Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of June 24-28

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 13 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 28.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Road closed 24/7 through July 2 between Thacker Avenue and South Byrd Avenue for slope remediation, paving and sidewalk construction. Follow posted detours.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching at various locations. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 41 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations with overnight left lane closures and daytime right shoulder closures, June 21-28 from 7 a.m. to 6 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 189 to 195, northbound – Early morning mobile right lane closures for pavement marker replacement, June 27 from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 190 to 191, northbound – Mobile left lane closure for pavement inspection, June 25 from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 191 to 206, northbound – Overnight left lane closure and daytime right shoulder closures for guardrail repairs, 8 a.m. June 24 to 6 a.m. June 25.

(NEW) Mile marker 203 to 205, northbound – Overnight right lane closure for pavement repair, 8 p.m. June 24 to 1 a.m. June 25.

(NEW) Mile marker 206 to 200, southbound – Early morning mobile right lane closures for pavement marker replacement, June 25 from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads –Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 250 (Mountain Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of Back Creek bridge between Route 640 (Blue Grass Valley Road) and Route 600 (Upper Back Creek Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 12.

Various roads – Paving operations at various locations with flagger traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, pipe replacement and ditching. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 206 to 219, northbound and southbound – Overnight left or right lane closures for pavement repairs at various locations, June 24-27 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 209 to 208, southbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail repair, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 215 to 216, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repair, 8 p.m. June 24 to 2 a.m. June 25.

(NEW) Mile marker 219 to 220, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign repairs, June 24-28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 225 to 222, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, June 24-28 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 227 to 229, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge inspection, 10 p.m. June 23 to 7 a.m. June 24.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – closed at intersection with Route 753 (Nash Road) for drainage pipe installation, July 1 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. In case of inclement weather, work will take place July 2.

Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Alternating lane closures for paving between Route 607 (Moscow Loop) and Route 9031 (North River Elementary School), 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. through July 1.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving. Work zone is from Route 2003 (Wayside Drive) to Route 847 (Valley Church Road), 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. through June 23.

Various roads – Mobile work zones for mowing operations in Verona area, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 28.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Route 935 (Expo Road) and Route 648 (Christians Creek Road), June 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 624 (Mount Torrey Road) – Flagger traffic control for soil and rock testing near Back Creek bridge just east of Route 1613 (Commonwealth Drive). Wednesday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 30.

Route 681 (Mount Hermon Road) – Mobile flagger traffic control between Route 602 (Walker Creek Road) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) for Rural Rustic Road improvements, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 28.

Route 742 (Willow Spout Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road project between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 744 (Leaport Road), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 12.

(NEW) Route 753 (Nash Road) – closed at intersection with Route 42 (Scenic Highway) for drainage pipe installation, July 1 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. In case of inclement weather, work will take place July 2.

Route 753 (Nash Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic improvements between Route 42 (Scenic Highway) and Route 910 (Wampler Lane), 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through July 31.

Route 762 (Grindstone Road) – Bridge at Thorny Branch Creek closed for maintenance. Road closed between Route 727 (Wolf Ridge Road) and Route 731 (Emmanuel Church Road), Weekdays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 19.

Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road project between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through July 24.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Mobile work zones for mowing in Fishersville, Mint Spring and Deerfield areas. Flagger traffic control for grading in Dutch Hollow/Mint Spring area, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 28.

Various roads – Mobile work zones for mowing operations in Verona and Swoope areas, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 28.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 245 to 243, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, June 24-28 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 250 to 251, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for soil work, 8 p.m. June 25 to 4 a.m. June 26.

(NEW) Mile marker 260 to 261, northbound – Alternating shoulder closures for inspection of Route 796 overpass bridge, June 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures for paving between Route 721 (Fellowship Road) and Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 28.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 637 (Florist Road) – Road closed through June 28 for bridge reconstruction over Quail Run between Route 602 (East Point Road) and Route 33 Business (Old Spotswood Trail). Follow posted detours.

(NEW) Route 701 (Silver Lake Road/College Street) – Daytime lane or shoulder closures through July 3 for preliminary bridge work between Route 732 (Eberly Road) and Route 732 (Bowman Road) at Dayton. Route 701 closes for Cooks Creek bridge replacement beginning July 8. Detour routes will be posted.

