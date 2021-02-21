Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Feb. 22-26

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 14 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 18, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 5.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 683 (Callaghan Circle) and Route 719 (Bellegray Lane) for maintenance of Ogle Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 26.

Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Temporary signals control traffic 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in September 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Shoulder closures between Route 39 (Maury River Road) and Route 710 (Swope Lane) for tree removal operations, Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree removal, pavement patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 225 to 230, northbound and southbound – Brief stoppages with slow-roll traffic control for utility work, Sunday (February 21) between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Traffic lane shifts for utility work between Route 647 (Christians Creek Road) and Route 1409 (Mitchell Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 25.

*NEW* Route 250 (Richmond Avenue, Staunton) – Eastbound right lane closure for sign installation work between Frontier Drive and eastern city limits, Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) – Occasional lane closures for utility work between Route 736 (Jennings Gap Road) and Route 720 (Jerusalem Chapel Road), Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic diversion in place for Bell Creek bridge replacement between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Detour uses temporary bridge and portion of Route 732. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed for utility work between Route 704 (Miss Phillips Road) and Route 833 (Trinity Point Road), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Humbert Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 865 (Rockfish Road) and Route 608 (Battlefield Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 26.

Route 617 (Swisher Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and Route 608 (Battlefield Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 29.

Route 634 (Patton Farm Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and Route 639 (Wayne Avenue) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 25.

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Traffic pattern change for Bell Creek bridge replacement near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue). Part of Route 732 serves as detour for Route 250 traffic. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Moscow, Fishersville and Mint Spring areas for mowing, pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through February 26.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 238 to 239, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for sign installation work, Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 242 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, Sunday through Thursday nights (beginning February 28) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. No weekend work and no ramp closures. Estimated completion April 2.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 250 to 248, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 5.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 255 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 806 overpass bridge, Sunday through Tuesday nights (February 21-23) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Occasional lane closures for pipe installation between Route 721 (Longs Pump Road) and Route 806 (Martz Road), February 22-March 12 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 42 (Warm Springs Pike) – Occasional flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge between Route 727 (Spring Creek Road) and Bridgewater town limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 5.

Route 42 Business (Main Street, Dayton) – Closed to through traffic between Route 732 (Eberly Road) and Route 1208 (Mill Street) for utility and roadway work, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 264 to 265, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 796 overpass bridge, Sunday through Tuesday nights (February 21-23) from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 264 to 278, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of bridge over Route 211, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 286 to 287, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Route 642, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 293 to 292, southbound – Right shoulder closures for mowing operations, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 295 to 296, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 295 to 299, northbound – Be alert for work vehicles parked along right shoulder for survey operations, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Cedar Creek bridges, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 (Old Cross Road) – Alternating lane closures for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges at New Market, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Closed during inclement weather between Route 770 (Boliver Road) and Stagecoach Road.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility crews trimming trees, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 308 to 309, northbound – Shoulder closure for sign installation work, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 309 to 307, southbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 309 to 312 including off-ramps at exit 310, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 26.

*NEW* Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound – Nighttime left lane closures for median seeding operations, Monday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 12 midnight.

*NEW* Mile marker 313 to 312, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign repairs, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 638 (Vaucluse Road) and Route 735 (Salem Church Road), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 37, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign maintenance at various locations between interchanges for I-81 (Kernstown) and Route 622, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 26.

*UPDATE* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Westbound shoulders closed for sign installation work between Route 780 (Stanley Drive) and Route 796 (Purdue Drive), Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

*UPDATE* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound right shoulder closure for sign installation work between Route 1367 (Costello Drive) and Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike), Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for utility work and roadway reconstruction through November 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility crews trimming trees, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 7 Business (Main Street, Berryville) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 1041 (Jackson Drive) and Route 7 East (Harry Byrd Highway), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Cedar Creek bridges, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 (Winchester Road) – Shoulder closures for sign maintenance between Route 55 (Strasburg Road) and Route 637 (Riverton Road), February 22-March 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures for sign maintenance near intersection with Route 613 (Indian Hollow Road), February 22-March 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

