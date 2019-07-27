Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of July 29-Aug. 2

Published Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019, 7:30 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 21 to 20, westbound – Right lane closure for guardrail repair, July 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Road closing August 5 between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 618 (Upper Rich Patch Road) for replacement of bridge over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detours. Estimated project completion early November 2019.

Route 701 (Earnest Avenue) – Alternating lane closures for line painting between Route 220 (Market Avenue) and Botetourt County line, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 31.

(UPDATE) Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Flagger traffic control for paving and sidewalk construction between Thacker Avenue and South Byrd Avenue, July 29-August 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Significant traffic delays possible at intersection of Durant Road and Thacker Avenue.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching at various locations. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 53 to 54, eastbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. July 28 to 7 a.m. July 29.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marking, 10 p.m. July 28 to 7 a.m. July 29.

(NEW) Mile marker 199 to 200, northbound – Left shoulder closure for guardrail repair, July 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 190 to 174, southbound – Overnight left lane closures for guardrail repair at various locations, 8 p.m. July 29 to 7 a.m. July 30.

(NEW) Mile marker 191 to 192, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for soil work, 8 p.m. July 29 to 7 a.m. July 30.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 192 to 196, northbound – Early morning mobile right lane closures for replacement of reflective pavement markers, August 1 from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right lane closure for utility work between Route 613 (Old Buena Vista Road) and Berky’s Lane, July 29-August 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for slope work between Route 622 (Alone Mill Road) and Route 750 (Alphin Lane), July 29-August 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Alternating shoulder closures for utility work between Route 1004 (Fleisher Avenue, Monterey) and West Virginia state line, July 29-August 2 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Brush cutting to improve sign visibility. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditching. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 98 to 95, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for installation of traffic sensors, July 30-August 2 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 209 to 219, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. July 30 to 7 a.m. July 31.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 220 to 225, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 2.

Mile marker 228 to 229, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of Middle River bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 2.

(NEW) Mile marker 230 to 229, southbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail repair, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Shoulder closures for mowing between Waynesboro city limits and Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway), July 29-August 2 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over I-81 at exit 220 interchange, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 2.

(NEW) Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Shoulder closures for mowing between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 11 (Commerce Road), July 29-August 2 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Shoulder closures for mowing between Waynesboro city limits and Rockingham County line, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through August 2.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Brief road closures for utility work between Route 662 (Greenville School Road) and Route 658 (Avis Road), 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 16.

Route 612 (New Hope-Crimora Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control for paving and line painting between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 782 (Barnhart Road), 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through August 2.

(UPDATE) Route 616 (Dam Town Road) – Flagger traffic control for drainage pipe installation between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 927 (Pine Top Road), 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through August 2.

(NEW) Route 619 (Purple Cow Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 340 (Eastside Highway) and Route 611 (Dooms Crossing Road), July 29-August 1 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 795 (Saint James Road), July 29-October 31 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 739 (Moffett Branch Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 741 (Old Quarry Road) and Route 733 (Moffett Branch Road), July 30-31 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 753 (Nash Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic improvements between Route 42 (Scenic Highway) and Route 910 (Wampler Lane), 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through August 9.

Route 762 (Grindstone Road) – Bridge at Thorny Branch Creek closed for maintenance. Road closed between Route 727 (Wolf Ridge Road) and Route 731 (Emmanuel Church Road), Weekdays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 1.

(UPDATE) Route 781 (Bald Rock Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and end of state maintenance, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through August 2.

(NEW) Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) – Flagger traffic control for pipe installations between northern and southern intersections with Route 608 (Cold Springs Road), July 29-August 2 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through August 16.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Mobile work zones for mowing in Fishersville, Mint Spring, Verona and Swoope areas, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 2.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 243 to 245, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. July 31 to 7 a.m. August 1.

(NEW) Exit 257 – Overnight left lane closures July 29-August 2 for installation of concrete barriers along median. Shoulder closure 24/7 once barriers are in place.

Mile marker 257 to 259, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 11 overpass bridge, 10 p.m. July 28 to 7 a.m. July 29.

Mile marker 258 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for southbound paving operations and northbound drainage work, Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 30.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 264 to 253, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. July 31 to 7 a.m. August 1.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Daytime alternating lane closures beginning Monday, July 29, in area of Route 259 (Mayland Road) and I-81 at exit 257 for interchange improvements.

(NEW) Route 42 (Timber Way) – Alternating lane closures for milling and paving between Route 259 (Lee Street, Broadway) and Fifth Street (town of Timberville), July 29-August 2 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Daytime alternating lane closures beginning Monday, July 29, in area of Route 11 (Valley Pike) and I-81 at exit 257 for interchange improvements.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 637 (Florist Road) – Road closed through August 2 for bridge reconstruction over Quail Run between Route 602 (East Point Road) and Route 33 Business (Old Spotswood Trail). Follow posted detours.

