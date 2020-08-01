Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 3-7

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 14 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over Jackson River, Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 24 to 27, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Commercial Avenue, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Temporary signals control traffic 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, shoulder repairs, pipe cleaning and tree/debris removal. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, shoulder repairs, pipe cleaning and tree/debris removal. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 177 to 180, northbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mile marker 190 to 191, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of Route 631 bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 7.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 678 (Buffalo Bend Road) and Route 834 (Stoneridge Lane) for maintenance of Buffalo Creek bridge, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 14.

*NEW* Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Shoulder closures between Flat Rock Lane and Island Lane for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 251 (Collierstown Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 758 (Oak Tree Lane) and Route 674 (Union Run) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (Turkey Hill Road/Walkers Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for bridge maintenance at various locations between Route 731 (Dutch Hollow Road) and Route 835 (Cabin Lane), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 602 (Walkers Creek Road) – Traffic using new bridge over Walkers Creek about 0.5 mile north of Route 724 (Hays Creek Road). Possible flagger traffic control as needed for guardrail replacement.

*NEW* Route 626 (Hackens Road) – Road closed August 3-20 between Route 755 (Dug Row Road) and Route 622 (Chestnut Grove Trail) for bridge replacement at Sycamore Run Creek. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) – Alternating lane closures between Route 602 (Green Hill Lane) and 1.2 miles north of Route 602 for paving operations, August 3-19 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 632 (The Pines Road) and West Virginia line, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. through August 14.

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 220 (Jackson River Road) and Route 1003 (Water Street, Monterey), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 1.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, pavement patching and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 95 to 94, westbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail repair, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 215 to 214, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign work, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 220 to 221, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign work, Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 227 to 229, northbound – Overnight right lane closure for inspection of Middle River bridge, 10 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (August 2-3).

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 647 (Christians Creek Road) and Route 1402 (First Street) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 6.

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Westbound shoulder closures for sign work near intersection with Route 792 (Sangers Lane), Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic diversion in place for Bell Creek bridge replacement between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Detour uses temporary bridge and portion of Route 732. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

*UPDATE* Route 276 (Keezletown Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Rockingham County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 7.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 652 (University Farm Road) and Route 694 (Swartzel Shop Road) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 613 (Spring Hill Road) – Brief closure (about 30 minutes) for overhead utility work between Route 607 (Mount Solon Road) and Route 699 (Ridge Road), Monday between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Shoulder closures for Rural Rustic Road work between Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion September 30.

Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) – Road closed between Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway) and Route 730 (Stribling Springs Road) for bridge replacement at Stoutmeyer Branch. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion August 6.

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Traffic pattern change for Bell Creek bridge replacement near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue). Part of Route 732 serves as detour for Route 250 traffic. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Moscow, Fishersville and Mint Spring areas for mowing, pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 2020.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 251 to 237, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Mile marker 256 to 258, northbound and southbound – Left and right shoulders closed 24/7 for bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated completion in spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Overnight flagger traffic control as needed in the area of the I-81 exit 257 interchange due to bridge replacement and interchange improvements, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated project completion spring 2021.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound right lane closures for inspection of bridges over Fifth Street and railway, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for shoulder repairs between Route 744 (Dry Hollow Road) and Route 613 (Spring Creek Road), Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 257 (Mason Street/Ottobine Road) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for paving between Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) and Route 738 (Dry River Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 7.

Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Augusta County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 7.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 650 (Power Dam Road) – Closed from 7 a.m. Monday through 5:30 p.m. Friday for slope repairs about 0.5-mile east of Route 651. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 661 (Black Rock Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Grottoes town limit and national park boundary, Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*NEW* Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Route 995 (Koiner Ford Road) and Route 867 (North River Road), Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 765 (Cromer Road) – Road closed between Route 42 (Harpine Highway) and Route 910 (Fort Lynn Road) for installation of box culvert. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion August 7.

Route 771 (Chrisman Road) – Road closed between Route 613 (Singers Glen Road) and Route 771 (Polecat Hollow Road) for bridge replacement at Muddy Creek. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion August 15.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 616 (Leaksville Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 639 (Lakewood Road) and Route 644 (Big Oak Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 12.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 268 to 269, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for paving, guardrail work and concrete barrier removal, Sunday through Wednesday nights (August 2-5) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Right shoulder closed 24/7 until project is complete. Traffic restrictions are for off-ramp improvements at exit 269.

*NEW* Mile marker 270 to 285, northbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 280 to 283, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving and line painting, Sunday through Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. through August 28.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Northbound left lane closures during overnight hours between Route 601 (Funk Road) and Route 601 (Battlefield Road) for bridge work at Tumbling Run, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Road closed just south of intersection with Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for Smith Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 2020.

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 650 (Tea Berry Road) – Closed between Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) and Route 653 (Creek Road) for bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion August 3.

Route 698 (Orchard Drive, Mount Jackson) – Road closed just west of Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard/Orkney Grade) for Mill Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 302 to 303, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for paving, guardrail work and concrete barrier removal, Tuesday through Thursday nights (August 4-6) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Right shoulder closed 24/7 until project is complete. Traffic restrictions are for off-ramp improvements at exit 302.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 308 to 309, northbound – Shoulder closures for soil work, Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed for bridge construction over I-81, weeknights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph. Estimated project completion August 28.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Overnight westbound right lane closures for maintenance of bridge over I-81, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Lane and shoulder closures near intersection with Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) for turn lane construction, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 14.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound right lane closures for drainage pipe installation at intersection with Route 645 (Airport Road), Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Lane and shoulder closures between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and Driftwood Drive for roadway and utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through August 31.

Route 1085 (Stickley Drive) – Closed just south of Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) through mid-October for utility work and roadway reconstruction. Detour using Route 1012 (Town Run Lane).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 1 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 7.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 7, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations at various locations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 658 (Rockland Road) – Flagger traffic control for soil and rock testing between Route 620 (Bennys Beach Road) and Kelley Drive, August 3-14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

