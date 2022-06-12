Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of June 13-17

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 10 to 12, eastbound – Right lane closure for paving operations, Monday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mile marker 21 to 24, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for pavement patching, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 30.

Mile marker 29 to 30, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for painting of Route 42 bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 19.

Exit 35, westbound – Partial off-ramp closure for bridge painting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 19.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Forty Two Road) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for painting of I-64 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 19.

Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) – Eastbound and westbound alternating closures for painting of I-64 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 19.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Street sweeping with mobile operations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, asphalt patching, pothole patching and brush cutting. Street sweeping with mobile operations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 50 to 56, eastbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 177, northbound – Evening single lane closures for soil cleanup, Wednesday through Friday evenings from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Mile marker 177 to 174, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 29.

*NEW* Mile marker 190 to 192, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 194 to 198, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Exit 205 – Northbound ramp shoulder closures 24/7 with occasional overnight ramp closures as needed. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 northbound ramps during daytime or overnight hours. Traffic restrictions are due to interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 (Jackson River Road) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 605 (Vinegar Run Road) and Route 607 (Big Valley Road), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Route 250 (Mountain Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for utility pole replacement between Route 652 (Academy Hill Road) and Route 637 (Dug Bank Road/Maple Sugar Road), Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads, pavement patching, and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 88 to 90, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to Christians Creek bridge, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 30.

*NEW* Mile marker 95 to 94, westbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mile marker 96 to 100, eastbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement patching, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 29.

Mile marker 99 to 100, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Exit 99 ramps and Route 250, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 30.

*NEW* Mile marker 100 to 96, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations with occasional overnight ramp closures as needed, June 13 – July 31 nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 219 to 225, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 29.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 250 (Richmond Avenue, Staunton) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 261 (Statler Boulevard) and Severn Street/Young Street, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. Overnight eastbound and westbound single lane closures near intersection with Route 261 (Statler Boulevard) for roadway and signal improvements, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of June 30.

*NEW* Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 30.

*NEW* Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) – Shoulder closures for utility pole installation between Route 872 (Mill Creek Road) and Route 694 (Chestnut Ridge Road), June 13 – July 29 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 613 (Kyles Mill Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 747/613 (Mossy Creek Road) and Route 42 (Scenic Highway) for replacement of bridge over Mossy Creek through July 28. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 239 to 237, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and striping operations, June 19 – July 21 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 241 to 238, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and striping operations through June 16 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for rock and soil testing at various bridges, June 12 – July 21 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. No work during week of Independence Day (July 3-8).

*NEW* Mile marker 242 to 246, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Exit 251, northbound – Shoulder closures for brush removal along off-ramp, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 252 to 248, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling, paving and striping operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 16.

*NEW* Mile marker 257 to 251, southbound – Left shoulder closures for maintenance of median crossovers, Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 644 (Resort Drive) – Overnight single lane closures for pavement patching between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 646 (Bloomer Springs Road), Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion April 2023.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures between Route 644 (Big Oak Road) and Luray town limits for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Westbound shoulder closures just east of Route 674 (Red Church Road) for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 211/340 (Lee Highway, Luray) – Turn lanes closed to Route 737 (Northcott Drive) and no left turns for westbound traffic onto Route 211 Business (West Main Street). Traffic restrictions are for road improvements through June 30. Follow posted detours. Project completion scheduled for December 2022.

*UPDATE* Route 211/340 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion of July 2022.

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Shoulder closures for road improvements between Route 211 (Lee Highway) and Carillon Drive through December 2022.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 737 (Northcott Drive) – Closed between Route 211/340 and Route 211 Business (West Main Street) for road improvements and roundabout construction through December 2022. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pothole patching, Thursday night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 282 to 294, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.

Mile marker 295 to 297, northbound – Shoulder closures for soil and rock testing, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 24.

Mile marker 295 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 23.

Mile marker 295 to 299, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations through June 29 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Overnight closures of Exits 296 and 298 as needed.

Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion June 25.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 324, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pothole patching, Thursday night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 301 to 304, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work including Exit 302 off-ramps, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 312 to 315, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of Route 50/17 overpass bridge, June 19-20 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Alternating lane closures for storm sewer installation between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Skirmisher Lane, Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight single lane closures between I-81 on- and off-ramps for repairs to bridge over I-81, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 30.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Single-lane closures between Route 654 (Poorhouse Road) and West Virginia state line for safety enhancement project. Work zone active during daytime and nighttime hours. On four-lane portion of roadway, no eastbound lane closures from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and no westbound lane closures from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion October 31.

*UPDATE* Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in September 2022. Overnight single lane closures for paving operations from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of June 23.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations on Routes 50, 55, 127 and 522 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Alternating lane closures for road and utility work between Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) and Route 1116 (Carolyn Avenue), Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No reported lane closures.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 635 (Pierce Road) – Road closed through July 13 for bridge work one mile north of Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway). Follow posted detour.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 25.

Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 25.

*NEW* Mile marker 11 to 10, westbound – Left lane closures for ditch cleaning, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pothole patching, Thursday night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 23.

Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 25.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Shoulder closures just west of Route 638 (Fiery Run Road/Freezeland Road) for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 638 (Freezeland Road) – Shoulder closures about one mile north of I-66 overpasses for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

