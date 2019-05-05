Staunton District Traffic Alert: May 6-10

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 26 to 27, eastbound – Overnight right shoulder closure for guardrail repairs from 8 p.m. May 7 to 7 p.m. May 8.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 38 to 39, eastbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repairs from 8 p.m. May 7 to 7 a.m. May 8.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

FR-279 – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Route 42 to dead end. Through May 6 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 630 (Griffith Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Route 42 to 0.4 miles west of Route 42. Through May 7 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 632 (Golf Course View) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Route 671 to Route 670. Through May 6 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 633 (McKinney Hollow Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) to Botetourt County line. Through May 31 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 634 (Riverland Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Route 633 (McKinney Hollow Road) to dead end. Through May 6 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 638 (Natural Well Road) – Road closed for Jackson River bridge replacement between Route 687 (Jackson River Road) and Route 666 (East Morris Hill Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion summer 2019.

Route 664 (Frazier Hill Lane) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Clifton Forge town limits to dead end. Through May 6 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 669 (Old Country Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Clifton Forge town limits to dead end. Through May 6 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 722 (Stacks Lane) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) to dead end Through May 7 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 723 (Circle H Lane) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) to dead end. Through May 6 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 770 (Collierstown Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) to 0.7 miles east of Route 269. Through May 6 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 776 (Church Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing between western and eastern intersections with Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road). Through May 6 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 777 (Craft Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Route 850 to dead end. Through May 6 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Road closed 24/7 through June 2 between Thacker Avenue and South Byrd Avenue for slope remediation. Follow posted detours.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching operations at various locations. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Exit 43, westbound – Right shoulder closure for sign repairs. May 6-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Exit 55 to Exit 56 (Lexington area), eastbound – Series of brief “slow roll closures” for installation of overhead utility lines, Sundays from 7 a.m. to 12 noon through early June.

(NEW) Exit 56 to Exit 55 (Lexington area), westbound – Closed for installation of overhead utility lines, Sundays from 7 a.m. to 12 noon through early June. Detour route in place

(NEW) Mile marker 56 to 58, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of ramp bridges over I-81. May 6-7 and May 12-13 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 174 to 177, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closed for sign installation. Through May 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 174 to 206, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile shoulder closures for vegetation management. May 6-10 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Exit 180B, southbound – Overnight closure of off-ramp to Route 11 for guardrail repairs, 10 p.m. May 5 to 7 a.m. May 6. Use exit 180A as detour.

(NEW) Mile marker 183 to 184, southbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repairs, 8 p.m. May 5 to 7 a.m. May 6.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 187 to 189, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closure for sign installation near exit 188. May 6-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 189 to 202, northbound – Overnight lane or shoulder closures for guardrail repairs at various locations, May 6-9 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 190 to 192, northbound and southbound – Mobile alternating lane closures for inspection of ramp bridges to I-64. May 6-7 and May 12-13, 8 pm to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Exit 191 (to I-64, Lexington area), northbound and southbound – Exit closed from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Sundays through early June for installation of utility lines. Variable message boards will guide motorists to detour routes for I-64.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Brief closures for overhead utility work between Route 701 (Jacobs Ladder) and Route 764 (Possum Hollow). May 6 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee Highway), northbound – Right lane closures between Route 39 (Maury River Road) and Route 606 (Raphine Road) for utility work. May 6-11, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Brief closures for overhead utility work between Route 39 (Maury River Road) and I-64 interchange at exit 55. Sunday mornings from 7 a.m. to 12 noon through early June.

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee Highway), southbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations from Route 715 (Sunnybrook Lane) to Yellow Rail Lane. Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through May 15.

Route 130 (Wert Faulkner Highway), eastbound – Alternating lane closures with flaggers and pilot truck for paving operations from Route 759 (Arnolds Valley Road) to Route 501 (Glasgow Highway). Through May 17 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Paving operations at various locations with flagger traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 678 – “Stop and Proceed” traffic with occasional flaggers for box culvert and pipe installations between Route 612 (McClung Road) and Route 615 (Davis Run Road). May 6-30 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditching. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Mobile shoulder closures for vegetation management. May 6-10 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 93 to 94, eastbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for overhead sign maintenance. 8 p.m. May 5 to 7 a.m. May 6.

