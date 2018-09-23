Staunton District Traffic Alert: Sept. 24-28

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for mowing and pavement patching at various locations. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 638 (Natural Well Road) – Road closed for Jackson River bridge replacement between Route 687 (Jackson River Road) and Route 666 (East Morris Hill Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion summer 2019.

Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Totten Drive (Frontage Road 203) and South Byrd Avenue. Weekdays through December 2018 from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for mowing and pavement patching at various locations. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile work zones for mowing at various locations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and patching at various locations. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 174 to 191, northbound – Overnight right lane or shoulder closures for guardrail repair at various locations from 10 p.m. September 23 to 5 a.m. September 24.

(NEW) Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Mobile left lane closures for mowing, September 22-24 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 176 to 205, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge sweeping from 8 p.m. September 27 to 7 a.m. September 28.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 180 to 181 (including exit 180), northbound – Overnight right lane closure and exit 180 off-ramp closure for guardrail repair, from 9 p.m. September 24 to 5 a.m. September 25.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 195 to 202, northbound and southbound – Brief slow-roll delay for placement of overhead utility lines. State police will control traffic. Sunday, September 23, between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Mile marker 200 to 197, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving through October 19, Sunday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee Highway), southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving between Route 715 (Sunnybrook Road) and Route 9362 (Fairfield School Road), 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 25.

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement treatment between Fairfield Elementary School and Obstgarten Lane. Through September 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 60 (Midland Trail), westbound – Alternating lane closures for milling and paving between Buena Vista city limit and I-81 interchange. Weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 12.

Route 501 – Flaggers and pilot truck traffic control for milling, paving and line-painting from Buena Vista city limit to Amherst County line. Weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 28.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, paving and patching, pothole repairs, shoulder improvements and brush cutting. Mobile work zones for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 679 (Lone Jack Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Route 608 (Forge Road) and Glasgow town limits. September 24-28 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, paving/patching, pothole repairs, ditch/shoulder improvements and brush cutting. Mobile work zones for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement work from Route 250 (Main Street, Monterey) to Route 632 (The Pines Road). Through September 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Mountain Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures for pavement work from Route 637 (Maple Sugar Road) to West Virginia state line. Through October 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 678 (Bullpasture River Road) – “Stop and proceed” traffic control 24/7 and occasional flagging operations for culvert installation between Route 612 (McClung Road) and Route 610 (Jobs Hill Road) near McDowell. Active work zone Monday to Friday through October 11.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditching and patching. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge sweeping. September 24-26 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 93 to 95, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation. Through October 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 95 to 94, westbound – Overnight lane closure for roadside cleanup from 9 p.m. September 27 to 4:30 a.m. September 28.

Mile marker 99 to 101, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation. Through October 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 205 to 222, northbound – Overnight mobile left lane closures for mowing, from 8 p.m. September 24 to 7 a.m. September 25.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 205 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for bridge sweeping, September 25-27 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 211 to 209, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance, September 24-27 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 222 to 219, southbound – Overnight right lane closures (8 p.m. to 7 a.m.) and 24/7 right shoulder closures for ramp extension work. Interchange ramps will remain open. Through October 31.

(NEW) Mile marker 225 to 222, southbound – Right shoulder closed for utility work. September 24-October 12 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mile marker 227 to 222, southbound – Overnight single lane closures with temporary ramp closures for milling, paving and pavement marking. Monday-Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 2018.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement treatment from Route 738 (Roudabush Lane) to Route 829 (Clark Lane), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 12.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement treatment from Route 42 (Scenic Highway) to Route 728 (Stover Shop Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 6.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Closed to through traffic between Route 912 (Hodge Street) and Campbell Lane for road and intersection improvements. Residents, school buses and emergency vehicles have access. All other traffic uses posted detour route. Closure in place through October 2018.

Route 649 (Round Hill Drive) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 643 (Augusta Farms Road) to Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road). Through November 1 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 662 – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 693 (Berry Moore Road) to Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway). Through December 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 681 (Mount Hermon Road) – Flagger traffic control from Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) to Route 602 (Walker Creek Road) for Rural Rustic project. Through September 30 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 697 (Old Greenville Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) to Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway). Through December 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 742 (Willow Spout Road) – Flagger-controlled lane closures for pipe installations and tree removal from Route 11 (Lee Highway) to Route 744 (Leaport Road). Rural Rustic project. Through September 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 744 (Leaport Road) – Flagger-controlled lane closures for pipe installations and tree removal from Route 616 (Morningside Drive) to Route 781 (Bald Rock Road). Rural Rustic project. Through September 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 753 (Nash Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road project from Route 42 (Scenic Highway) to Route 910 (Wampler Lane). Through October 31 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 775 (Buttermilk Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway) to Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road). Through December 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 834 (Hickory Hill Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 631 (Ladd Road) to Route 640 (Goose Creek Road). Through December 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

