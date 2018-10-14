Staunton District Traffic Alert: Oct. 15-19

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Mile marker 7 to 36, eastbound and westbound – Mobile lane closures for sweeping of bridge decks, October 16-19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 638 (Natural Well Road) – Road closed for Jackson River bridge replacement between Route 687 (Jackson River Road) and Route 666 (East Morris Hill Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion summer 2019.

(NEW) Route 664 (Frazier Hill Lane) – Intermittent road closures for slope repairs between Clifton Forge town limits and dead end. October 15-22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Totten Drive (Frontage Road 203) and South Byrd Avenue. Weekdays through December 2018 from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road, Goshen) – Alternating lane closures for road resurfacing between Route 42 south (Cowpasture River Highway) and Rockbridge County line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 27.

Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Alternating lane closures for road resurfacing between Route 630 (Stage Coach Drive) and Route 629 (Douthat Park Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 27.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and grading. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Mile marker 43 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Mobile lane closures for sweeping of bridge decks, October 15-16 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 52 to 50, westbound – Alternating lane closures for milling and paving, October 17-26 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 54 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Left lane closures for inspections of Maury River bridges, October 17 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 57 to 56, westbound – Alternating lane closures for milling and paving, October 14-19 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Exit 180, northbound – Off-ramp to Route 11 closed overnight for guardrail repair, 10 p.m. October 14 to 4 a.m. October 15.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 181 to 180, southbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repair from 9 p.m. October 16 to 5 a.m. October 17.

(NEW) Mile marker 181 to 186, northbound – Lane left and right shoulder closures at various locations for guardrail repair, 9 p.m. October 17 to 5 a.m. October 18.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 185 to 183, southbound – Right lane closures for pavement repairs, October 10-11 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 186 to 191, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 2.

(NEW) Exit 191, southbound – Overnight closures of ramp to westbound I-64 near Lexington for milling and paving, October 15-17 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Follow posted detour.

Mile marker 200 to 197, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving. Sunday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 19.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee Highway, Lexington) – Southbound shoulder closures between Route 39 (Maury River Road) and Conifer Lane for electronic equipment maintenance, October 15-19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Alternating lane closures for road resurfacing between Fairfield Elementary School and Obstgarten Lane, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 19.

Route 56 (Tye River Turnpike) – Lane closures as needed for pavement work from Route 761 (Vesuvius) to Nelson County line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 19.

(UPDATE) Route 60 (Midland Trail, Lexington) – Westbound shoulder closures between Route 702 (Quarry Lane) and Route 11 bypass for electronic equipment maintenance, October 15-19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 251 (Thornhill Road) – Flagger traffic control for milling and paving between Route 789 (Country Club Road) and Route 612 (Blue Grass Trail), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 26.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, paving and patching, pothole repairs, shoulder improvements and brush cutting. Mobile work zones for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 679 (Lone Jack Road) – Mobile work zones for line painting between Route 608 (Forge Road) and Crusher Run, October 19 from 7 a.m. to 12 noon.

(UPDATE) Route 684 (Tinkerville Road/Forge Road) – Mobile work zones for line painting between Route 11 and Route 608 (Forge Road), October 19 from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 705 (Mountain View Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Route 631 (Old Buena Vista Road) and Route 703 (Forest Grove Road), October 15-18 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, paving and patching, pothole repairs, ditch/shoulder improvements and brush cutting. Mobile work zones for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Jackson River Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement work from Route 606 (Dry Branch Road) to Bath County line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 20.

Route 250 (Mountain Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures for pavement work from Route 637 (Maple Sugar Road) to West Virginia state line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 20.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditching and patching. Mobile work zones for mowing. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 87, westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over I-81 at Staunton, October 14-19 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 87 to 95, eastbound and westbound – Lane and shoulder closures as needed for guardrail repairs from 4 p.m. October 18 to 5 a.m. October 19.

(NEW) Mile marker 90 to 92, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures as needed for sign installations, October 15-19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 209 to 207, southbound – Overnight right lane closure for pavement repairs, 8 p.m. October 15 to 7 a.m. October 16.

Mile marker 219 to 223, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) and 24/7 right shoulder closures through December 21 for ramp extension work. Interchange ramps will remain open.

Mile marker 227 to 222, southbound – Overnight single lane closures with occasional on- or off-ramp closures for paving operations. Monday-Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 31.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 228 to 229, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repairs, 9 p.m. October 15 to 5 a.m. October 16.

(NEW) Mile marker 230 to 229, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over Middle River, 8 p.m. October 21 to 6 a.m. October 22.

