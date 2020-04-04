Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of April 6 – 10

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 41 to 37, westbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for mile marker sign installation, Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 600 (Indian Draft Road) – Road closed for pipe replacement between Route 661 (Midland Trail) and Route 641 (Indian Draft Road). Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Follow posted detour.

Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Flagger traffic control between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) for bridge replacement operations at Karnes Creek, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, and brush cutting at various locations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement and grading. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 54 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Alternating shoulder closures for bridge inspection, Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 57 to 41, westbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for mile marker sign installation. Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 180 to 178, southbound – Left lane closure for guardrail installation, Monday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 252 (North Brownsburg Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures between Route 724 (Hays Creek Road) and Route 722 (Rocky Lane) for maintenance of bridge over Hays Creek. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until April 10.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, adding stone, brush cutting, and ditch work. Mobile operation for street sweeping. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 87 to 97, eastbound and westbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for mile marker sign installation, Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 90 to 88, westbound – Overnight right lane closure for soil excavation and filling operations, 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 209 to 211, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail installation, Tuesday from 12 midnight to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 213 to 205, southbound – Both lanes closed Tuesday morning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for Virginia State Police crash investigation. Traffic detours at exit 213A, follows Route 11 south and Route 606 west to rejoin interstate at exit 205.

Mile marker 215 to 213, southbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal. Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 222 to 224, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation. Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closure between Route 1402 (First Street) and Hilltop Terrace Road for waterline installation. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road) for Bell Creek bridge replacement, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 30. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Route 276 (Keezletown Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Rockingham County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 1.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) and 0.5-mile north of the intersection for pipe installation and road work. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.

Route 794 (Sangers Lane) – Flagger traffic control for drainage and safety improvement project between Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) and 0.5 miles west of Route 642, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through June 2020.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Fishersville and Mint Springs areas for pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 2020.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW*Mile marker 237 to 267, northbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for bridge sweeping operations, 8 p.m. Friday (April 10) to 7 a.m. Saturday (April 11).

Exit 245, northbound – Right shoulder closure on the ramp to Route 253 (Port Republic Road) for tree trimming. Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 256 to 259, northbound and southbound – Overnight closures for placement of overhead bridge beams, Monday through Thursday nights from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic will detour using ramps off- and on-ramps at exit 257. Also left lane closures from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement. Estimated completion spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control in area of I-81 interchange at Mauzy during placement of bridge beams for bridge replacement. I-81 traffic using off- and on-ramps as detour route. Expect delays. Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 42/Route 42 Business (John Wayland Highway/Main Street, Dayton) – Southbound right lane closure between Route 732 (Eberly Road) and Route 910 (Garbers Church Road) for widening operations, from 7 a.m. Monday to 12 noon Friday.

*NEW* Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Alternating shoulder closures between Route 984 (Sellers Lane) and Route 830 (Mauzy Lane/Bevans Lane) for tree removal operations. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Augusta County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 1.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Westbound right shoulder closure and occasional flagger traffic control just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for bridge replacement at North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through April 24. Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound lane closure in the area of the Skyline Drive intersection for utility work. Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for bridge sweeping, 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 272 to 296, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for tree removal operations. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 276 to 283, northbound – Right shoulder closures for drainage work, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 7.

*NEW* Mile marker 276 to 283, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation. Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 291 to 292, northbound – Overnight right lane closure for soil testing. Sunday and Monday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 298, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations. Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Single lane closures from the Edinburg town limits to Strasburg town limits for pavement patching. Monday to Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Single lane closures between Route 601 (Funk Road) and Route 601 (Battlefield Road) for maintenance to the structure over Tumbling Run. Weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 17.

*NEW*Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Single lane closures between Route 637 (Powhatan Road) and Route 628 (Old Grade Road) for pavement patching. Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Gap Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) and Route 628 (Middle Road). Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated project completion May 2020.

*NEW*Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Road closing April 6 just south of intersection with Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for Smith Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 2020.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW*Mile marker 300 to 325, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating shoulder closures for bridge sweeping, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 311 to 312, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed for bridge construction over I-81, weeknights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph. Estimated project completion August 28.

*NEW*Mile marker 315 to 314, southbound – Right shoulder closures for tree trimming operations. Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 316 to 315, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 317 to 321, northbound – Right shoulder closures for soil work. Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW*Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound right shoulder closure between Route 656 (Greenwood Road) and Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) for tree removal operations. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed just south of Stephens City town limits for turn-lane construction. 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 2020.

*NEW*Route 37 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Overnight northbound and southbound lane closures between Route 847 (Hillandale Lane) and Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) for vegetation management. Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW*Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike/John Mosby Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures between the West Virginia state line and the Clarke County line for vegetation management. Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW*Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Alternating shoulder closures in the area of the Route 733 (Fairview Road/Fletcher Road) intersection for tree removal operations. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Single lane closures between Route 614 (Back Mountain Road) and Route 752 (Knob Road) for bridge maintenance in various locations. Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until April 17.

*NEW*Route 522 (Front Royal Pike/North Frederick Pike) – Overnight northbound and southbound right alternating lane closures from the Warren county line to the West Virginia state line for vegetation management. Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound right shoulder closures between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road) for turn lane construction, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through April 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) – Alternating lane closures in the area of the Route 37 (Winchester bypass) overpass for bridge inspection. Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 628 (Middle Road) – Alternating lane closures in the area of the Route 37 (Winchester bypass) over for bridge inspection. Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures for shoulder repairs near Route 340 interchange. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound and westbound right lane closures between Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) and Route 723 (Millwood Road) for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Mobile alternating lane closures for bridge sweeping. Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder work. Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 11, eastbound – Alternating shoulder closures for tree removal operations. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 11 to 7, westbound – Right shoulder closure for sign installations. Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW*Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating shoulder closures for bridge sweeping, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations. Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 613 (Bentonville Road) – Northbound right shoulder closures for utility work at various locations between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 738 (Jennings Lane), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 30.

Route 659 (Hardesty Road) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern just east of Route 603 (Howellsville Road) for pipe replacement, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 24. Vehicles limited to 9 feet in width.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Dial 511 or visit http://www.511Virginia.org to obtain traffic alerts and traveler information.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, transportation questions, or information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