(NEW) Route 818 (Little Dry River Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge, June 24-28 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Westbound shoulder closure for replacement of bridge over the North Fork Shenandoah River, just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road). Estimated project completion is September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Road closed through June 27 for replacement of Hawksbill Creek bridge. Follow posted detours.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 272 to 273, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Mill Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 28.

Mile marker 277 to 264, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 28.

(UPDATE) Mile maker 283 to 277, southbound – Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday nights for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 26.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Old Valley Pike/Main Street) – Shoulder closures and brief lane closures for utility work between Route 605 (Hoover Road, Woodstock) and Route 675 (Fort Road, Edinburg). June 24-July 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking between Route 730 (Caverns Road) and Route 1403 (Walnut Street, Edinburg), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 28.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 636 (Sand Ridge Road) – Road closed through June 28 for bridge replacement between Route 653 (Brook Creek Road) and Route 623 (Back Road). Follow posted detours.

Route 679 (Rittenour Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 675 (Stoney Creek Road) and Route 681 (Stoneburner Road), 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 28.

Route 681 (Stoneburner Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 679 (Rittenour Road) and Route 42 (Senedo Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 28.

(NEW) Route 730 (Caverns Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of bridge over I-81, June 24-28 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Road closed through summer 2019 for slope and roadway repairs between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower. Motorists can access mountain from east approach (Fort Valley).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 311 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for installation of concrete barriers along median, June 24-27 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Speed limit through work zone is 60 mph.

(NEW) Mile marker 313 to 314, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 50 bridge (exit 313 interchange), 8 p.m. June 27 to 7 a.m. June 28.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 314, northbound – Right shoulder closure for soil work, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 324 to 323, northbound and southbound – 24/7 right shoulder closures with concrete barrier for on-ramp extension project. Estimated project completion August 2019.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 37, northbound and southbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge inspection just south of Route 50 interchange, June 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Left lane closures for signal work at Route 1092 (Independence Drive), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 27.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike, Stephens City) – Intermittent flagging and lane closures for utility work at Double Church Road intersection, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 1.

(UPDATE) Route 522 (Frederick Pike) – Northbound left lane closures for turn lane construction from Route 681 (Chestnut Grove Road) to Route 684 (Gainesboro Road), 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 28.

Route 522 (Frederick Pike) – Southbound alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 608 (Old Bethel Church Road) and Winchester city limits, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through June 28.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Right lane and shoulder closures as needed for utility work between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 1.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Occasional lane closures for utility work from Route 645 (Airport Road) to Route 776 (Bufflick Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 4.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 608 (Dicks Hollow Rd) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) and Route 612 (Fishel Road). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 12.

(NEW) Route 610 (Parishville Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 707 (Hollow Road). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 8.

(NEW) Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 715 (Little Mountain Church Road). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 12.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

(NEW) Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 686 (Russell Road) and Route 671 (Cedar Hill Road). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 12.

(NEW) Route 680 (Newlins Hill Rd) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and End of state maintenance. Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 12.

(NEW) Route 688 (Stony Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 684 (Gainesboro Road). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 8.

(NEW) Route 694 (Reynolds Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 600 (Reynolds Road). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 1.

(NEW) Route 695 (Middle Fork Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and End of State Maintenance. Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 1.

(NEW) Route 699 (New Hope Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 694 (Cumberland Trail Road) and End of State Maintenance (New Vision Drive). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 8.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line. Follow posted detour.

(NEW) Route 799 (Shane Lane) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and End of state maintenance. Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 8.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Right lane closure for paving at intersection with Skyline Drive entrance. Flaggers and pilot trucks control traffic entering Skyline Drive. Work zone is active 7 a.m. through 5 a.m. weekdays through June 28.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 607 (Rocky Lane) –Daytime flagger traffic control with occasional temporary road closures for Rural Rustic project between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 649 (Browntown Road). Weekdays through July 8.

(NEW) Route 638 (Freezeland Road) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of I-66 bridges, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Alternating lane closures for sign installations. Affected roads include Routes 603, 613, 615, 619, 624, 649 and 649. June 24-27 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

