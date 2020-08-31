Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 31-Sept. 4

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Temporary signals control traffic 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, shoulder repairs, pipe cleaning and tree/debris removal. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, shoulder repairs, pipe cleaning and tree/debris removal. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 182 to 187, northbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mile marker 190 to 191, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridges over Route 631, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 4.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 678 (Buffalo Bend Road) and Route 834 (Stoneridge Lane) for maintenance of Buffalo Creek bridge, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 4.

Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Shoulder closures between Flat Rock Lane and Island Lane for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 56 (Tye River Turnpike) – Railroad crossing maintenance just east of Route 608 (South River Road) at Vesuvius, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Temporary crossing in place.

*NEW* Route 130 (Wert Falkner Highway) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of bridges over Route 688 (Stoner Hollow Road) and railway at Natural Bridge Station, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 612 (Bluegrass Trail) – Bridge replacement at North Buffalo Creek near intersection with Route 611 (Spring Branch Road). Flagger traffic control as needed August 31-September 4 during installation of temporary bridge. Traffic detours onto temporary single-lane bridge September 7-October 1, stop-and-proceed traffic pattern.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 220 (Jackson River Road) and West Virginia state line, Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) – Alternating lane closures between Route 602 (Green Hill Lane) and 1.2 miles north of Route 602 for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. through September 12.

*NEW* Route 220 (Jackson River Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between West Virginia state line and Bath County line, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 632 (The Pines Road) and West Virginia line, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. through September 11.

*NEW* Route 250 (Mountain Turnpike/Highland Turnpike) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between West Virginia state line and Augusta County line, Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Monterey eastern town limits and just east of Bear Cub Lane, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through September 19.

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 220 (Jackson River Road) and Route 1003 (Water Street, Monterey), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 1.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree removal, pavement patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 614 (Calfpasture River Road) – Alternating lane closures between Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) and 1 mile north of Route 250 for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. through September 9.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 90 to 94 including exit 91, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 96 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Mobile lane closures for fog-light maintenance, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 205 to 208, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 11.

Mile marker 212 to 215, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures at various locations for sign work, Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 1402 (First Street) and Route 1409 (Mitchell Lane) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 3.

*NEW* Route 42 (Keezletown Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of Moffetts Creek bridge between Route 760 (Bunker Hill Road) and Route 837 (Whitmore Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 736 (Jennings Gap Road) and Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) for maintenance of bridge over Jennings Branch, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic diversion in place for Bell Creek bridge replacement between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Detour uses temporary bridge and portion of Route 732. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 652 (University Farm Road) and Route 694 (Swartzel Shop Road) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Shoulder closures for Rural Rustic Road work between Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion September 30.

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Traffic pattern change for Bell Creek bridge replacement near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue). Part of Route 732 serves as detour for Route 250 traffic. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Moscow, Fishersville and Mint Spring areas for mowing, pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 31.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 238, northbound – Left lane closure for sinkhole repairs, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.

Mile marker 256 to 258, northbound and southbound – Left and right shoulders closed 24/7 for bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated completion in spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 259 (Mayland Road) and Route 608 (Mauzy Athlone Road), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work is part of bridge replacement and interchange improvements at I-81 exit 257. Estimated project completion spring 2021.

*UPDATE* Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Route 11 (Valley Pike) for paving operations, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work is part of bridge replacement and interchange improvements at I-81 exit 257. Estimated project completion spring 2021.

Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work at intersection with Route 1421 (Springbrook Road, Broadway), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through September 11.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 608 (Mauzy Athlone Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Route 11 (Valley Pike) for paving operations, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work is part of bridge replacement and interchange improvements at I-81 exit 257. Estimated project completion spring 2021.

*NEW* Route 765 (Amberly Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Route 763 (Singers Glen Road) and Route 910 (Fort Lynne Road), Monday to Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*NEW* Route 819 (Yankeetown Road) – Flagger traffic control just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for maintenance of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 11.

*NEW* Route 991 (Jacob Burner Drive) – Bridge rehabilitation at Stoney Run between Route 996 (McGaheysville Road) and Route 642 (Cave Hill Road). Lane or shoulder closures September 1-4 during preliminary work. Road closed September 8-October 15. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 267, northbound – Right shoulder closure for slope and fence repairs, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 269 to 286, northbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 278 to 277, southbound – Right shoulder closures for maintenance of traffic monitoring equipment, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over I-81 at exit 296 interchange, Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 4. Route 55/48 (John Marshall Highway) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Route 633 (Red Bud Road) and Frederick County line, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 10.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Road closed just south of intersection with Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for Smith Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 2020.

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 698 (Orchard Drive, Mount Jackson) – Road closed just west of Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard/Orkney Grade) for Mill Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 315 to 300, southbound – Shoulder closures for ditch cleaning, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed for bridge construction over I-81, weeknights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 37 – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 11 (Valley Pike) and Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Estimated completion November 10.

Route 55/48 (Wardensville Pike) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Shenandoah County line and West Virginia line, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 10.

*NEW* Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Overnight lane closures between Route 1020 (Highlander Road) and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for installation of water and sewer lines, Sunday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Work is part of roadway reconstruction project with final completion in late 2022.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Brief traffic stoppage between Route 856 (Spring Valley Drive) and Route 608 (Old Bethel Church Road) for installation of overhead utility lines, Tuesday between 8:30 and 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

*UPDATE* Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Lane and shoulder closures as needed for roadway and utility work between 0.1-mile north of Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and 0.2-mile south of Route 277, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through fall 2021.

Route 1085 (Stickley Drive) – Closed just south of Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) through mid-October for utility work and roadway reconstruction. Detour using Route 1012 (Town Run Lane).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 1 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 4.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 659 (Hardesty Road) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for pipe replacement between Route 603 (Howellsville Road) and dead end, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. through September 10. Traffic width restriction of 9 feet.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

