching operations at various locations. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 53 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations. May 13-24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 55 to 56, eastbound – Series of brief “slow roll closures” for installation of overhead utility lines. Sunday, May 12 from 7 a.m. to 12 noon.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 56 to 55, westbound – Closed for installation of overhead utility lines. Sunday, May 12 from 7 a.m. to 12 noon. Detour route in place.

Mile marker 56 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of ramp bridges over I-81, 8 p.m. May 12 to 7 a.m. May 13.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 174 to 184, northbound – Early morning right lane closures for replacement of pavement markings, May 14-16 from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 174 to 190, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 24.

(UPDATE) Exit 180B, southbound – Overnight closure of off-ramp to Route 11 for guardrail repairs, 10 p.m. May 13 to 7 a.m. May 14. Use exit 180A as detour.

(UPDATE) Exit 191, northbound and southbound – Mobile alternating lane closures for inspection of ramp bridges to I-64, from 8 p.m. May 12 to 7 a.m. May 13.

Exit 191 (to I-64), northbound and southbound – Exit closed Sunday, May 12 from 7 a.m. to 12 noon for installation of utility lines. Variable message boards will guide motorists to detour routes for I-64.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 192 to 193, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repairs, 8 p.m. May 14 to 7 a.m. May 15.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 199 to 183, southbound – Overnight left lane or right shoulder closures for guardrail repairs at various locations, May 12-15 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee Highway), northbound – Right lane closures between Route 39 (Maury River Road) and Route 606 (Raphine Road) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday, May 18.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Brief closures for overhead utility work between Route 39 (Maury River Road) and I-64 interchange at exit 55. Sunday, May 12 from 7 a.m. to 12 noon.

Route 130 (Wert Faulkner Highway), eastbound – Alternating lane closures with flaggers and pilot truck for line marker from Route 759 (Arnolds Valley Road) to Route 501 (Glasgow Highway), 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through May 17.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 850 (West Midland Trail) – Traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot trucks for paving operations from Route 633 (Alum Springs Road) to Alleghany County line, May 15-31 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Paving operations at various locations with flagger traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 678 – “Stop and Proceed” traffic with occasional flaggers for box culvert and pipe installations between Route 612 (McClung Road) and Route 615 (Davis Run Road), 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 30.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditching. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound –Overnight mobile shoulder closures for vegetation management. May 12-17 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 91 to 99, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for tree trimming operations at various locations. May 13-15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 93 to 96, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 17.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 205 to 237, northbound and southbound –Overnight mobile shoulder closures for vegetation management. May 12-17 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 218 to 222 including Exit 222 ramp, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations. May 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 230 to 235, northbound – Overnight lane and shoulder closures as needed for guardrail repair at various locations, 8 p.m. May 15 to 7 a.m. May 17.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Lane closures as needed for utility work between Route 667 (Dabneys Road) and Rockbridge County line. May 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations from Staunton city limit to Route 1920 (Sutton Road, Verona). May13-17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Right turn lane onto Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) closed through June 5 for turn lane construction. Follow posted detours.

(NEW) Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Occasional lane closures for utility work between Route 831 (Old White Hill Road) and Route 652 (University Farm Road). May 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Various Roads (Swoope Area) – Mobile work zones for mowing operations. May 13-17 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Various Roads (Verona area) – Mobile work zones for mowing operations May 13-24 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 652 (Wilda Road), 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 7.

Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) – Road closed through June 5 between Route 641 (Fishersville Road) and Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) for turn lane construction. Follow posted detours.

Route 705 (Scott Christian Road/North Mountain Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 703 (Hewitt Road) and Route 707 (Trimbles Mill Road), 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 7.

Route 706 (North Mountain Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Route 705 (Scott Christian Road) to Route 703 (Hewitt Road). Through May 31 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 707 (Trimbles Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Route 876 (Glebe School Road) to Route 876 (Cattleman Road). Through May 31 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 742 (Willow Spout Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 744 (Leaport Road) and Route 11 (Lee Highway), through May 17, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 774 (Broad Run Road) – Alternating lane closures for pipe replacement between Route 773 (Westview School Road) and Route 775 (Craig Shop Road). May 13-17 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Various Roads – Grading non-hard surface roads at various locations in the Franks Mill area. May 13-17 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various Roads (Verona Area) – Flagger traffic control for pothole repairs at various locations. May 13-17 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 238 to 239, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of North River bridge. May 13-17 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 241 to 245, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 17.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Mobile lane closures for line painting between Route 985 (Pickering Lane) and Shenandoah County line. May 13-22 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 42 (John Wayland Highway/Harpine Highway) – Mobile lane closures for line painting at various locations between Timberville town limits and Harrisonburg city limits. May 13-22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road) and Route 276 (Cross Keys Road). May 15-16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 280 (Stone Spring Road) – Westbound right lane closed between Route 704 (Boyers Road) and Route 770 (Reservoir Street) for construction of commercial entrance. May 13-16 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 619 (Piney Woods Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing between Route 799 (Hupp Road) and Route 890 (Buckley Road). Through May 13 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Route 637 (Florist Road) – Road closed through June 14 for bridge reconstruction over Quail Run between Route 602 (East Point Road) and Route 33 Business (Old Spotswood Trail). Follow posted detours.

