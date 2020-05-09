Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of May 11-15

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 26 to 28, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 600 (Rumsey Road) and Route 772 (Boys Home Road) for inspection of railway bridge, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Flagger traffic control near I-64 for maintenance of bridge over the interstate. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Flagger traffic control between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) for bridge replacement operations at Karnes Creek, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 31. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement and grading. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 179, northbound – Right shoulder closures for guardrail upgrades at various locations. Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 192 to 193, northbound – Left and right shoulder closures for sign work. Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 197 to 195, southbound – Left and right shoulder closures for sign work. Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 204 to 203, southbound – Left lane closure for sinkhole repair, 6 p.m. Monday through 12 noon Tuesday. Expect delays. Variable message boards will alert drivers to any additional traffic restrictions if needed.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 252 (North Brownsburg Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures between Route 724 (Hays Creek Road) and Route 722 (Rocky Lane) for maintenance of bridge over Hays Creek. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, grading and adding stone. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW*Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management. Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW*Mile marker 205 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile alternating lane closures for vegetation management. Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 205 to 208, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving, Sunday to Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. through May 22.

*NEW* Mile marker 212 to 213, northbound – Right and left shoulder closures for sign work. Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closure between Route 1402 (First Street) and Hilltop Terrace Road for waterline installation, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road) for Bell Creek bridge replacement, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 15. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Route 276 (Keezletown Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Rockingham County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 29.

Route 340 (North Delphine Avenue) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Hopeman Parkway and Waynesboro northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 29.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) and 0.5-mile north of the intersection for pipe installation and road work. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 15.

Route 794 (Sangers Lane) – Flagger traffic control for drainage and safety improvement project between Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) and 0.5 miles west of Route 642, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through June 2020.

*NEW* Route 797 (Miller Road) – Road closed May 12-June 4 between Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) and Route 796 (Kiddsville Road) for bridge replacement at Meadow Run. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Fishersville and Mint Springs areas for pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 2020.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management. Sunday through Wednesday nights (May 10-13) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 244 to 245, northbound and southbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge painting at exit 245 overpass, 6 p.m. to 12 noon through May 21.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 256 to 258, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for movement of construction equipment into the median. Monday to Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated completion in spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Mobile alternating lane closures for construction of turn lane at intersection with Route 257 (Friedens Church Road). Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures in the area of the I-81 exit 257 interchange. Monday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated completion in spring 2021.

*NEW* Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Overnight mobile lane closures between the West Virginia state line and the Greene County line for vegetation management. Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 875 (Heatwole Road) and Route 734 (Bank Church Road) for utility work. Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 42 (Timber Way, Timberville) – Northbound right shoulder closure in the area of the Route 800 (McCauley Drive/American Legion Drive) intersection for sign installation, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Augusta County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 29.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Westbound shoulder closures just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for road work related to bridge replacement at North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 29. Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound left lane closures between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road) for road widening operations, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 22.

*NEW* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures between the Shenandoah county line and the Rappahannock county line for vegetation management. Sunday to Wednesday nights (May 10-13) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management. Sunday to Wednesday nights (May 10-13) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 276 to 283, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for drainage work, Monday through Friday nights from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. Beginning May 17, overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving, Sunday through Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 295 to 296, northbound – Right and left shoulder closures for sign work. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control near I-81 interchange (exit 296/Strasburg) for maintenance to the bridge over I-81. Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Road closed just south of intersection with Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for Smith Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 2020.

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 698 (Orchard Drive, Mount Jackson) – Road closed just west of Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard/Orkney Grade) for Mill Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 308 to 309, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work. Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 311 to 312, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed for bridge construction over I-81, weeknights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph. Estimated project completion August 28.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 315 to 323, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 316 to 315, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 316 to 318, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations. Sunday (May 3) to Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 15.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between I-81 interchange and Route 815 (Blossom Drive), Monday and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Occasional flagger traffic control between First Street and Fifth Street for sidewalk improvements, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 22.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed just south of Stephens City town limits for turn-lane construction, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 25.

Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Alternating lane closures between Winchester northern city limits and Route 838 (McCanns Road) for signal repairs. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 277 (Fairfax Street, Stephens City) – Flagger traffic control between I-81 and Route 11 (Valley Pike) for signal repairs. Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*NEW* Route 522 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures for culvert repairs between Route 696 (Timber Ridge Road) and Route 695 (Middle Fork Road), Saturday to Monday (May 16-18) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed beginning Monday, April 27, for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

*NEW* Route 696 (Timber Ridge Road) – Closed near intersection with Route 522 (Northwestern Turnpike) for culvert repairs, Saturday to Monday (May 16-18) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound and westbound right lane closures between the Frederick county line and Fauquier county line for tree trimming. Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Route 669 (Highland Corners Road) and the West Virginia state line for vegetation management, Sunday to Wednesday nights (May 10-13) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

