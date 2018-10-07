Staunton District Traffic Alert: Oct. 8-12

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Mobile lane closures for mowing and pothole patching at various times of day and night through October 8.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Westbound lane closures for utility work between Covington city limits and Route 675 (White Oak Drive). October 10-11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 60 (Grafton Street) – Eastbound shoulder closure and narrowed westbound lane for utility work between Clifton Forge town limits and I-64. October 10-12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads – Mobile lane closures on Routes 18, 159 and 311 for pavement marking, October 8-10 from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 638 (Natural Well Road) – Road closed for Jackson River bridge replacement between Route 687 (Jackson River Road) and Route 666 (East Morris Hill Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion summer 2019.

Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Totten Drive (Frontage Road 203) and South Byrd Avenue. Weekdays through December 2018 from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road, Goshen) – Alternating lane closures for road resurfacing between Route 42 south (Cowpasture River Highway) and Rockbridge County line, October 8-20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Alternating lane closures for road resurfacing between Route 630 (Stage Coach Drive) and Route 629 (Douthat Park Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 20.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and grading. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 40 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Mobile alternating lane closures for pothole patching, October 8 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 57 to 56, westbound – Alternating lane closures for paving, October 14-19 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pothole patching from 8 p.m. October 10 to 7 a.m. October 11.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 181 to 180, southbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repair from 9 p.m. October 11 to 5 a.m. October 12.

Mile marker 186 to 191, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 19.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 190 to 201, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for guardrail repair at various locations, October 8 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 191 to 183, southbound – Right lane closures for pavement repairs at various locations, October 10-11 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 200 to 197, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving. Sunday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 19.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee Highway, Lexington) – Northbound lane or shoulder closures between Route 752 (Hunter Hill Road) and Conifer Lane for electronic equipment maintenance, October 8-12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Alternating lane closures for road resurfacing between Fairfield Elementary School and Obstgarten Lane, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 19.

(UPDATE) Route 56 (Tye River Turnpike) – Lane closures as needed for pavement work from Route 761 (Vesuvius) to Nelson County line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 19.

(NEW) Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Eastbound right lane closures from FR-879 (Bares Woods Lane) and Ben Salem Wayside for guardrail repairs, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through October 11.

(UPDATE) Route 60 (Midland Trail, Lexington) – Westbound shoulder closures between Route 702 (Quarry Lane) and Route 11 bypass for electronic equipment maintenance, October 10-12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 60 (Midland Trail), westbound – Alternating lane closures for milling and paving between Buena Vista city limit and I-81 interchange. Weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 12.

(NEW) Route 130 (Wert Faulkner Highway, Natural Bridge Station) – Lane closures for inspection of bridges over Route 688 (Stoner Hollow Road) and Norfolk Southern Railway. October 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 130 (Wert Faulkner Highway) – Eastbound right lane closures for guardrail repairs between Route 860 (Douglas Way) and Route 772. October 9-11 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 251 (Thornhill Road) – Flagger traffic control for milling and paving between Route 789 (Country Club Road) and Route 612 (Blue Grass Trail). October 9-26 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, paving and patching, pothole repairs, shoulder improvements and brush cutting. Mobile work zones for mowing. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 684 (Tinkerville Road/Forge Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Route 11 and Route 608 (Forge Road), October 8-9 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 705 (Mountain View Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Route 631 (Old Buena Vista Road) and Route 703 (Forest Grove Road), October 10-12 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, paving and patching, pothole repairs, ditch/shoulder improvements and brush cutting. Mobile work zones for mowing. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 220 (Jackson River Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement work from Route 606 (Dry Branch Road) to Bath County line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 20.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Mountain Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures for pavement work from Route 637 (Maple Sugar Road) to West Virginia state line. Through October 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditching and patching. Mobile work zones for mowing. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pothole patching from 8 p.m. October 10 to 7 a.m. October 11.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 205 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pothole patching, October 9-11 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 209 to 205, southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement repairs, October 10-12 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 217 to 229, northbound – Daytime right shoulder closures and overnight left lane closures for guardrail repairs, October 8-11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 219 to 223, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) and 24/7 right shoulder closures through December 21 for ramp extension work. Interchange ramps will remain open.

Mile marker 225 to 222, southbound – Right shoulder closed for utility work, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 12.

Mile marker 227 to 222, southbound – Overnight single lane closures with occasional on- or off-ramp closures for paving operations. Monday-Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 31.

(NEW) Exit 235, northbound – Off-ramp to Route 256 closed for guardrail repair from 11 p.m. October 9 to 4 a.m. October 10.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement treatment from Route 738 (Roudabush Lane) to Route 829 (Clark Lane), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 12.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Closed to through traffic between Route 912 (Hodge Street) and Campbell Lane for road and intersection improvements. Residents, school buses and emergency vehicles have access. All other traffic uses posted detour. Closure in place through November 2018.

Route 649 (Round Hill Drive) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 643 (Augusta Farms Road) to Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road). Through November 1 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 662 – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 693 (Berry Moore Road) to Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway). Through December 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 666 (Lofton Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) for railroad crossing repairs from 7 a.m. October 8 to 7 p.m. October 9. Follow posted detour.