​Route 853 (Poor Creek Road) – Right shoulder closure for pavement marking from Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway) to dead end. Through December 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading work on unpaved roads in the Swoope area. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Lane closures as needed for pavement work between Route 985 (Pickering Lane) and Shenandoah County line. Through September 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Mobile lane closures for utility work between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 280 (Stone Spring Road), September 25 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Be alert for large number of bicyclists during special event between Route 612 (Peake Mountain Road) and West Virginia state line, September 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Overnight lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations between Route 875 (Heatwole Road) and West Virginia state line. Through September 28 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Overnight lane closures for milling and paving between Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) and Route 644 (Resort Drive/Mount Olivet Church Road), Through October 5 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 42 (Harpine Highway) – Mobile alternating lane closures for pavement work from Route 753 (Kratzer Road) to Route 859 (Jeffe Bennett Way). Through September 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 42 (Warm Springs Pike) – Alternating lane closures for pavement work from Bridgewater town limits to Augusta County line. Through September 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving at various locations between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 689 (Spaders Church Road/Shen Lake Drive). Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through September 28.

Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Signal-controlled single-lane traffic during bridge replacement at Dry Run. Vehicles limited to 13 feet in width. Estimated completion December 2018.

(NEW) Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement work between Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) and West Virginia state line. September 23-28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (East Point Road/Maryland Avenue) – Bridge rehabilitation. Temporary signals control traffic across bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, at Page county line near town of Shenandoah. Vehicle width restriction of 10 feet. Estimated completion November 2018.

Route 650 (Power Dam Road) – Road closed through October 10 for bridge replacement over Stony Run. Closure is between Route 649 (Island Ford Road) and Route 650 (Three Springs Road). Follow posted detours.

Route 701 (Cooks Creek Road) – Shoulder closures for pavement marking from Route 726 (Mount Clinton Pike) to Route 763 (Singers Glen Road) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

(NEW) Route 709 (Autumn Lane) – Road closed to through traffic between Route 704 (Ridgedale Road) and Route 710 (Osceola Springs Road) for utility work. September 25-26 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 738 (Dry River Road, Bridgewater area) – Road closed to all traffic (including pedestrians and bicycles) south of Route 257 during bridge and intersection construction. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion December 2018.

Route 910 (Switchboard Road) – Right shoulder closures for pavement marking from Harrisonburg city limit to Route 763 (Mount Clinton Pike) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Road closed through December 1 for replacement of bridge over Hawksbill Creek. Follow posted detours.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (East Point Road/Maryland Avenue) – Bridge rehabilitation. Flaggers or temporary signals control traffic on both sides of the bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, at Rockingham County line near town of Shenandoah. Vehicle width restriction of 10 feet. Estimated completion of project November 2018.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 263 to 265, northbound – Overnight, mobile right lane closure for rumble strip installation, 8 p.m. September 24 to 7 a.m. September 25.

(NEW) Mile marker 273 to 276, northbound – Overnight, mobile right lane closure for rumble strip installation, 8 p.m. September 24 to 7 a.m. September 25.

(UPDATE) Exit 279, northbound – Exit ramp to Route 185 narrowed during overnight hours for bridge work over Stony Creek, 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 28.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Be alert for construction traffic between Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County, for finishing work related to new Cedar Creek bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour.

(NEW) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement treatment between Route 628 (Middle Road) and Route 622 (Clary Road). September 23-29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 628 (Middle Road) – Flagger controlled traffic for pavement marking from Route 48/55 (John Marshall Highway) to Route 606 (Gap Road) through December 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 306 to 319, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installations at various locations. Through October 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 321 to 322, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for bridge work on Route 672 overpass bridge at exit 321 (Clearbrook). Through September 28 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking from Winchester northern city limit to end of divided highway (2 miles north of Winchester). Through December 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 37, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge work over W&W Railroad near Winchester northern city limits, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 5.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 672 (Hopewell Road, Clearbrook) – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance of bridge over I-81, through September 28 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 7, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane and shoulder closures for inspection of bridges over Norfolk Southern railway. September 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 340 (Buckmarsh Street) northbound and southbound – Alternating lane and shoulder closures for inspection of Route 7 overpasses. September 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 5 to 9, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for sign installations at various locations. Through October 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Be alert for construction traffic between Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County as contractors remove old southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web