Staunton District Traffic Alert: Oct. 22-26

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound – Left and right shoulder closures for mowing, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 27.

(NEW) Mile marker 7 to 21, eastbound and westbound – Mobile lane closures for sweeping of bridge decks and barrier walls, October 22 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 60 Business (Grafton Street, Clifton Forge) – Right shoulder closures for utility work between Route 671 (State Avenue) and Route 632 (Longdale Furnace Road), October 22-23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for milling, paving and pavement marking between Route 717 (Boone Road) and Route 311 (Kanawha Trail). Monday through Friday, October 22-November 2 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 638 (Natural Well Road) – Road closed for Jackson River bridge replacement between Route 687 (Jackson River Road) and Route 666 (East Morris Hill Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion summer 2019.

Route 664 (Frazier Hill Lane) – Occasional road closures for slope repairs between Clifton Forge town limits and dead end, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 22.

Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Totten Drive (Frontage Road 203) and South Byrd Avenue. Weekdays through December 2018 from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road, Goshen) – Alternating lane closures for road resurfacing between Route 42 south (Cowpasture River Highway) and Rockbridge County line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 27.

Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Alternating lane closures for road resurfacing between Route 630 (Stage Coach Drive) and Route 629 (Douthat Park Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 27.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and grading. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 52 to 50, westbound – Alternating lane closures for milling and paving, October 17-26 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 186 to 202, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 9.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Right shoulder closures for sign installations between Route 710 (Sterrett Road) and Route 843 (Orchardside Court), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. October 22-23.

(UPDATE) Route 56 (Tye River Turnpike) – Lane closures as needed for pavement treatment from Route 761 (Vesuvius) to Nelson County line, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 26.

(NEW) Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Lane and shoulder closures as needed for installation of rumble strips between Lexington city limits and Buena Vista city limits. October 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 251 (Thornhill Road) – Flagger traffic control for milling and paving between Route 789 (Country Club Road) and Route 612 (Blue Grass Trail), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 26.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, paving and patching, pothole repairs, shoulder improvements and brush cutting. Mobile work zones for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 679 (Lone Jack Road) – Mobile work zones for line painting between Route 608 (Forge Road) and Crusher Run, October 22 from 7 a.m. to 12 noon.

(UPDATE) Route 684 (Tinkerville Road/Forge Road) – Mobile work zones for line painting between Route 11 and Route 608 (Forge Road), October 22 from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 917 (Oakland Circle) – Flagger traffic control for paving from Route 613 (Ridge Road) to Route 606 (Raphine Road), October 23-26 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, paving and patching, pothole repairs, ditch/shoulder improvements and brush cutting. Mobile work zones for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditching and patching. Mobile work zones for mowing. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Exit 94, eastbound – Right shoulder closure and narrowed off-ramp for sign installations, October 22-26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 208 to 205, southbound – Overnight right lane closure for pavement repairs, October 22-24. From 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 219 to 223, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures (7 a.m. to 6 a.m.) and 24/7 right shoulder closures through December 21 for ramp extension work. Interchange ramps will remain open.

Exit 220, northbound – Overnight closures of on- and off-ramps to and from Rouute 262 for paving and ramp extension work, October 21-25 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Follow posted detours.

Mile marker 227 to 222, southbound – Overnight single lane closures with occasional on- or off-ramp closures for paving operations. Monday-Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 31.

(NEW) Mile marker 230 to 229, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over Middle River, 8 p.m. October 21 to 6 a.m. October 22.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement work from Route 701 (Howardsville Road) to Route 1403 (Second Street). October 22-November 3 from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 42 (Little Calf Pasture Highway) – Mobile lane closures as needed for paving operations between Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike) and Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway), 8 a.m.to 6 p.m. through November 2.

(NEW) Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) – Mobile lane closures as needed for installation of rumble strips between Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) and Craigsville town limit. October 22-23 from 7 a.m.to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Mobile lane closures as needed for installation of rumble strips between Route 754 (Badger Road) and Rockingham County line. October 23-24 from 7 a.m.to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway) – Eastbound right lane closed for installation of rumble strips between Waynesboro eastern city limit to Frontage Road 212 near I-64, October 23-24 from 7 a.m.to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations from Staunton City limit to Lismore Lane. October 22-November 9 from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Shenandoah Mountain Drive) – Shoulder closures for pavement leveling between Route 715 (Braley Pond Road) and Route 835 (Hotchkiss Road). October 22-26 from 8 a.m.to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Mobile lane closures as needed for installation of rumble strips between Route 693 (Butter Road) and Route 670 (Cherry Grove Road). October 22 from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Mobile lane closures as needed for installation of rumble strips between Waynesboro city limit and Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway). October 23 from 8 a.m.to 6 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Closed to through traffic between Route 912 (Hodge Street) and Campbell Lane for road and intersection improvements. Residents, school buses and emergency vehicles have access. All other traffic uses posted detour. Closure in place through November 2018.

Route 649 (Round Hill Drive) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 643 (Augusta Farms Road) to Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 1.