Mile marker 93 to 96, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 17

(NEW) Exit 94 off-ramp, westbound – Ramp narrows for overnight guardrail repairs. May 9 from 12:30 a.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 97 to 87, westbound – Overnight left lane and shoulder closures for guardrail repairs. 8 p.m. May 5 to 7 a.m. May 6.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 212 to 237, northbound and southbound – Mobile shoulder closures possible for survey work through May 6 from 7:30 to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 216 to 221, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for overhead sign maintenance. May 7-8 and May 8-9 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night.

(NEW) Mile marker 217 to 216, southbound – Overnight right shoulder closure for guardrail repair, 8 p.m. May 6 to 7 a.m. May 7.

(NEW) Mile marker 220 to 222 including Exit 222 off-ramps, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations at multiple locations. May 6 to 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 225 to 224, southbound –Overnight alternating lane and shoulder closures for overhead sign maintenance. 8 p.m. May 6 to 7 a.m. May 7.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Right turn lane onto Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) closed May 7 to June 5 for turn lane construction. Follow posted detours.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) – Road closed May 7 to June 5 between Route 641 (Fishersville Road) and Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) for turn lane construction. Follow posted detours.

(UPDATE) Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 652 (Wilda Road), through June 3 from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 705 (Scott Christian Road/North Mountain Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 703 (Hewitt Road) and Route 707 (Trimbles Mill Road), 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through June 7.

(UPDATE) Route 706 (North Mountain Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Route 705 (Scott Christian Road) to Route 703 (Hewitt Road). Through May 31 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 707 (Trimbles Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Route 876 (Glebe School Road) to Route 876 (Cattleman Road). Through May 31 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 742 (Willow Spout Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 744 (Leaport Road) and Route 11 (Lee Highway), through May 17, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Various Roads (Verona Area) – Flagger traffic control for pothole repairs at various locations. May 6-10 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Mobile shoulder closures possible for survey work. Through May 6 from 7:30 to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Mile maker 238 to 239, northbound and southbound – Alternating lane shoulder closures for inspection of Route 990 overpass bridge. May 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 239 to 238, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of North River bridge. May 6-10 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 239 to 240, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closure and alternating shoulder closures for inspection of Route 867 overpass bridge. 8 p.m. May 7 to 7 a.m. May 8.

(NEW) Mile maker 241 to 242, northbound and southbound – Mobile alternating lane and shoulder closures as needed for inspection of Cecil Wampler Road overpass bridge. May 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 241 to 249, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation. Through May17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mile maker 252, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for inspection of Route 724 overpass bridge. May 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Mobile alternating lane closures for paving operations from Route 985 (Pickering Lane) to Shenandoah County line. Through May 10 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Brief lane closures as needed for utility work over the roadway between Route 704 (Oakwood Drive) and Harrisonburg city limit. May 7-8 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 619 (Piney Woods Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing between Route 799 (Hupp Road) and Route 890 (Buckley Road). May 6-13 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 620 – Flagger traffic control for sign installations at various locations between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 724 (Pack Saddle Trail). May 6 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 637 (Florist Road) – Road closed through June 14 for bridge reconstruction over Quail Run between Route 602 (East Point Road) and Route 33 Business (Old Spotswood Trail). Follow posted detours.

(NEW) Route 690 (Captain Shands Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Route 11 (Lee Highway) to Augusta County line. May 6-13 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 763 (Mount Clinton Pike) – Road closed for pipe installation from Route 765 (Mount Clinton Pike) to Route 765 (Amberly Road) May 13-14 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Follow posted detours.

(NEW) Route 796 (Newdale School Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Route 797 to Route 11. May 6-13 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 799 (Hupp Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from SC 798 to SC 793. May 6-13 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Westbound shoulder closure and occasional flagger traffic control for replacement of bridge over the North Fork Shenandoah River, just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road). Estimated project completion September 2020.

