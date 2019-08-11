Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 12-16

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 220 (Hot Springs Road) – Alternating lane or shoulder closures between Route 687 (Jackson River Road) and Bath County line for sign installations, August 13-15 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Road closed between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 618 (Upper Rich Patch Road) for replacement of bridge over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detours. Estimated project completion early November 2019.

(NEW) Route 687 (Jackson River Road) – Alternating lane closures between Route 642 (Mount Pleasant Drive) and Route 640 (Falls Road) for sign installations, August 12 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Occasional flagger traffic control as needed for pavement marking between Thacker Avenue and South Byrd Avenue, weekdays 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through August 16.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching at various locations. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 175 to 174, southbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repair, 10 p.m. August 11 to 6 a.m. August 12.

(NEW) Mile marker 183 to 188, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs in various locations, August 13-15 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 196 to 200, northbound – Early morning mobile left lane closure for replacement of reflective pavement markers, August 15 from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 198 to 199, northbound – Nighttime right shoulder closure for guardrail repair, August 11 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right lane closure between I-81 interchange (Timber Ridge area) and Route 606 (Raphine Road) for fiber-optic installation, August 12-15 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 130 (Wert Falkner Highway, Natural Bridge Station) – Alternating lane closures between Route 708 (Gilmores Mill Road) and Route 773 (Lloyd Tolley Road) for bridge work over Crawford Creek, August 12-15 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures between Route 726 (Beard Road) and Augusta County line for pavement patching, August 12-16 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 1004 (Fleisher Avenue, Monterey) and West Virginia state line, August 12-16 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Brush cutting to improve sign visibility. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 614 (Cow Pasture River Road South) – Closed between Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) and Route 616 (Lower Fork Road) for pipe repairs. Follow posted detours. Estimated completion August 29.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditching. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Early morning alternating lane closures for pothole patching, August 13 from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 92 to 97, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 23.

(NEW) Exit 96, westbound – Right shoulder of off-ramp closed for guardrail repair, August 11 from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 205 to 225, northbound and southbound – Early morning alternating lane closures for pothole patching, August 13 from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 220 to 225, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 16.

(NEW) Mile marker 222 to 224, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for inspection of bridges over Route 250, August 12-13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mile marker 228 to 229, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of Middle River bridge, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 42 (Little Calf Pasture Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike) and Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) for shoulder repairs, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through August 16.

(NEW) Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Alternating lane closures for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges, August 12-13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures between Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) and Route 876 (Swoope Road) for pavement patching, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through August 16.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Shoulder closures for mowing operations in the Swoope, Fishersville and Mint Spring areas, August 12-16 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Route 651 (Churchman’s Mill Road) for slope repairs, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through August 16.

Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Brief road closures for utility work between Route 662 (Greenville School Road) and Route 658 (Avis Road), weekdays 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 16.

(UPDATE) Route 611 (Dooms Crossing Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 340 (Eastside Highway) and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road), August 12-14 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 626 (Berry Farm Road) – Alternating lane closures between Route 612 (Quicks Mill Road) and Route 613 (Spring Hill Road) for pavement patching, August 12-16 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 795 (Saint James Road), weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

(UPDATE) Route 720 (Morris Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) and Route 833 (Tribbetts Mill Road) for pavement patching, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through August 16.

Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through August 16.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Mobile work zones in Fishersville, Mint Spring, Verona and Swoope areas for mowing, weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 16.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 244 to 248, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 23.

(NEW) Mile marker 248 to 247, southbound – Nighttime right shoulder closure for guardrail repair, August 11 from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 256 to 260, northbound and southbound – Overnight right shoulder closures for sign installations, August 11-13 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 258 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 27.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures between Route 259 (Mayland Road) and 1,000 feet south of intersection for pavement and traffic-signal work, Sunday to Thursday nights (August 11-15) from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Part of interchange improvements with estimated project completion spring 2021.

(UPDATE) Route 42 (Timber Way, Timberville) – Alternating lane closures for milling and paving between Fifth Street (Route 800) and Memorial Park Drive (Route 1530), August 12-17 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Occasional daytime lane closures in area of Route 11 (Valley Pike) and I-81 at exit 257 for interchange improvements. Estimated project completion spring 2021.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Westbound shoulder closure for replacement of bridge over the North Fork Shenandoah River, just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road). Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 605 (Beahm Lane) – Road closed through August 16 between Route 611 (Vaughn Summit Road) and Route 662 (Rileyville Road) for bridge maintenance. Through traffic will follow posted detour.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 272 to 273, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane and shoulder closures for inspection of Mill Creek bridges, 8 p.m. August 16 to 7 a.m. August 17.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 273 to 272, southbound – Overnight left shoulder closure for guardrail repair, August 12 from 12:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 279 to 282, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane and shoulder closures for inspection of Stoney Creek bridges, August 13-15 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 284 to 278, southbound – Overnight right lane closures for soil and rock testing, August 18-23 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mile marker 292 to 295, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridges over Route 601 (Battlefield Road), weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 16.

