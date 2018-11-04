Staunton District Traffic Alert: Nov. 5-9

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 23 to 25, eastbound and westbound – Left lanes closed for soil work in median. November 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs, brush cutting and tree removal. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 638 (Natural Well Road) – Road closed for Jackson River bridge replacement between Route 687 (Jackson River Road) and Route 666 (East Morris Hill Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion summer 2019.

(UPDATE) Route 664 (Frazier Hill Lane) – Occasional road closures for slope repairs between Clifton Forge town limits and dead end, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 6.

Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Totten Drive (Frontage Road 203) and South Byrd Avenue. Weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through December 2018.

(UPDATE) Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs, brush cutting and tree removal. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control for slope work between Route 600 (Bolars Draft Road) and Route 621 (McGuffin Road. November 5-16 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 175 to 190, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for guardrail repair, November 5-6 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 186 to 202, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 9.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Alternating lane closures for paving from Route 645 (Valley Pike) to Fairfield School Road, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 9 including Saturdays if needed.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditching, tree removal , shoulder repairs, brush cutting and pavement patching. Mobile work zones for mowing. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, pavement patching, shoulder repairs, brush cutting and ditching. Mobile work zones for mowing. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 250 – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs at various locations. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and tree trimming. Mobile work zones for mowing. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 88 to 86, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge work over I-81, November 5-8 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 93 to 96, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 16.

(NEW) Mile marker 97 to 95, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge work over Route 624 (exit 96), November 5-8 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 98 to 97, westbound – Left lane closure for guardrail repairs, November 5 from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 212 to 215, northbound – Left shoulder closures for crossover repairs, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through November 12.

Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures (7 a.m. to 6 a.m.) and 24/7 right shoulder closure through December 21 for ramp extension work. Interchange ramp remains open.

(NEW) Mile marker 229 to 230, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repairs, 8 p.m. November 8 to 6 a.m. November 9.

(NEW) Exit 235, northbound – On-ramp narrows for guardrail work from 8 p.m. November 7 to 6 p.m. November 8.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 237 to 232, southbound – Mobile alternating lane closures for installation of rumble strips and pavement markings, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 8.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement work from Route 701 (Howardsville Road) to Route 1403 (Second Street), 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. through November 9.

Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations from Staunton City limit to Lismore Lane. Through November 9 from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Closed to through traffic between Route 912 (Hodge Street) and Campbell Lane for road and intersection improvements. Residents, school buses and emergency vehicles have access. All other traffic uses posted detour. Estimated completion December 15.

Route 662 – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 693 (Berry Moore Road) to Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

(NEW) Route 681 (Mount Herman Road) – Road closed November 7-9 for culvert installation between Route 679 (Campbell Hollow Road) to Route 602 (Walkers Creek Road). Follow posted detour.

Route 697 (Old Greenville Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) to Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

Route 753 (Slate Hill Road) – Closed through November 15 for culvert and bridge work between Route 699 (Ridge Road) and Route 752 (Naked Creek Hollow Road). Property owners will have access to their property.

Route 775 (Buttermilk Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway) to Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

Route 834 (Hickory Hill Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 631 (Ladd Road) to Route 640 (Goose Creek Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

​Route 853 (Poor Creek Lane) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking from Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) to dead end, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 246 to 248, northbound – Right shoulder closures as needed for sign installation, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 16.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control for paving and striping operations from Augusta County line and Mount Crawford town limits, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays through November 9.

(NEW) Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) – Southbound lane closures between Route 853 (Grace Chapel Road) and Route 732 (Eberly Road) for entrance and turn lane installation, November 5-7 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 280 (Stone Spring Road) – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic signal installation at intersection with Route 710 (Ridgedale Road), 9 p.m. November 5 to 6 a.m. November 6.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 602 (East Point Road/Maryland Avenue) – Bridge rehabilitation over South Fork Shenandoah River at Page County line. Flagger traffic control as needed November 5-16 with delays of up to 15 minutes. Temporary signal controls traffic during non-work hours. Vehicle width restriction of 10 feet. Estimated completion November 2018.

Route 701 (Mount Clinton Pike) – Shoulder closures for pavement marking between Route 726 (Weavers Road) and Route 763 (Singers Glen Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

(NEW) Route 710 (Ridgedale Road) – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic signal installation at intersection with Route 280 (Stone Spring Road), 9 p.m. November 5 to 6 a.m. November 6.

Route 910 (Switchboard Road) – Shoulder closures for pavement marking between Harrisonburg City limits and Route 653 (Clinton Pike), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 3.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 211 – Single lane closures for paving between Shenandoah County line and Route 340, November 5-9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Road closed through December 1 for replacement of bridge over Hawksbill Creek. Follow posted detours.

(NEW) Route 340 Business – Flagger controlled traffic between Route 614 (Shuler Lane) and Route 636 (River Road) for bridge work over South Fork Shenandoah River, November 5-16 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 602 (Maryland Avenue/East Point Road) – Bridge rehabilitation over South Fork Shenandoah River at Rockingham County line. Flagger traffic control as needed November 5-16 with delays of up to 15 minutes. Temporary signal controls traffic during non-work hours. Vehicle width restriction of 10 feet. Estimated completion November 2018.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 272 to 298, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures at various locations for bridge deck patching, November 5-16 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Exit 273, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign work at Mount Jackson interchange, November 7 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 283 to 284, northbound – Single lane closures for bridge maintenance to Route 816 overpass, November 5-9 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 298 to 297, southbound – Right shoulder closure for sign work just before exit 298. November 5-9 from 9 a.m. to 3p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 628 (Middle Road) – Flagger controlled traffic for pavement marking from Route 48/55 (John Marshall Highway) to Route 606 (Gap Road) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 303 to 319, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installations at various locations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 16.

Mile marker 308 to 318, northbound and southbound – Single lane closures as needed for bridge deck repairs to various structures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 9.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Northbound right shoulder closure for pavement marking from Winchester northern city limit to end of divided highway (2 miles north of Winchester), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31.

(UPDATE) Route 37, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge work over Winchester & Western Railroad near Winchester northern city limits, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 9.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 50 (John Mosby Highway), westbound – Alternating lane closures for paving between Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) and Route 644 (Ginns Road), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 8.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

(NEW) Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge sweeping, 8 p.m. November 7 to 8 a.m. November 8.

Mile marker 5 to 9, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for sign work at various locations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 16.

(NEW) Mile marker 11 to 13, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign repair just before Exit 13, November 5-9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