Route 697 (Old Greenville Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) to Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway). Through December 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 753 (Nash Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road project from Route 42 (Scenic Highway) to Route 910 (Wampler Lane). Through October 31 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 774 (Broad Run Road) – Road closed through October 26 between Route 773 (Westview Road) and Route 775 (Craig Shop Road) for culvert installation at Broad Run tributary. Detour route in place.

Route 775 (Buttermilk Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway) to Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road). Through December 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 834 (Hickory Hill Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 631 (Ladd Road) to Route 640 (Goose Creek Road). Through December 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

​Route 853 (Poor Creek Lane) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) to dead end. Through December 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 246 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for sign inspections, 8 p.m. October 11 to 7 a.m. October 12.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Overnight lane closures for milling and paving between Route 620 (Indian Trail Road) and Route 654 (Montevideo Circle). Sunday through Thursday nights, October 14-26 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Overnight lane closures for milling and paving between Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) and Route 644 (Resort Drive/Mount Olivet Church Road), Through October 19 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Overnight lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations between Route 875 (Heatwole Road) and West Virginia state line. Through October 12 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 42 (Harpine Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 780 (Shaver Mill Road) and Route 753 (Kratzer Road) for bridge work over Linville Creek, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 19.

(UPDATE) Route 42 (Warm Springs Pike) – Alternating lane closures for pavement work from Bridgewater town limits to Augusta County line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 13.

Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Road reopened to two-way traffic October 1 in area of Dry Run bridge replacement. Occasional flagger traffic control through late 2018.

(UPDATE) Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement work between Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) and West Virginia state line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 13.

(NEW) Route 290 (Huffman Drive, Dayton) – Alternating lane closures for bridge work at Cooks Creek just east of Route 42 (John Wayland Highway), October 8-12 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (East Point Road/Maryland Avenue) – Bridge rehabilitation. Temporary signals control traffic across bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, at Page county line near town of Shenandoah. Vehicle width restriction of 10 feet. Estimated completion November 2018.

Route 650 (Power Dam Road) – Road closed through November 16 between Route 649 (Island Ford Road) and Route 650 (Three Springs Road) for bridge replacement over Stony Run. Follow posted detour route.

Route 738 (Dry River Road) – Road reopened October 1 between Route 257 (Ottobine Road) and Route 737 (Cannery Woods Drive). Occasional flagger traffic control through late 2018.

(NEW) Route 747 (Mossy Creek Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 727 (Spring Creek Rd) and Route 835 (Whitney Lane) for pipe installation, October 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Road closed through December 1 for replacement of bridge over Hawksbill Creek. Follow posted detours.

(NEW) Various roads – Mobile lane closures on Routes 211, 340 and 340 Business for pavement marking, October 8-10 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (East Point Road/Maryland Avenue) – Bridge rehabilitation. Flaggers or temporary signals control traffic on both sides of the bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, at Rockingham County line near town of Shenandoah. Vehicle width restriction of 10 feet. Estimated completion of project November 2018.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 264 to 271, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for bridge inspections at various locations, October 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 211, (Old Cross Road, New Market) – Alternating lane closures for bridge inspections at I-81 overpasses, October 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 628 (Middle Road) – Flagger controlled traffic for pavement marking from Route 48/55 (John Marshall Highway) to Route 606 (Gap Road) through December 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 302 to 322, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for bridge inspections at various locations, October 8-12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 306 to 205, southbound – Overnight right lane closure for maintenance of electronic equipment, 10 p.m. October 7 to 5 a.m. October 8.

(NEW) Mile marker 309 to 319, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installations at various locations. Through October 12-15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 321 to 322, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for bridge work on Route 672 overpass bridge at exit 321 (Clearbrook), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 12.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking from Winchester northern city limit to end of divided highway (2 miles north of Winchester), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

(NEW) Route 37, southbound – Right shoulder closures in Kernstown area between railroad bridge and Tasker Road for electronic equipment maintenance, October 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 37, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge work over W&W Railroad near Winchester northern city limits, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 12.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 672 (Hopewell Road, Clearbrook) – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance of bridge over I-81, through October 12 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Route 712 (West Virginia Parkway) – Flagger traffic control for paving from Route 1322 (Fort Collier Road) to Winchester city limits. October 8-12 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 754 (Ash Hollow Drive) – Flagger traffic control for paving from Route 659 (Valley Mill Road) to cul-de-sac. October 8-12 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1140 (Woodys Place) – Flagger traffic control for paving from Route 659 (Valley Mill Road) to cul-de-sac. October 8-12 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1260 (Hunter Run Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving from Route 659 (Valley Mill Road) to dead end. October 8-12 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1261 (Little River Drive) – Flagger traffic control for paving from Route 1260 (Hunter Run Road) to dead end. October 8-12 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 1397 (Shannon Court) – Flagger traffic control for paving from southern cul-de-sac to northern cul-de-sac. October 8-12 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 1398 (Balygar Drive) – Flagger traffic control for paving from Route 621 (Merrimans Lane) to Route 1397 (Shannon Court). October 8-12 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 1399 (Robinson Drive) – Flagger traffic control for paving from Route 621 (Merrimans Lane) to dead end. October 8-12 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 50, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving between Route 255 and Frederick County line, October 8-23 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 622 (Swift Shoals Road) – Closed between Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) and Route 625 (Kennel Road) for slide repairs. Follow posted detours.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

