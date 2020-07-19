Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of July 20-24

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Mobile lane closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 20.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Temporary signals control traffic 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

Route 1104 (Valley Ridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 60 (East Madison Street) and Route 1109 (Heatherton Drive) for slope repairs, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, shoulder repairs, pipe cleaning and tree/debris removal. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, shoulder repairs, pipe cleaning and tree/debris removal. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 175, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 187 to 190, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 60 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (July 19-20).

*UPDATE* Mile marker 190 to 191, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of Route 631 bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 678 (Buffalo Bend Road) and Route 834 (Stoneridge Lane) for maintenance of Buffalo Creek bridge, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking between Route 668 (Bethesda Road) and Route 39A (Main Street, Goshen), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 24.

*NEW* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Westbound right shoulder closures for sign work between Route 608 (Stuartsburg Road) and Vista Links Drive, Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 722 (Rocky Lane) and Route 724 (Hays Creek Road) for maintenance of Hays Creek bridge, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (Walkers Creek Road) – Stop and proceed traffic pattern for replacement of bridge over Walkers Creek, about 0.5 mile north of Route 724 (Hays Creek Road). Estimated completion August 2020.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 632 (The Pines Road) and West Virginia line, July 20-August 14 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for sign installations between Route 678 (Bullpasture River Road) and Route 656 (Bertie Lane), Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, pavement patching and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 95 to 89, westbound – Right shoulder closures for guardrail work at various locations, Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 209 to 219, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Estimated completion August 2020.

Mile marker 211 to 210, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 675, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 24.

*NEW* Mile marker 215 to 209, southbound – Overnight left lane closures for paving of crossovers, Monday through Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Exit 217, northbound – Right shoulder closures along exit ramp for sign work, Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign work, Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 234 to 236, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 256 overpass bridge, Monday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 666 (Lofton Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle, Greenville), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 647 (Christians Creek Road) and Route 1402 (First Street) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 23.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic diversion in place for Bell Creek bridge replacement between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Detour uses temporary bridge and portion of Route 732. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 1512 (Gloucester Road) and Kinmont Drive, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 31.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 617 (Swisher Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 28.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Shoulder closures for Rural Rustic Road work between Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion September 30.

Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) – Road closed between Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway) and Route 730 (Stribling Springs Road) for bridge replacement at Stoutmeyer Branch. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion August 6.

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Traffic pattern change for Bell Creek bridge replacement near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue). Part of Route 732 serves as detour for Route 250 traffic. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Route 759 (Oak Hill School Road) – Road closed between Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) and Route 756 (Buck Hill Road) for bridge replacement at Moffett Creek. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion July 24.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Moscow, Fishersville and Mint Spring areas for mowing, pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 2020.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 251, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

*NEW* Mile marker 245 to 247, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 253 overpass bridge, Monday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 257 to 259, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 11 overpass bridge, Monday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 256 to 258, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for bridge construction, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated completion in spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Overnight flagger traffic control as needed in the area of the I-81 exit 257 interchange due to bridge replacement and interchange improvements, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated project completion spring 2021.

Route 42 (Harpine Highway) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 753 (Kratzer Road) and Route 1420 (Industrial Drive, Broadway), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 31.

*NEW* Route 257 (Mason Street/Ottobine Road) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for paving between Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) and Route 738 (Dry River Road), July 20-28 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 642 (Captain Yancey Road) – Road closed between Route 340 (Eastside Highway) and Route 649 (Island Ford Road) for bridge replacement at Gap Run. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion July 24.

*NEW* Route 765 (Cromer Road) – Road closed July 20-31 between Route 42 (Harpine Highway) and Route 910 (Fort Lynn Road) for installation of box culvert. Follow posted detour.

Route 771 (Chrisman Road) – Road closed between Route 613 (Singers Glen Road) and Route 771 (Polecat Hollow Road) for bridge replacement at Muddy Creek. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion August 15.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Shoulder closures for tree trimming operations along Routes 612, 718, 721, 730, 738, 742 and 743. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through July 29.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Leaksville Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 639 (Lakewood Road) and Route 644 (Big Oak Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 30.

Route 766 (Hamburg Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 646 (Kauffmans Mill Road) and Route 647 (Homestead Drive), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 23.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 268 to 269, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 for off-ramp improvements at exit 269. Work zone active 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. behind concrete barrier. Estimated project completion November 20.

Mile marker 280 to 283, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving and line painting, Sunday through Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. through August 28.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Road closed just south of intersection with Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for Smith Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 2020.

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

*NEW* Route 650 (Tea Berry Road) – Closed July 20-August 3 between Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) and Route 653 (Creek Road) for bridge replacement. Follow posted detour.

Route 698 (Orchard Drive, Mount Jackson) – Road closed just west of Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard/Orkney Grade) for Mill Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 302 to 303 including Exit 302, northbound – Right shoulders closed 24/7 for interchange improvements at exit 302. Estimated project completion November 20.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed for bridge construction over I-81, weeknights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph. Estimated project completion August 28.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Overnight westbound right lane closures for maintenance of bridge over I-81, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound right lane closures for guardrail work in the area of Route 11 interchange (Kernstown), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Lane closures for tree removal operations between Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road) and Route 645 (Airport Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

*NEW* Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Lane and shoulder closures between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and Driftwood Drive for roadway and utility work, July 20-August 31 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 642 (Tasker Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) and Route 1030 (Mimosa Drive), July 22-31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*NEW* Route 730 (Babbs Mountain Road) – Closed for Rural Rustic improvements between Route 677 (Old Baltimore Road) and Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road), Wednesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Follow posted detour

Route 1085 (Stickley Drive) – Closed just south of Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) through mid-October for utility work and roadway reconstruction. Detour using Route 1012 (Town Run Lane).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 Business (East Main Street, Berryville) – Alternating lane closures for utility work near intersection of First Street, Sunday (July 19) from 6 a.m. to 12 noon.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*UPDATE* Mile marker 1 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 7.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