(NEW) Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 679 (Rittenour Road) – Mobile lane closures between Route 681 (Stoneburner Road) and Route 682 (Readus Road) for pavement marking, weekdays 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Route 681 (Race Track Road) – Mobile lane closures between Route 42 (Senedo Road) and Route 623 (Back Road) for pavement marking, weekdays 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Route 716 (Station Hill Drive) – Flagger traffic control between Route 694 (Conicville Road) and Route 703 (Cave Ridge Road) for surface treatment, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 12.

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Road closed through late summer 2019 between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower for slope repairs and roadway reconstruction. Flagger traffic control between Route 770 (Boliver Road) and Route 678 (Fort Valley Road) for surface treatment, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 12.

Route 770 (Boliver Road) – Road closed weekdays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 16 between Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) and Route 803 (Oak Tree Road) for bridge work. Follow posted detour. Flagger traffic control between Route 803 and Route 758, weekdays 4-7 p.m. through August 12.

Route 771 (Boyer Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 773 (Coverstone Road) and Route 678 (Fort Valley Road) for surface treatment, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 12.

Route 1315 (Mill Creek Lane) – Flagger traffic control between Route 698 (Orchard Drive) and End of State Maintenance for surface treatment, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 12.

Route 1317 (Cannon Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 703 (Mount Jackson Road) and Route 1318 (Scothern Road) for surface treatment, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 12.

Route 1318 (Scothern Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 703 (Mount Jackson Road) and Route 1318 (Tisinger Road) for surface treatment, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 12.

Route 1319 (Short Run Lane) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1318 (Tisinger Road) and End of State Maintenance for surface treatment, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 12.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 301 to 304, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for soil and rock testing, August 18-23 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 305, southbound – Overnight right shoulder closure for guardrail repair, August 13 from 12:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Mile marker 309 to 319, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving, Monday to Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through October 1.

(NEW) Mile marker 311 to 314, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 30.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for equipment access to median, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 28. Northbound and southbound left shoulders closed 24/7. Speed limit through work zone is 60 mph.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 314 to 313, southbound – Right shoulder closed and exit 313 off-ramp narrowed for guardrail work, 1 a.m. August 12 through 6 a.m. August 13.

(NEW) Mile marker 318 to 317, southbound – Nighttime right shoulder closure for guardrail repair, August 12 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Mile marker 323 to 324, northbound and southbound – 24/7 right shoulder closures with concrete barrier for ramp extension project. Estimated project completion late August 2019.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Occasional lane shifts for utility work between Route 668 (Branson Spring Road) and Route 669 (Rest Church Road), August 12-15 from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 37 – Right shoulder closures between Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) and Route 522 (Frederick Pike) for sign installations, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 23.

Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Eastbound and westbound left lane closures for signal work at Route 1092 (Independence Drive), weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 27.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike, Stephens City) – Intermittent flagging and lane closures for utility work at Double Church Road intersection, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 1.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Occasional southbound right lane closures between Route 645 (Airport Road) and Route 776 (Bufflick Road) for utility work, weekdays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 4.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Wardensville Grade) – Mobile traffic control between Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) and Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) for pavement marking, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Route 608 (Dicks Hollow Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) and Route 612 (Fishel Road), weekdays 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through August 19.

(NEW) Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Overnight mobile traffic control between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and Route 647 (Aylor Road) for pavement marking, weeknights 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through August 31.

Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road) – Mobile traffic control for surface treatment between Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) and Route 522 (Front Royal Pike), weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Route 645 (Airport Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) and Route 728 (Victory Road). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 19.

Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road) – Mobile traffic control between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 715 (Little Mountain Church Road) for pavement marking, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Mobile traffic control between Route 686 (Russell Road) and Route 671 (Cedar Hill Road) for pavement marking, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Route 688 (Newlins Hill Road) – Mobile traffic control between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 684 (Gainesboro Road) for pavement marking, weekdays 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Route 694 (Reynolds Road) – Mobile traffic control between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 600 (Morgan Frederick Grade) for pavement marking, weekdays 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line. Follow posted detour.

Route 814 (Fay Street) – Mobile traffic control between Route 11 (Valley Pike) and Route 644 (King Lane) for pavement marking, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Right shoulder closures between intersections with Route 7 Business for sign installations, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 30.

(NEW) Route 340 (Buckmarsh Street, Berryville) – Mobile traffic control between Route 616 (Church Street) and Mosby Boulevard (Route 1035) for pavement marking, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

(UPDATE) Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Alternating lane closures day and night between Route 612 (Shepherds Mill Road) and Route 641 (Lewisville Road) for installation of traffic sensors, August 12-16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Paris Heights Lane and Route 605 (Morgans Mill Road), weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 15.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour.

Route 1019 (Al Smith Circle, Berryville) – Mobile traffic control south of Route 7 (within Chet Hobert Park) for pavement marking, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

(NEW) Mile marker 11 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 30.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 300 to 298, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340/522 (North Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road) – Overnight alternating lane closures between Front Royal southern town limits and Route 639 (Ashby Station Road) for pavement resurfacing, weeknights 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 31.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