Route 701 (Silver Lake Road/College Street) – Road closed between Route 732 (Eberly Road) and Route 732 (Bowman Road) for Cooks Creek bridge replacement at Dayton. Follow posted detours. Estimated completion August 9.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Westbound shoulder closure for replacement of bridge over the North Fork Shenandoah River, just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road). Estimated project completion September 2020.

(UPDATE) Route 991 (Conn Road) – Road closed through July 29 for drainage pipe replacement between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 996 (McGaheysville Road).

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 340 – Alternating lane closures for sign installations between Route 340 Business and Route 602 (Maryland Avenue, town of Shenandoah), July 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 602 (Comertown Road) – Flagger traffic control for sign installations between Route 711 (Comer Lane) and Route 603 (Fleeburg Road), July 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 605 (Beahm Lane) – Road closed July 29-August 16 between Route 611 (Vaughn Summit Road) and Route 662 (Rileyville Road) for bridge maintenance. Through traffic will follow posted detour.

(NEW) Route 615 (Longs Road) – Road closed between western and eastern intersections with Route 211 for pipe installation, July 30-31 from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 669 (Fairview Road) – Flagger traffic control for sign installations between Luray town limits and Route 611 (Brookstone Road), July 29 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 675 (Bixlers Ferry Road) – Flagger traffic control for sign installations between Luray town limits and Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road), July 29 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 264 to 289, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane or shoulder closures for guardrail repairs at various locations, July 28-August 1 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 277 to 264, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday nights for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 2. Detour routes will be provide during ramp closures at interchanges.

Mile marker 292 to 295, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridges over Route 601 (Battlefield Road), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 9.

(NEW) Exit 296, northbound and southbound – Southbound off-ramp and northbound on-ramp closed for two nights due to paving operations, July 30-31 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detours in place.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 298 to 287, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. July 31 to 7 a.m. August 1.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Edinburg town limits and Route 730 (Caverns Road), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through August 8.

(NEW) Route 42 (West Reservoir Road, Woodstock) – Turn lane closed for intersection work at Hisey Avenue/Henry Ford Road, July 30 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Road closed through late summer 2019 for slope and roadway repairs between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower. Motorists can access mountain from east approach (Fort Valley).

Route 770 (Boliver Road) – Road closed weekdays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) and Route 803 (Oak Tree Road) for bridge work. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion August 16.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 303 to 304, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repair, 10 p.m. July 31 to 12:30 a.m. August 1.

(NEW) Mile marker 309 to 319, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving, July 29-October 1 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mile marker 311 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight northbound left lane closures for concrete barrier construction and equipment access to median, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 28. Northbound and southbound shoulders closed 24/7. Speed limit through work zone is 60 mph.

(UPDATE) Exit 315, northbound – Off-ramp to Route 7 closed during overnight hours for deceleration lane extension project, July 29-30 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Detour in place.

Mile marker 323 to 324, northbound and southbound – 24/7 right shoulder closures with concrete barrier for ramp extension project. Estimated project completion August 2019.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Occasional lane shifts for utility work between Route 668 (Branson Spring Road) and Route 669 (Rest Church Road), July 29-August 1 from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Eastbound and westbound left lane closures for signal work at Route 1092 (Independence Drive), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 27.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike, Stephens City) – Intermittent flagging and lane closures for utility work at Double Church Road intersection, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 1.

(NEW) Route 259 (Carpers Pike) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and West Virginia state line, July 31 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing and line marking between Winchester city limits and Route 608 (Bethel Church Road), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 31.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Right lane and shoulder closures as needed for utility work between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 1.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Occasional lane closures for utility work from Route 645 (Airport Road) to Route 776 (Bufflick Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 4.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Dicks Hollow Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) and Route 612 (Fishel Road). Monday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 29.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and Route 647 (Aylor Road). Monday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 29.

Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) and Route 522 (Front Royal Pike). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 30.

Route 645 (Airport Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) and Route 728 (Victory Road). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 30.

Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 715 (Little Mountain Church Road). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 29.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 686 (Russell Road) and Route 671 (Cedar Hill Road). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 29.

Route 680 (Newlins Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and End of state maintenance. Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 29.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Overnight right shoulder closures for installation of traffic sensors between Route 612 (Shepherds Mill Road) and Route 641 (Lewisville Road), July 30-August 2 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Paris Heights Lane and Route 605 (Morgans Mill Road) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 31.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight alternating lane closures between Route 637 (Riverton Road/Guard Hill Road) and Route 639 (Ashby Station Road) for pavement resurfacing, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 31.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Like this: Like Loading...