(NEW) Route 1306 (Hill Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Bridgewater town limits to end of state maintenance. May 6-13 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Road closed through June 2019 for replacement of Hawksbill Creek bridge. Follow posted detours.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 604 – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing between northern and southern intersections with Route 609. May 6-13 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 606 – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing between Route 759 and Route 607. May 7-13 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 750 (Kemble Spring Lane) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing between Route 604 and dead end. May 7-13 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 759 (Jollett Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing between Route 607 to Route 606. May 7-14 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 267 to 268, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures as needed for maintenance of Route 767 overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 10.

Mile marker 272 to 273, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Mill Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 10.

Mile maker 281 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations at various locations. Through May17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mile maker 282 to 283, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for inspection of Route 605 overpass bridge. May 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 291 to 292, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance of Route 651 overpass bridge at exit 291. Possible daytime shoulder closures as needed. May 6-10 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile maker 296 to 297, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for inspection of Route 48/55 overpass bridge. May 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (King Street, Strasburg) – Overnight, single lane closures with flaggers for maintenance of bridge over Town Run. May 7-9 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike/Main Street) – Overnight mobile alternating lane closures for pavement marking work from Route 730 (Caverns Road) to Strasburg town limits. Through May 10 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 263 (Orkney Grade) – Flagger controlled mobile lane closures for sign installations at various locations between Route 717 (Alum Springs) and Route 42. May 7 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 614 (Middle Road) – Flagger controlled mobile lane closures for sign installations at various locations between Route 263 (Orkney Grade) and Route 42. May 7 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 625 (Harman Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges. May 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 675 (Fort Road) – Flagger controlled mobile lane closures for sign installations at various locations from Edinburg town limits to Route 678 (Fort Valley Road). May 8-9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 679 (Rittenour Road) – Mobile alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing from Route 675 (Stoney Creek Road) to Route 681 (Stoneburner Road). Through May 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 681 (Stoneburner Road) – Mobile alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing from Route 679 (Rittenour Road) to Route 42 (Senedo Road). Through May 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Closed between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower for slope and roadway repairs. Motorists can access mountain from east approach (Fort Valley).

(UPDATE) Route 767 (Quicksburg Road) – Flagger controlled traffic for maintenance of bridge over I-81, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 10.

Route 847 (Rocco Road) – Mobile alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing from Route 681 (Stoneburner Road) to dead end. Through May 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 300 to 307, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane and shoulder closures as needed for pavement maintenance at various locations May 6-10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 305 to 319, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations through May 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 323 to 324, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures as needed for ramp extension work. 24/7 shoulder closures. May 6-9 from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike, Stephens City) – Intermittent flagging and lane closures for utility/road widening work at Double Church Road intersection, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 1.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Occasional lane closures for utility work from Route 645 (Airport Road) to Route 776 (Bufflick Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 4.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line. Follow posted detour.

Route 726 (Lakeview Circle) – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing from Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) to Route 765 (Splash Avenue), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through May 10.

Route 765 (Splash Avenue) – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing from Route 726 (Lakeview Circle) to dead end, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through May 10.

Route 775 (Admiral Byrd Drive) – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between eastern and western intersections with Route 645 (Airport Road). 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through May 10.

Route 990 (Aviation Drive) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing from cul-de-sac to Route 645 (Airport Road). 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 10.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 340 (Buckmarsh Street, Berryville) – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marking work from Church Street) to Mosby Boulevard, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through May 10.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 3 to 9, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, through May 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 340 (Winchester Road) – Mobile alternating lane and shoulder closures for vegetation management between Route 661 (Fairgrounds Road) and Clarke County line. May 6-10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 522 – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement marking work between Front Royal town limits and Frederick County line, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through May 15.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 607 (Rocky Lane) –Daytime flagger traffic control with occasional temporary road closures for Rural Rustic project between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 649 (Browntown Road). Weekdays through late June.

(NEW) Route 638 (Freezeland Road) – Flagger controlled lane closures for inspection of I-66 overpass bridges. May 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

