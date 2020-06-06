Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of June 8-12

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 10 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Exit 21, eastbound – On-ramp from Route 696 narrows for guardrail work, Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 22 to 26, eastbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail work, 11 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 30 to 26, westbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail work, Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Three coordinated signals control traffic 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Exit 175, northbound – Off-ramp to Route 11 narrowed for sign repairs, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 188 to 193, northbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail work, Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Exit 191, northbound – Left shoulder closed along off-ramp to I-64 for guardrail work, Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 202 to 205, northbound – Overnight left shoulder closures for guardrail work, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 204 to 205, northbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail work, Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 200, southbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Mobile lane closures northbound and southbound for vegetation management between Route 606 (Raphine Road) and Botetourt County line, Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (Walkers Creek Road) – Stop and proceed traffic pattern for replacement of bridge over Walkers Creek, about 0.5 mile north of Route 724 (Hays Creek Road). Estimated completion July 2020.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 637 (Dug Bank Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road improvements. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 678 (Bullpasture River Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving and pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work in various locations including Route 678 (Bullpasture River Road) and Route 615 (Davis Run Road). Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 87 to 91, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Mobile shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through June 11.

*NEW* Mile marker 99 to 98, westbound – Right shoulder closure for utility work, Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 209 to 205, southbound – Nighttime right lane closure for guardrail work, Thursday from 8 p.m. to 12 midnight.

Mile marker 209 to 219, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Estimated completion August 2020.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 211 to 205, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway, Verona) – Northbound right lane closure for curb and gutter installation between Route 1920 (Sutton Road) and Route 1917 (Church Street), June 8-19 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway) – Eastbound right lane closure for entrance construction between Waynesboro eastern city limits and I-64 interchange at Afton, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road) for Bell Creek bridge replacement, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 16. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Route 276 (Keezletown Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Rockingham County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 26.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 637 (Ramsey Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 608 (Tinkling Springs Road) and Route 637 (Jericho Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 10.

*UPDATE* Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) and 0.5-mile north of the intersection for pipe installation and road work. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 16.

Route 759 (Oak Hill School Road) – Road closing June 3 between Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) and Route 756 (Buck Hill Road) for bridge replacement at Moffett Creek. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion July 24.

Route 794 (Sangers Lane) – Flagger traffic control for drainage and safety improvement project between Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) and 0.5 miles west of Route 642, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through June 2020.

*NEW* Route 865 (Rockfish Road) – Closed between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 605 (Fountain Cave Road) for pipe replacements, Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Fishersville and Mint Springs areas for pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 2020.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 238 to 240, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of North River bridges, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 241 to 240, southbound – Early morning right shoulder closure for guardrail work, Tuesday from 1:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 244 to 246 including Exit 245, northbound – Off-ramp to Route 253 (Port Republic Road) closed for grading and paving from 8 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Tuesday. Overnight right lane closures on I-81 northbound Sunday through Tuesday nights (June 14-16) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 253 to 252, southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for sign work, Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 256 to 251, southbound – Right shoulder closures for cleaning/debris removal, Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 256 to 258, northbound and southbound – Northbound and southbound left and right shoulders closed 24/7 for bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated completion in spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Possible lane or shoulder closures in the area of the I-81 exit 257 interchange for bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated completion in spring 2021.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spottswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound left lanes closed near intersection with Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road), Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Westbound left turn lane also closed. In case of inclement weather, work will take place Wednesday.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spottswood Trail) – Alternating lane closures for paving between Route 991 (Conn Road/Warble Road) and Route 654 (Montevideo Circle), June 8-17 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Augusta County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 26.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 771 (Chrisman Road) – Bridge replacement at Muddy Creek between Route 613 (Singers Glen Road) and Route 771 (Polecat Hollow Road). Be alert for heavy equipment and work-zone setup beginning Wednesday, June 10. Road scheduled to close Monday, June 15. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion August 15.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Shoulder closures just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for road work related to bridge replacement at Shenandoah River North Fork, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 19. New bridge is open to traffic.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

*NEW* Route 340 – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 1006 (Denver Avenue, Shenandoah) and Route 650 (Grove Hill River Road), 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 16.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 646 (Kauffman Mill Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 211 and Route 766 (Hamburg Road), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through June 11.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 268 to 269, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 for off-ramp improvements at exit 269. Work zone active 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. behind concrete barrier. Estimated project completion November 20.

Mile marker 276 to 280, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving and line painting, Sunday through Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. through July 17.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 279 to 278 including Exit 279, southbound – Overnight right lane closures for paving, 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (June 7-8). Interchange ramps remain open. Shoulders closed 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for on-ramp improvements at exit 279. Estimated project completion November 20.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 283 to 282 including Exit 283, southbound – Overnight right lane closures for paving, 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (June 7-8). Interchange ramps remain open. Shoulders closed 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for on-ramp improvements at exit 283. Estimated project completion November 20.

Mile marker 288 to 291, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for painting of Route 655 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 13.

*NEW* Mile marker 297 to 298, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for inspection of bridge over railroad, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 298 to 279, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control near I-81 interchange (exit 296/Strasburg) for maintenance to the bridge over I-81, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 19.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Road closed just south of intersection with Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for Smith Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 2020.

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 698 (Orchard Drive, Mount Jackson) – Road closed just west of Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard/Orkney Grade) for Mill Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 302 to 303 including Exit 302, northbound – Right shoulders closed 24/7 for interchange improvements at exit 302. Work takes place behind concreate barriers. Estimated project completion November 20.

*NEW* Mile marker 310 to 315, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed for bridge construction over I-81, weeknights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph. Estimated project completion August 28.

*NEW* Exit 313B, southbound – Right shoulder closures along off-ramp to Route 50/17 for sign repairs, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 313 to 315, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Abrams Creek, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Exit 321, northbound – On- and off-ramps closed during overnight hours for paving operations, June 8-July 13 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Only one ramp closed at a time.

*NEW* Mile marker 322, southbound – Nighttime right shoulder closure for guardrail work, Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 12 midnight.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike/Martinsburg Pike) – Mobile lane closures northbound and southbound for vegetation management between Warren County line and West Virginia state line, Sunday through Wednesday nights (June 7-10) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*UPDATE* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound lane closures for traffic-signal work at intersection with Route 645 (Airport Road/Crossover Boulevard), Monday through Wednesday nights from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Brief full closures (30 minutes or less) possible during early morning hours.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Brief closure eastbound and westbound between Route 621 (Chilly Hollow Road) and Route 606 (River Road) for overhead utility work, Sunday (June 7) from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

*NEW* Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Mobile lane closures eastbound and westbound for vegetation management between Frederick County line and Fauquier County line, Monday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Mobile lane closures northbound and southbound for vegetation management between Route 669 (Highland Corners Road) and West Virginia state line, Monday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 606 (Feltner Road) – Closed June 8-July 2 for bridge construction between northern and southern intersections with Route 649 (Frogtown Road). Follow posted detour.

Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) – Closed for pipe replacement between Route 661 (Wadesville Road) and Frederick County line, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through June 12. Follow posted detour during work hours.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

