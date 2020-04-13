Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of April 13-17

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 41 to 2, westbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for mile marker sign installation. Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 610 (Nida Lane) – Road closed for pipe replacement between Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) and Route 611 (Stone Mountain Road). Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Flagger traffic control between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) for bridge replacement operations at Karnes Creek, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, and brush cutting at various locations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement and grading. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 42 to 41, westbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for mile marker sign installation. Monday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Alternating shoulder closures for tree removal operations in the area of FR-87 (Bares Woods Lane). Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 252 (North Brownsburg Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures between Route 724 (Hays Creek Road) and Route 722 (Rocky Lane) for maintenance of bridge over Hays Creek. Tuesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, adding stone, brush cutting, and ditch work. Mobile operation for street sweeping. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 90 to 94, eastbound and westbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for mile marker sign installation. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 1.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 212 to 230, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 1.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound right lane closure between Route 818 (Dunsmore Road) and Route 915 (Memorial Street) for utility work. Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closure between Route 1402 (First Street) and Hilltop Terrace Road for waterline installation. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road) for Bell Creek bridge replacement, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 30. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Route 276 (Keezletown Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Rockingham County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 1.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 605 (Fountain Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting between Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 15th.

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) and 0.5-mile north of the intersection for pipe installation and road work. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.

Route 794 (Sangers Lane) – Flagger traffic control for drainage and safety improvement project between Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) and 0.5 miles west of Route 642, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through June 2020.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Fishersville and Mint Springs areas for pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 2020.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 244 to 245, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge painting at exit 245 overpass, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 4.

Mile marker 256 to 259, northbound and southbound – Overnight closures for placement of overhead bridge beams, Monday through Thursday nights from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic will detour using ramps off- and on-ramps at exit 257. Also left lane closures from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement. Estimated completion spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control in area of I-81 interchange at Mauzy during placement of bridge beams for bridge replacement. I-81 traffic using off- and on-ramps as detour route. Expect delays. Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound right lane closure for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern railway, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 259 (Lee Street, Broadway) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of bridge over Linville Creek, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Augusta County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 1.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Westbound right shoulder closure and occasional flagger traffic control just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for bridge replacement at North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through April 24. Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound left lane closures between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road) for road widening operations, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 5.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 276 to 283, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for drainage work, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 15.

Mile marker 291 to 292, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closure for soil testing. Sunday and Monday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Single lane closures between Route 651 (Mt. Olive Road) and Route 641 (Locust Grove Road) for pavement patching. Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Single lane closures between Route 601 (Funk Road) and Route 601 (Battlefield Road) for maintenance to the structure over Tumbling Run. Weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 17.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 637 (Powhatan Road) and Route 628 (Old Grade Road) for pavement patching. Tuesday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 633 (Red Bud Road) and Route 637 (Powhatan Road) for pipe replacement. Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Gap Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) and Route 628 (Middle Road). Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated project completion May 2020.

Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Road closed just south of intersection with Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for Smith Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 2020.

*NEW* Route 698 (Orchard Drive, Mount Jackson) – Road closing April 13 just west of Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard/Orkney Grade) for Mill Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed for bridge construction over I-81, weeknights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph. Estimated project completion August 28.

*NEW* Mile marker 313 to 314, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

Mile marker 316 to 315, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 320 to 319, southbound – Right and left shoulder closures for utility work. Tuesday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Right and left shoulder closures between Interstate 81 and Route 839 (Welltown Road) for signal repairs. Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed just south of Stephens City town limits for turn-lane construction. 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 2020.

*NEW* Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Westbound right lane closures for paving operations at intersection with Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Overnight eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between Route 259 (Carpers Pike) and Route 803 (Round Hill Road) for vegetation management. Monday to Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Single lane closures between Route 614 (Back Mountain Road) and Route 752 (Knob Road) for bridge maintenance in various locations. Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 17.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Overnight northbound and southbound alternating lane closures from Route 673 (Golds Hill Road) to the West Virginia state line for vegetation management. Monday to Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound right shoulder closures between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road) for turn lane construction, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through April 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

*NEW* Route 657 (Senseny Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 656 (Greenwood Road) and Route 794 (Maloy Drive), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound and westbound right lane closures between Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) and Route 624 (Red Gate Road) for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*UPDATE* Mile marker 6 to 15, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs. Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 613 (Bentonville Road) – Northbound right shoulder closures for utility work at various locations between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 738 (Jennings Lane), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 30.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