(UPDATE) Exit 235, northbound – Off-ramp to Route 256 closed for guardrail repair from 11 p.m. October 14 to 4 a.m. October 15.

(NEW) Mile marker 236 to 237, northbound and southbound – Nighttime alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 994 overpass, October 15 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway) – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement between Route 736 (Jennings Gap Road) and Route 728 (Stover Shop Road), October 15-19 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Closed to through traffic between Route 912 (Hodge Street) and Campbell Lane for road and intersection improvements. Residents, school buses and emergency vehicles have access. All other traffic uses posted detour. Closure in place through November 2018.

Route 649 (Round Hill Drive) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 643 (Augusta Farms Road) to Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 1.

Route 662 – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 693 (Berry Moore Road) to Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

Route 697 (Old Greenville Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) to Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

Route 753 (Nash Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road project from Route 42 (Scenic Highway) to Route 910 (Wampler Lane), 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

Route 774 (Broad Run Road) – Road closed through October 26 between Route 773 (Westview Road) and Route 775 (Craig Shop Road) for culvert installation at Broad Run tributary. Detour route in place.

Route 775 (Buttermilk Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway) to Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

Route 834 (Hickory Hill Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 631 (Ladd Road) to Route 640 (Goose Creek Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

​Route 853 (Poor Creek Lane) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) to dead end, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

(NEW) Various roads (Swoope area) – Flagger traffic control as needed for drainage pipe work and grading, October 15-19 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 249 to 248, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern railway and Country Club Road (Harrisonburg), 8 p.m. October 22 to 6 a.m. October 23.

(NEW) Mile marker 262 to 263, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 793 overpass, 11 p.m. October 15 to 4 a.m. October 16.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Overnight lane closures for milling and paving between Route 620 (Indian Trail Road) and Route 654 (Montevideo Circle). Sunday through Thursday nights, October 14-26 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Overnight lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations between Route 875 (Heatwole Road) and West Virginia state line, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 19.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Overnight lane closures for milling and paving between Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) and Route 644 (Resort Drive/Mount Olivet Church Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through October 19.

Route 42 (Harpine Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 780 (Shaver Mill Road) and Route 753 (Kratzer Road) for bridge work over Linville Creek, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 19.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (East Point Road/Maryland Avenue) – Bridge rehabilitation. Temporary signals control traffic across bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, at Page County line near town of Shenandoah. Vehicle width restriction of 10 feet. Estimated completion November 2018.

Route 650 (Power Dam Road) – Road closed through November 16 between Route 649 (Island Ford Road) and Route 650 (Three Springs Road) for bridge replacement over Stony Run. Follow posted detour route.

Route 701 (Mount Clinton Pike) – Shoulder closures for pavement marking between Route 726 (Weavers Road) and Route 763 (Singers Glen Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Road closed through December 1 for replacement of bridge over Hawksbill Creek. Follow posted detours.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 602 (East Point Road/Maryland Avenue) – Bridge rehabilitation. Flaggers or temporary signals control traffic on both sides of the bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, at Rockingham County line near town of Shenandoah. Vehicle width restriction of 10 feet. Estimated completion of project November 2018.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 283 to 284, northbound Alternating lane closures for bridge work at Route 816 overpass, October 14-26 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Single lane closures for guardrail work between Route 691 (Dellinger Acres Road) and Route 703 (Jerome Road), October 15-31 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 628 (Middle Road) – Flagger controlled traffic for pavement marking from Route 48/55 (John Marshall Highway) to Route 606 (Gap Road) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 306 to 319, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installations at various locations, October 15-November 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 321 to 322, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for bridge work on Route 672 overpass bridge at exit 321 (Clearbrook), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 19.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Northbound right shoulder closure for pavement marking from Winchester northern city limit to end of divided highway (2 miles north of Winchester), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

(UPDATE) Route 37, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge work over W&W Railroad near Winchester northern city limits, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 26.

(NEW) Route 50, eastbound and westbound – Right lane closures at various locations for guardrail work, October 15-31 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 672 (Hopewell Road, Clearbrook) – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance of bridge over I-81, through October 19 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 7, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for paving between Honey Lane and Route 7 Business (Berryville), October 17-31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 50, westbound – Left lane closures between Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) and Summer Springs Lane for guardrail work, October 15-31 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 50, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving between Route 255 and Frederick County line, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 23.

(NEW) Route 340, southbound – Right lane closures in area of Route 623 (Gaylord Road) for guardrail work, October 15-31 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 622 (Swift Shoals Road) – Closed between Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) and Route 625 (Kennel Road) for slide repairs. Follow posted detours.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

(NEW) Mile marker 5 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for sign installations at various locations, October 15-November 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

