Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Sept. 20-24

Published Saturday, Sep. 18, 2021, 3:07 pm

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 220 (Hot Springs Road) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for paving operations between Route 640 (Falls Road) and Covington city limits, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through October 1.

*NEW* Various roads – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking in various locations on Routes 18, 60, 159, 220, 220 Business and 311, September 20-29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and asphalt patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Shoulder closures for sign installation between Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) and Route 1307 (Old Church Street), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work and pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Westbound lane closures for tree removal operations between Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) and La Rue Lane, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Northbound lane closures for tree removal operations between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Route 680 (Chimney Run Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 678 (Indian Draft Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and 3.7 miles north of Route 39 for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through September 17.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile lane closures for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge painting operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through September 30.

INTERSTATE 81

Exit 205, southbound – Off- and on-ramp shoulders closed 24/7 for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Occasional flagger traffic control in area of I-81 ramps for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 (Jackson River Road) – Northbound shoulder closures between Route 606 (Dry Branch Road) and Route 605 (Vinegar Run Road) for retaining wall repairs, Tuesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, tractor mowing and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work, tractor mowing, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 89 to 99, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 24.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 208 to 205, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 1. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 213 to 214, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 11 at exit 213, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 24.

*NEW* Exit 221, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures along ramp to I-64 for soil and rock testing, September 22-29 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 1.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Overnight lane closures for maintenance of Middle River bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 24.

*NEW* Mile marker 232 to 233, northbound – Right shoulder closed along on-ramp from rest area for shoulder repairs, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 233 to 232, southbound – Right shoulder closed along off-ramp to rest area for shoulder repairs, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 235 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for inspection of bridges over Naked Creek, September 26-October 8 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 235 to 237, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) and Route 662 (Stover School Road) for paving operations, September 20-October 20 from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 666 (Lofton Road) and Route 667 (Dabneys Road) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 13.

*NEW* Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 9819 (Lessley Lane) and Route 2023 (Bradford Street) for utility work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 42 (Little Calfpasture Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike) and Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Route 652 (University Farm Road), 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 2.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 7.

*NEW* Route 634 (China Clay Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) for utility work, September 20-30 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 674 (Pilson Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 2021.

Route 703 (Hewitt Road) – Closed between Route 708 (Eidson Creek Road) and Route 876 (Swoope Road) for replacement of Eidson Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 2022.

Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) – Road closed between Route 730 (Stribling Springs Road) and Route 759 (Oak Hill Road) for bridge work at Moffett Creek. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion October 14.

*NEW* Route 731 (Natural Chimneys Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 607 (Moscow Loop) and Route 754 (Badger Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through September 27.

Route 747 (Freemason Run Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 760 (Bunker Hill Road) and Route 731 (Natural Chimneys Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through September 27.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) –­­ Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 1.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 243 to 240, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 1.

Mile marker 248 to 252, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 25.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Intermittent lane closures between Route 847 (Rawley Springs Road) and West Virginia state line for soil cleanup, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Lane closures in the area of Route 695 (Randall Road) for turn lane construction, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 613 (Spring Creek Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 750 (Nazarene Church Road) and Route 257 (Briery Branch Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through September 27.

*NEW* Route 640 (Model Road) – Closed September 20-October 7 for culvert replacement between Route 644 (Mount Olivet Church Road) and Route 980 (Honeysuckle Road). Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 649 (Island Ford Road) – Closed September 20-22 between Route 340 (East Side Highway) and Route 642 (Captain Yancey Road) for railroad crossing repairs. Separate detour routes posted for passenger vehicles and commercial trucks.

*NEW* Route 803 (Daphna Road) – Shoulder closures just south of the town of Broadway for tree-trimming operations, September 20-October 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Mobile lane closures for line painting operations between Shenandoah County line and ramps to Route 340 north, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 20.

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

Route 340 – Mobile lane closures for line painting operations between Rockingham County line and Warren County line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 23.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 759 (Jollett Road) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for bridge work near intersection with Route 607 (Weaver Road). Vehicle width restriction of 11 feet 6 inches during construction. Estimated completion October 28.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 273 to 272, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 263 and Mill Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 1.

Mile marker 291 to 292, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 291 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

*NEW* Mile marker 295 to 298, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 1.

Mile marker 297 to 296, southbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 near on-ramp from exit 296 due to ramp extension work. Estimated completion November 11.

Mile marker 298 to 297, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for line-painting operations, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through September 20.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations between Rockingham County line and Route 11 (Main Street, Woodstock), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 29.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway/Front Royal Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line-painting operations between Frederick County line and Warren County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through September 23.

Route 211 (West Lee Highway) – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations between Rockingham County line and I-81 interchange at New Market, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 24.

*NEW* Route 263 (Orkney Grade) – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations between Route 610 (Orkney Springs Road) and Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 29.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 302 to 304, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 at DMV truck weigh station for off-ramp extension. Scales closed until completion of project, scheduled for November 11.

Mile marker 310 to 314, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 24.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts between I-81 ramps and Route 1085 (Stickley Drive) for paving operations, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive). Traffic restrictions are for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 692 (Chapel Hill Road) and Route 705 (Ebenezer Church Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 1.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road) and Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road), 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 25.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound left lanes closed 24/7 through October 22 for construction of traffic-diversion road. Work is related to replacement of Opequon Creek bridge between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive).

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Hayfield Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 1.

Route 600 (Hayfield Road) – Occasional lane closures for utility work between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane), 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 21.

Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 619 (Perry Road) and Winchester city limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through October 1.

*NEW* Route 779 (Country Club Circle) – Flagger traffic control between Route 657 (Senseny Road) and Route 1216 (Lewis Circle) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November 19.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane) and Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 7 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over railway and Shenandoah River, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. through September 19.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line-painting operations between Shenandoah County line and Front Royal town limits, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through September 23.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Estimated project completion December 10.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

To obtain traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or go to www.511Virginia.org . The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.