Staunton District Traffic Alert: Nov. 4-8

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control for paving operations between Route 609 (Vine Patch Road) and Craig County line, November 4-22 from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 1002 (Richmond Street) – Flagger traffic control as needed for milling and paving between Router 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) and end of state maintenance, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 18.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching at various locations. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 606 (McGraw Gap Road) and Route 699 (Carloover Lane), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 50 to 47, westbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 15.

*NEW* Mile marker 52 to 54, eastbound – Left shoulder closure for guardrail repair, Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 53 to 56, eastbound – Right shoulder closure for sign installations, November 4-22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 185 to 196, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Exit 188A, northbound – Left shoulder of off-ramp to Route 60 eastbound closed for sign installations, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Alternating northbound lane closures for milling and paving between Route 712 (Walucman Drive) and Route 714 (Mackeys Lane), Monday to Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound left lane closures for tree removal between Augusta County line and Route 717 (McClung Road), Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures for fiber optic installation between Route 60 (Midland Trail/Nelson Street) and Route 606 (Raphine Road), weekdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through November 8.

Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for paving operations between Buena Vista eastern city limits and Amherst County line, weekdays 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through November 15.

*NEW* Route 130 (Wert Faulkner Highway) Flagger traffic control for Crawford Creek bridge work between Route 1304 (Sherwood Lane) and Route 772, November 4-15 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and ditch work. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 209 to 211, northbound – Left lane closure for guardrail repair on Thursday from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Exit 221, southbound – Right shoulder along off-ramp to eastbound I-64 closed for sign installations, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Lane closures for water line installation between Route 1402 (First Street) and Route 1403 (Second Street), Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 693 (Stingy Hollow Road) and Staunton city limits, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through November 7.

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 612 (New Hope-Crimora Road) and 0.33-mile north of Route 612 for pavement marking, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through November 22.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 672 (Turk Mountain Lane) and 2.4 miles north of Route 1343 (Northwood Drive) for pavement marking, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through November 15.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 795 (Saint James Road), weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through November 30.

Route 775 (Craig Shop Road) – Closed until further notice at Middle River bridge between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 900 (Little Run Road). Drivers use bridge on Route 774 (Cline River Road).

Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) – Closed until further notice at Middle River bridge between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 777 (Kentmere Lane). Drivers use bridge on Route 774 (Cline River Road).

*UPDATE* Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through November 30.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Fishersville, and Mint Springs areas for mowing, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Mobile left shoulder closures as needed for mowing in median, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 16.

Mile marker 245 to 246, northbound – Brief slow-roll closure (15 minutes or less) for installation of utility lines, Sunday, November 3, between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 247 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures as needed for soil and rock testing. Temporary closures of ramps to and from Route 33 at exit 247A/B interchange. During times of ramp closures, signs and variable message boards will advise motorists of detour routes. Sunday to Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through December 13.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 256 to 258, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for equipment access for bridge replacement at exit 257, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Shoulder closures 24/7. Estimated project completion spring 2021.

*NEW* Exit 257, northbound – Overnight off ramp closures for bridge work, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Detour route posted.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for barrier wall installation, Monday to Friday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Overnight lane closures as needed for soil and rock testing in area of I-81 interchange. Temporary closures of ramps to and from I-81 at exit 247A/B interchange. During times of ramp closures, signs and variable message boards will advise motorists of detour routes. Sunday to Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through December 13.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 875 (Heatwole Road) – Closed between Route 33 (Rawley Pike) and Route 752 (Muddy Creek Road) for replacement of Muddy Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion December 6.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional brief lane closure just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for replacement of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through December 7. Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 211 – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures for sign installations between Route 656 (Wallace Avenue) and Route 611 (Clearview Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through November 22.

*UPDATE* Route 340 – Occasional flagger traffic control for maintenance of Dry Run bridge between Route 731 (Collins Avenue) and Route 648 (Sandy Hook Road), 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 8.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Mobile left shoulder closures as needed for mowing in median, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 16.

*NEW* Mile marker 266 to 267, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures for brush removal in median, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 268 to 269, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for soil work, through November 8 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mile marker 281 to 286, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 22.

*NEW* Mile marker 283 to 277, southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for rumble strip installation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Monday (November 4).

*NEW* Mile marker 288 to 284, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 299 to 294, southbound – Mobile shoulder closures for survey work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Road closed to motorists and pedestrians between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower through November 2019 for slope repairs and roadway reconstruction. Mountaintop is accessible from Route 678 (Fort Valley Road).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Exits 300, 313 and 315, northbound and southbound – Shoulders closed along interchange ramps for sign installations, Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 300 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 8.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures as needed for equipment access to median, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through summer 2020. Northbound and southbound left shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Interstate 81, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through November 8.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed just south of Stephens City town limits for turn-lane construction, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 2020.

Route 37, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Interstate 81 at exit 310, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway), westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*UPDATE* Exit 6, westbound – Left shoulder closure along off-ramp to Route 340/522 for sign installations, Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge inspection at exit 300 overpass, from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Mobile shoulder closures for survey work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Closed between Route 643 (Howellsville Road) and Route 661 (Fairground Road) for roadway repairs just south of Shenandoah River bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion June 2020.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