Route 662 – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 693 (Berry Moore Road) to Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

Route 697 (Old Greenville Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) to Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

Route 753 (Nash Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road project from Route 42 (Scenic Highway) to Route 910 (Wampler Lane), 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

Route 774 (Broad Run Road) – Road closed through October 26 between Route 773 (Westview Road) and Route 775 (Craig Shop Road) for culvert installation at Broad Run tributary. Detour route in place.

Route 775 (Buttermilk Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway) to Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

Route 834 (Hickory Hill Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 631 (Ladd Road) to Route 640 (Goose Creek Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

​Route 853 (Poor Creek Lane) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) to dead end, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 246 to 248, northbound and southbound – Lane and shoulder closures as needed for inspection of overhead signs, 8 p.m. October 25 to 7 a.m. October 26.

(NEW) Mile marker 249 to 248, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern railway and Country Club Road (Harrisonburg), 8 p.m. October 22 to 6 a.m. October 23.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Mobile lane closures as needed for installation of rumble strips between Route 875 (Heatwole Road) and Riven Rock Road. October 24 from 7 a.m.to 5 p.m.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Overnight lane closures for milling and paving between Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) and Route 654 (Montevideo Circle). Sunday through Thursday nights, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through October 26.

(NEW) Route 42 Business (Main Street, Dayton) – Lane and shoulder closures as needed between Route 732 and Route 910 for turn lane construction. October 22-24 from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m.

Route 42 (Harpine Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 780 (Shaver Mill Road) and Route 753 (Kratzer Road) for bridge work over Linville Creek, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 26.

(NEW) Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Mobile lane closures as needed for installation of rumble strips between Route 1419 (Winsinger Drive) and Route 984 (Sellers Lane), October 24 from 7 a.m.to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Mobile lane closures as needed for installation of rumble strips between 912 (Lory Mathias Lane) and Route 612 (Unions Creek Road). October 25 from 7 a.m.to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (East Point Road/Maryland Avenue) – Bridge rehabilitation. Temporary signals control traffic across bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, at Page County line near town of Shenandoah. Vehicle width restriction of 10 feet. Estimated completion November 2018.

Route 650 (Power Dam Road) – Road closed through November 16 between Route 649 (Island Ford Road) and Route 650 (Three Springs Road) for bridge replacement over Stony Run. Follow posted detour route.

Route 701 (Mount Clinton Pike) – Shoulder closures for pavement marking between Route 726 (Weavers Road) and Route 763 (Singers Glen Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

Route 910 (Switchboard Road) – Shoulder closures for pavement marking between Harrisonburg City limits and Route 653 (Clinton Pike), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Road closed through December 1 for replacement of bridge over Hawksbill Creek. Follow posted detours.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (East Point Road/Maryland Avenue) – Bridge rehabilitation. Flaggers or temporary signals control traffic on both sides of the bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, at Rockingham County line near town of Shenandoah. Vehicle width restriction of 10 feet. Estimated completion of project November 2018.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 263 to 276, northbound and southbound – Overnight and early morning lane closures as needed for installation of rumble strips, 10 p.m. October 20 to 9 a.m. October 21.

(NEW) Mile marker 265 to 264, southbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of bridge over Route 211. October 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 270 to 271, northbound – Shoulder closure for inspection of Route 720 bridge. October 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 283 to 284, northbound – Single lane closures for bridge maintenance to Route 816 overpass. 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 26.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Single lane closures for guardrail work between Route 691 (Dellinger Acres Road) and Route 703 (Jerome Road), 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through October 31.

(NEW) Route 211 (Old Cross Road) –

Alternating lane closures for bridge inspection at I-81 interchange. October 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 628 (Middle Road) – Flagger controlled traffic for pavement marking from Route 48/55 (John Marshall Highway) to Route 606 (Gap Road) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 306 to 319, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installations at various locations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 9.

(NEW) Mile marker 318 to 317, southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for bridge work over Route 11 at exit 317. October 22 to November 2 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Northbound right shoulder closure for pavement marking from Winchester northern city limit to end of divided highway (2 miles north of Winchester), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

Route 37, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge work over W&W Railroad near Winchester northern city limits, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 26.

Route 50, eastbound and westbound – Right lane closures at various locations for guardrail work, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through October 31.

(NEW) Route 522 – Shoulder closures for signal work at Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road) intersection. October 22-25 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522, northbound – Mobile lane closures for installation of rumble strips from Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) to Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road). October 25-26 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 644 (Papermill Road) – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over I-81 near between Winchester City limit, October 22-26 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 7 Business and Route 615 (Boom Road) for inspection of bridges over Norfolk Southern railroad. October 26 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 7, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for paving between Route 660 (Honey Lane) and Route 7 Business (Main Street, Berryville), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 31.

Route 50, westbound – Left lane closures between Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) and Summer Springs Lane for guardrail work, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through October 31.

Route 50, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving between Route 255 and Frederick County line, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 23.

Route 340, southbound – Right lane and shoulder closures in area of Route 623 (Gaylord Road) for guardrail work, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through October 31.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

(UPDATE) Mile marker 5 to 9, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for sign installations at various locations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 9.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