Route 690 (Captain Shands Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Route 11 (Lee Highway) to Augusta County line. Through May 13 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Route 763 (Mount Clinton Pike) – Road closed for pipe installation from Route 765 (Mount Clinton Pike) to Route 765 (Amberly Road) May 13-14 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Follow posted detours.

Route 796 (Newdale School Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing between Route 797 (Oferrell Drive) and Route 11. Through May 13 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Route 799 (Hupp Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from SC 798 to SC 793. Through May 13 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Westbound shoulder closure and occasional flagger traffic control for replacement of bridge over the North Fork Shenandoah River, just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road). Estimated project completion September 2020.

Route 1306 (Hill Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Bridgewater town limits to end of state maintenance, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 13.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Road closed through June 2019 for replacement of Hawksbill Creek bridge. Follow posted detours.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 604 – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing between northern and southern intersections with Route 609. Through May 13 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Route 606 – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing between Route 759 and Route 607. Through May 13 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 750 (Kemble Spring Lane) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing between Route 604 and dead end. Through May 13 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Route 759 (Jollett Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing between Route 607 to Route 606. May 14 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 272 to 273, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Mill Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 14.

(UPDATE) Mile maker 281 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations at various locations. Through May 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Old Valley Pike/Main Street) – Mobile alternating lane closures through May 15 for pavement resurfacing from Route 730 (Caverns Road) to Route 1403 (Walnut Street, Edinburg).

(NEW) Route 55 (Wardensville Pike) – Alternating lane closures for sign installations at various locations between Frederick County line and Route 628 (Old Grade Road). May 16 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 263 (Orkney Grade) – Lane closures as needed for milling, paving and line painting between Route 723 (Happy Valley Road) and Route 721 (Kelly Road). May 13-17 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 605 (Saint Luke Road) – Alternating lane closures for sign installations at various locations between Route 763 (Patmos Road) and Route 42 (Senedo Road). May 15 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 623 (Back Road) – Alternating lane closures for sign installations at various locations between Route 600 (Zepp Road) and Route 653 (Brook Creek Road). May 14 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 629 (Quarry Lane) – Alternating lane closures for sign installations at various locations between Route 11 (Valley Pike) and Route 762 (Old Factory Road). May 16 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 648 (Sandy Hook Road) – Alternating lane closures for sign installations at various locations between Route 9090 (Stickley Loop) and Route 788 (Strasburg Reservoir Road). May 15 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 675 (Edinburg Gap Road) – Flagger controlled mobile lane closures for sign installations at various locations from Route 1430 (Crisman Road) to Route 678 (Fort Valley Road). May 13 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 730 (Caverns Road) – Alternating flagger controlled lane closures for bridge maintenance over North Fork Shenandoah River. May 13-17 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Closed between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower for slope and roadway repairs. Motorists can access mountain from east approach (Fort Valley).

(UPDATE) Route 767 (Quicksburg Road) – Flagger controlled traffic for maintenance of bridge over I-81, May 13-17 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 841 (Grover Road) – Mobile alternating lane closures for pavement marking work from Route 681 (Stoneburner Road) to Route 42 (Senedo Road). May 13-31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 300 to 325, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane and shoulder closures as needed for pavement maintenance at various locations, May 13-17 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 305 to 319, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations through May 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 323 to 324, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures as needed for ramp extension work from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Possible overnight ramp closures at exit 323 as needed. 24/7 shoulder closures. Estimated project completion August 2019.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 37– Right shoulder closures for sign repairs between Route 622 and the ramp to Route 50. May 13-14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike, Stephens City) – Intermittent flagging and lane closures for utility/road widening work at Double Church Road intersection, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 1.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Occasional lane closures for utility work from Route 645 (Airport Road) to Route 776 (Bufflick Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 4.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 608 (Wardensville Grade) – Mobile alternating lane closures for pavement marking work from Route 612 (Fishel Road) to Route 50 (Northwestern Pike). May 13-31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) – Mobile alternating lane closures for pavement marking work from Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) to Route 522 (Front Royal Pike), May 13-31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road) – Mobile alternating lane closures for pavement marking work from Route 522 (Frederick Pike) to Route 715 (Little Mountain Church Road), May 13- 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 635 (Moose Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking work from Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) to dead end. May 13-31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour.

(NEW) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 3 to 9, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, through May 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane and shoulder closures as needed for pavement maintenance at various locations. May 13-17 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 522 – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marking work between Front Royal town limits and Frederick County line, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through May 15.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 607 (Rocky Lane) –Daytime flagger traffic control with occasional temporary road closures for Rural Rustic project between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 649 (Browntown Road). Weekdays through late June.

(NEW) Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking work from Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Drive) to Route 615 (Stokes Airport Road). May 13-31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by May 15, 2019, and expected to retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google