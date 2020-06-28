Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of June 29-July 3

Published Sunday, Jun. 28, 2020, 11:50 am

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 41 to 0, westbound – Mobile shoulder closures during daytime and nighttime hours for mowing operations through July 13.

Mile marker 26 to 29, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 2.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Temporary signals control traffic 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) and Route 621 (McGuffin Road) for installation of rumble strips, Monday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, shoulder repairs, pipe cleaning and tree/debris removal. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, shoulder repairs, pipe cleaning and tree/debris removal. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 189 to 185, southbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 190 to 191, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of Route 631 bridge, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 17.

Mile marker 193 to 198, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 2.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking between Route 750 (Alphin Lane) and Route 39A (Main Street, Goshen), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 10.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (Walkers Creek Road) – Stop and proceed traffic pattern for replacement of bridge over Walkers Creek, about 0.5 mile north of Route 724 (Hays Creek Road). Estimated completion July 2020.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, pavement patching and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 92 to 95, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for guardrail work, Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 209 to 219, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Estimated completion August 2020.

*NEW* Exit 221, southbound – Overnight right lane closure along ramp to I-64 for soil work, Monday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 223 to 222, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over railroad, Sunday and Monday nights (June 28-29) from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 647 (Christians Creek Road) and Route 1402 (First Street) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 2.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking between Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) and Augusta County line, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 3.

*NEW* Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 607 (Mount Solon Road/Moscow Loop) and North River Elementary School for installation of rumble strips, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Route 42 (Little Calfpasture Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Chestnut Avenue (town of Craigsville) and Rockbridge County line for installation of rumble strips, Monday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 715 (Braley Pond Road) and Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) for installation of rumble strips, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic diversion in place for Bell Creek bridge replacement between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Detour uses temporary bridge and portion of Route 732. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

*NEW* Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 693 (Butter Road) and Route 726 (Dutch Hollow Road) for installation of rumble strips, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 2003 (Wayside Drive) and Route 847 (Valley Church Road) for installation of rumble strips, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 276 (Keezletown Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Rockingham County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 10.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 655 (Walnut Hills Road) and Route 694 (Swartzel Shop Road) for installation of rumble strips, Monday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 672 (Turk Mountain Lane) and Route 1340 (Viburnum Drive) for installation of rumble strips, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking between Route 898 (Pine Chapel Lane) and Route 652 (Wilda Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 3.

*UPDATE* Route 616 (Fort Defiance Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 626 (Seawright Springs Road), Monday to Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 626 (Limestone Road) – Closed for bridge work between Route 744 (Leaport Road) and Route 745 (Mount Pisgah Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated completion July 1.

Route 638 (Desper Hollow Road) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking between Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) and dead end, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 3.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Shoulder closures for Rural Rustic Road work between Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Traffic pattern change for Bell Creek bridge replacement near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue). Part of Route 732 serves as detour for Route 250 traffic. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Route 759 (Oak Hill School Road) – Road closed between Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) and Route 756 (Buck Hill Road) for bridge replacement at Moffett Creek. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion July 24.

*UPDATE* Route 796 (Kiddsville Road) – Single lane closures for pavement marking between Route 1324 (Harrogate Drive) and Route 797 (Miller Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 3.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Moscow, Fishersville and Mint Spring areas for mowing, pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 2020.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 256 to 258, northbound – Overnight left or right lane closures for soil work, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 256 to 258, northbound and southbound – Northbound and southbound left and right shoulders closed 24/7 for bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated completion in spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Mount Crawford southern limit and Augusta County line for installation of rumble strips, Wednesday to Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Overnight flagger traffic control in the area of the I-81 exit 257 interchange for grading and paving related to bridge replacement and interchange improvements. Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated project completion spring 2021.

*NEW* Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1163 (Rosedale Drive) and Route 689 (Shen Lake Drive/Spaders Church Road) for installation of rumble strips, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Route 259 (Lee Street, Broadway) – Alternating lane closures for bridge inspection between Route 259 Alternate (Broadway Avenue) and Route 912 (Lory Mathias Lane), Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Augusta County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 10.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 771 (Chrisman Road) – Road closed between Route 613 (Singers Glen Road) and Route 771 (Polecat Hollow Road) for bridge replacement at Muddy Creek. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion August 15.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

*NEW* Route 211 – Westbound lane closures for paving operations between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 340, Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 – Flagger traffic control between Shenandoah southern town limit and Rockingham County line for installation of rumble strips, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Leaksville Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 639 (Lakewood Road) and Route 644 (Big Oak Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 23.

Route 766 (Hamburg Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 646 (Kauffmans Mill Road) and Route 647 (Homestead Drive), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 2.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 268 to 269, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridges over Shenandoah River North Fork, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 10.

Mile marker 268 to 269, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 for off-ramp improvements at exit 269. Work zone active 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. behind concrete barrier. Estimated project completion November 20.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 269 to 298, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 271 to 273, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for painting of bridge over railroad, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 30.

Mile marker 277 to 280, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving and line painting, Sunday through Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. through July 17.

*NEW* Mile marker 297 to 298, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for inspection of bridges over railroad, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Mount Olive Road) and Woodstock northern town limits for pipe cleaning and shoulder work, Monday to Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 211 (West Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 734 (Academy Road) and Rockingham County line for installation of rumble strips, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Road closed just south of intersection with Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for Smith Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 2020.

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 698 (Orchard Drive, Mount Jackson) – Road closed just west of Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard/Orkney Grade) for Mill Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, daylight hours on weekdays through noon Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 302 to 303 including Exit 302, northbound – Right shoulders closed 24/7 for interchange improvements at exit 302. Work takes place behind concreate barriers. Estimated project completion November 20.

Mile marker 311 to 323, northbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning, Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed for bridge construction over I-81, weeknights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph. Estimated project completion August 28.

*NEW* Mile marker 316 to 313, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Exit 321, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures on interchange ramps for paving operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 17.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures for utility work between Route 1085 (Stickley Drive) and Route 719 (Warrior Drive), Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, daylight hours on weekdays through noon Friday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 Business (East Main Street, Berryville) – Alternating lane closures for utility work near First Street/Station Road intersection, Sunday (June 28) from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Feltner Road) – Closed through July 2 for bridge construction between northern and southern intersections with Route 649 (Frogtown Road). Follow posted detour.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, daylight hours on weekdays through noon Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*UPDATE* Mile marker 1 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 17.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 613 (Bentonville-Browntown Road) and Route 725 (Daughter of Stars Drive), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 2.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, daylight hours on weekdays through noon Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

Comments