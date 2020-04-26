Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of April 27-May 1

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 17 to 41, eastbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for mile marker installation. Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Flagger traffic control between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) for bridge replacement operations at Karnes Creek, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 31. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, and brush cutting at various locations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement and grading. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 37 to 57, eastbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for mile marker installations. Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW*Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Alternate Route 39 (Main Street) and Route 601 (Millard Burke Memorial Highway) for road resurfacing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW*Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Westbound shoulder closures for tree removals near intersection with FR-879 (Bares Woods Lane), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 252 (North Brownsburg Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures between Route 724 (Hays Creek Road) and Route 722 (Rocky Lane) for maintenance of bridge over Hays Creek. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until May 8.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, adding stone, and ditch work. Mobile operation for street sweeping. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 87 to 91, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 208, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving, Sunday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 22.

*NEW* Mile marker 217 to 214, southbound – Left shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Exit 227, southbound – Be aware of utility crews working along right shoulder and off-ramp to Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road). Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closure between Route 1402 (First Street) and Hilltop Terrace Road for waterline installation. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road) for Bell Creek bridge replacement, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 15. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures between Route 612 (Frog Pond Road) and Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) for road widening operations. 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 1. Estimated project completion June 2020.

Route 276 (Keezletown Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Rockingham County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 1.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) and 0.5-mile north of the intersection for pipe installation and road work. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 15.

Route 794 (Sangers Lane) – Flagger traffic control for drainage and safety improvement project between Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) and 0.5 miles west of Route 642, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through June 2020.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Fishersville and Mint Springs areas for pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 2020.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 244 to 245, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge painting at exit 245 overpass, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 4.

*NEW* Mile marker 253 to 252, southbound – Right and left shoulder closures for soil testing. Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 256 to 259, northbound and southbound – Overnight closures for placement of overhead bridge beams, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic will detour using ramps off- and on-ramps at exit 257. Left lane closures Monday to Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement. Estimated completion spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Mobile alternating lane closures for construction of turn lane at intersection with Route 257 (Friedens Church Road). Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control in area of I-81 interchange at Mauzy for excavation work and placement of beams for bridge replacement. I-81 traffic using off- and on-ramps as detour route. Expect delays. Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

*NEW* Route 42 (Harpine Highway) – Mobile alternating lane closures between Route 753 (Kratzer Road) and the Broadway town line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Flagger traffic control for between Route 825 (Dogwood Avenue/South River Road) and Route 655 (Lawyer Road) for maintenance of North River and South River bridges. Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Augusta County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 29.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 704 (Osceola Springs Road) – Road closures between Route 709 (Autumn Lane) and Route 711 (Grassy Creek Road) for utility work, 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Friday. Follow detour.

Route 763 (Hopkins Gap Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 612 (Peake Mountain Road) and Route 613 (Singers Glen Road) for brush removal, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through May 1.

Route 776 (Frank Lane Road) – Shoulder closures near the intersection with Route 773 (Mayberry Road) for brush removal, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through May 1.

*UPDATE* Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Westbound right shoulder closure and occasional flagger traffic control just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for bridge replacement at North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 8. Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound left lane closures between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road) for road widening operations, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 5.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 276 to 283, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for drainage work. Monday through Thursday nights from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. through May 15.

*NEW* Mile marker 279 to 278, southbound – Overnight right lane closure including the ramp from Route 185 (Stoney Creek Boulevard) for placement of concrete barriers. Tuesday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 280 to 281, northbound – Right shoulder closure for soil testing. Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 283 to 282, southbound – Overnight right lane closure including the ramp from Route 42 (West Reservoir Road) for placement of concrete barriers. Tuesday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 285 to 284, southbound – Left shoulder closure for soil testing. Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Exit 291, northbound – Short-term closure of on-ramp from Route 651 (Mount Olive Road) for soil work. Follow detour using Route 11 (Old Valley Pike). Closure time estimated at 30 minutes on Monday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

*NEW* Exit 296, southbound – Short-term closure of off-ramp to Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) for soil work. Follow detour using exit 298. Closure time estimated at 30 minutes on Monday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 743 (Shenandoah Street) and the Mount Jackson town line for bridge inspection. Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control near I-81 interchange (exit 296/Strasburg) for maintenance to the bridge over I-81. Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Road closed just south of intersection with Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for Smith Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 2020.

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Closed beginning Monday, April 27, for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 698 (Orchard Drive, Mount Jackson) – Road closed just west of Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard/Orkney Grade) for Mill Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 301 to 317, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 301 to 325, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 303 to 304, northbound – Brief closure of right lane and ramp to truck scales for soil work. Off-ramp closed to all traffic. Estimated closure time is 30 minutes on Monday between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Mile marker 311 to 312, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed for bridge construction over I-81, weeknights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph. Estimated project completion August 28.

Exit 313, northbound – Right shoulder closures on the ramp to Route 50 (Millwood Pike) for sign installation. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Exit 316 to 315, southbound – Right shoulder closures on for sign installation. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Exit 317, northbound – Overnight closure of off-ramp from I-81 to Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) for signal repairs at the off-ramp intersection. Wednesday and Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Detour in place.

Mile marker 317 to 319, northbound and southbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations. Monday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 8.

*NEW* Mile marker 320 to 319, southbound – Alternating shoulder closures along the ramp to the rest area for surveying. Monday from 7 a.m. to 12 noon.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed just south of Stephens City town limits for turn-lane construction. 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 2020.

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures between Route 661 (Welltown Road) and I-81 for signal repairs, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Westbound left lane closure between Route 781 (Custer Avenue/Prince Frederick Drive) and Route 655 (Sulphur Spring Road) for shoulder work. Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*NEW* Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Eastbound left lane closure between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Clarke County line for shoulder work. Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound right lane closure at Route 645 (Airport Road) intersection for utility work. Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound right shoulder closures between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road) for turn lane construction, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through April 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed beginning Monday, April 27, for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Mobile alternating lane closures for vegetation management. Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching at various locations between Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) and Page County line. Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures between Route 725 (Daughter of Stars Drive) and Route 629 (Acorn Hill Road) for utility work. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 8.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

