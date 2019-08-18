Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 19-23

Published Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, 6:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 15 to 23, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, August 19-29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 17 to 19, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for inspection of Jackson River bridges, August 21-22 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Road closed between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 618 (Upper Rich Patch Road) for replacement of bridge over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detours. Estimated project completion early November 2019.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching at various locations. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 189 to 191, northbound – Right shoulder closure for soil work, August 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 192 to 198, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, August 19-30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 196 to 200, northbound – Early morning mobile right lane closure for replacement of reflective pavement markers, August 23 from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Brief closures (5-6 minutes each) for utility work between Route 679 (Hops Hill Road) and Route 678 (Buffalo Bend Road), August 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right lane closure between I-81 interchange at Timber Ridge and Route 606 (Raphine Road) for utility work, August 19-22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Right lane closure eastbound and westbound for inspection of Maury River bridge, August 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 726 (Beard Road) and Augusta County line for pavement patching, August 19-23 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 1004 (Fleisher Avenue, Monterey) and West Virginia state line, August 19-23 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Various roads – Brush cutting to improve sign visibility. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 614 (Cow Pasture River Road South) – Closed between Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) and Route 616 (Lower Fork Road) for pipe repairs. Follow posted detours. Estimated completion August 29.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditching. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 88 to 87, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over I-81, 7 p.m. August 25 to 9 a.m. August 26.

Mile marker 92 to 97, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 23.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 99 to 87, westbound – Early morning right lane closures for pothole patching, August 20 from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 213 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnght left lane or right shoulder closures at various locations for guardrail repairs, 8 p.m. August 22 to 6 a.m. August 23.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 220 to 225, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 23.

(NEW) Exit 221, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures along ramp to eastbound I-64 for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges, 10 p.m. August 25 to 7 a.m. August 26.

(NEW) Mile marker 221 to 222, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of I-64 overpass bridge, 10 p.m. August 25 to 7 a.m. August 26.

(NEW) Mile marker 222 to 224, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 30.

Mile marker 228 to 229, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of Middle River bridge, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 30.

(NEW) Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge inspections, August 22, August 26 and September 3 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 233 to 235, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for inspection of bridges over Norfolk Southern railway, August 19 and August 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Shoulder closures for mowing operations in the Swoope, Fishersville and Mint Spring areas, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through August 23.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Route 651 (Churchman’s Mill Road) for slope repairs, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through August 23.

(UPDATE) Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Brief road closures for utility work between Route 662 (Greenville School Road) and Route 658 (Avis Road), weekdays 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through September 20.

(NEW) Route 615 (Point Lookout Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 340 (Eastside Highway) and Route 870 (Point Lookout Road), August 19-22 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 795 (Saint James Road), weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

(UPDATE) Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through September 30.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Mobile work zones in Fishersville, Mint Spring, Verona and Swoope areas for mowing, weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 23.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 244 to 245, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for Blacks Run bridge inspections, August 19-23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 244 to 248, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 23.

(NEW) Mile marker 256 to 255, southbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repair, 11 p.m. August 20 to 5 a.m. August 21.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 256 to 258, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for sign installations, August 19-23 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 258 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and pavement marking, Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures in area of I-81 interchange at exit 257 (Mauzy) for installation of concrete barriers, August 18-24 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 726 (Apple Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 280 (Stone Spring Road) and Route 928 (Peach Grove Avenue), August 19-23 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 875 (Heatwole Road) – Closed August 26-October 31 between Route 33 (Rawley Pike) and Route 752 (Muddy Creek Road) for replacement of Muddy Creek bridge. Follow posted detour.

(UPDATE) Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Occasional lane and shoulder closures just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for replacement of bridge over the North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 5. Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 283 to 272, southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for guardrail repairs in various locations, August 19-22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 284 to 278, southbound – Overnight right lane closures for soil and rock testing, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through August 23.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 292 to 294, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridges over Route 601 (Battlefield Road), weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 23.

Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 679 (Rittenour Road) – Mobile lane closures between Route 681 (Stoneburner Road) and Route 682 (Readus Road) for pavement marking, weekdays 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Route 681 (Race Track Road) – Mobile lane closures between Route 42 (Senedo Road) and Route 623 (Back Road) for pavement marking, weekdays 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Road closed through late summer 2019 between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower for slope repairs and roadway reconstruction.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repair, 11:30 p.m. August 22 to 2 a.m. August 23.

Mile marker 301 to 304, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for soil and rock testing, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through August 23.

(NEW) Exit 302, northbound – On-ramp from Route 627 (Reliance Road) to northbound I-81 closed for soil and rock testing, August 21-22 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Follow posted detour.

Mile marker 309 to 319, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving, Monday to Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through October 1.

Mile marker 311 to 314, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 30.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for equipment access to median, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 28. Northbound and southbound left shoulders closed 24/7. Speed limit through work zone is 60 mph.

Mile marker 323 to 324, northbound and southbound – 24/7 right shoulder closures with concrete barrier for ramp extension project. Estimated project completion late August 2019.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line, August 19-23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Occasional lane shifts for utility work between Route 668 (Branson Spring Road) and Route 669 (Rest Church Road), August 19-22 from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 37 – Right shoulder closures between Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) and Route 522 (Frederick Pike) for sign installations, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 23.

Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Eastbound and westbound left lane closures for signal work at Route 1092 (Independence Drive), weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 27.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike, Stephens City) – Intermittent flagging and lane closures for utility work at Double Church Road intersection, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 1.

(NEW) Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Overnight northbound and southbound left lane closures at Route 645 (Airport Road) for installation of temporary traffic signal, August 19-22 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Occasional southbound right lane closures between Route 645 (Airport Road) and Route 776 (Bufflick Road) for utility work, weekdays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 4.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 606 (Mountain Falls Road) – Stop and proceed traffic pattern August 19-September 6 for replacement of Falls Run bridge about 1.4 miles south of Route 608 (Wardensville Grade). Vehicle width restriction of 9 feet.

Route 608 (Wardensville Grade) – Mobile traffic control between Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) and Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) for pavement marking, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Route 608 (Dicks Hollow Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) and Route 612 (Fishel Road), weekdays 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through August 19.

(NEW) Route 627 (Reliance Road) – On-ramp to I-81 northbound closed for soil and rock testing, August 21-22 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Follow posted detour.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Overnight mobile traffic control between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and Route 647 (Aylor Road) for pavement marking, weeknights 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through August 31.

(NEW) Route 644 (Papermill Road) – Road closed August 24-31 between Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) and Shawnee Drive (Winchester) for intersection construction. Follow posted detours.

Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road) – Mobile traffic control for surface treatment between Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) and Route 522 (Front Royal Pike), weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Route 645 (Airport Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) and Route 728 (Victory Road). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 19.

Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road) – Mobile traffic control between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 715 (Little Mountain Church Road) for pavement marking, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Mobile traffic control between Route 686 (Russell Road) and Route 671 (Cedar Hill Road) for pavement marking, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Route 688 (Newlins Hill Road) – Mobile traffic control between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 684 (Gainesboro Road) for pavement marking, weekdays 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Route 694 (Reynolds Road) – Mobile traffic control between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 600 (Morgan Frederick Grade) for pavement marking, weekdays 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line. Follow posted detour.

(NEW) Various roads – Flagger traffic control in the Asbury Terrace and Pioneer Heights subdivisions including cul-de-sacs for paving operations. Estimated completion September 5.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line, August 19-23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Right shoulder closures between intersections with Route 7 Business for sign installations, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 30.

(NEW) Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Shenandoah River, August 20-22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 340 (Buckmarsh Street, Berryville) – Mobile traffic control between Route 616 (Church Street) and Mosby Boulevard (Route 1035) for pavement marking, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

(UPDATE) Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Overnight alternating shoulder closures between Route 612 (Shepherds Mill Road) and Route 641 (Lewisville Road) for installation of traffic sensors, August 19-21 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 602 (Wildcat Hollow Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) and Dead End, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 30.

(NEW) Route 633 (Annfield Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 652 (Janeville Road) and Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway), weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 30.

(NEW) Route 635 (Moose Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and End of State Maintenance, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 30.

(NEW) Route 636 (Westwood Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 657 (Senseny Road) and Ramsburg Lane, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 30.

(NEW) Route 652 (Summerville Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 620 (Pyletown Road) and Route 633 (Annfield Road), weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 30.

(NEW) Route 655 (Salem Church Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 723 (Old Winchester Road) and Route 633 (Annfield Road), weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 30.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour.

Route 1019 (Al Smith Circle, Berryville) – Mobile traffic control south of Route 7 (within Chet Hobert Park) for pavement marking, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

(UPDATE) Mile marker 3 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation at various locations, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 30.

(NEW) Mile marker 7 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of Shenandoah River bridges, August 19 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 298, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Front Royal eastern town limits and Fauquier County line for pavement marking, 8 p.m. August 19 to 7 a.m. August 20.

(NEW) Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and I-66 interchange for pavement marking, 8 p.m. August 19 to 7 a.m. August 20.

(UPDATE) Route 340/522 (Winchester Road/North Shenandoah Avenue) – Overnight mobile lane closures at various locations between Clarke County line and Rappahannock County line for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 31.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 615 (Stokes Airport Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 660 (Kendrick Ford Road) and Route 619 (Rivermont Drive), weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 30.

(NEW) Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 615 (Stokes Airport Road), weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 30.

(NEW) Route 621 (Punch Run Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 660 (Kendrick Ford Road) and Route 55 (Strasburg Road), weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 30.

(NEW) Route 623 (Downing Farm Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 673 (McCoys Ford Road) and End of State Maintenance, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 5.

(NEW) Route 660 (Kendrick Ford Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 626 (Totten Lane) and Route 621 (Punch Run Road), weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 30.

(NEW) Route 673 (McCoys Ford Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) and End of State Maintenance, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 5.

(NEW) Route 701 (Barnett Drive) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) and cul-de-sac, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 30.

(NEW) Route 1030 (Joanwood Lane) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 673 (Boo Road) and cul-de-sac, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 5.

(NEW) Route 1033 (Maywood Drive) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 626 (Esteppe Road) and cul-de-sac, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 5.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Like this: Like Loading...