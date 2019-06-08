Staunton District Traffic Alert: June 10-14

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 633 (McKinney Hollow Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) and Route 634 (Riverland Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 14.

Route 638 (Natural Well Road) – New bridge over Jackson River open to traffic. Occasional flagger traffic control through June 2019.

Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Road closed 24/7 through June 28 between Thacker Avenue and South Byrd Avenue for slope remediation, paving and sidewalk construction. Follow posted detours.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching at various locations. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 53 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, June 3-21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mile Marker 53.8 to 55.5, westbound – Sign repairs, right shoulder closure at exit 55. Work is June 10-14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 186 to 190, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, June 3-21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 187 to 188, northbound – Left lane and left shoulder closures for pavement repairs. Work is June 10-11, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 204 to 204.8, northbound – Right lane and right shoulder closures for pavement repairs. Work is June 13-14, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 205.6 to 173.9, northbound and southbound – Mowing, mobile work zone with left lane and shoulder closures. Work is June 11-18, 7 a.m. to 6 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (North Lee Highway) – Right lane and right shoulder closure for utility work from I-81 ramp to Route 707 (Jonestown Road). Work is June 10-13, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Various roads –Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mowing with a mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Paving operations at various locations with flagger traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, pipe replacement and ditching. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures scheduled.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 205 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile left lane closures for mowing, June 3-10 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Mobile right shoulder closures for mowing, brush cutting and litter pickup, June 3-10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Mile Marker 211 to 216, northbound and southbound – Mobile alternating lane closures. Bridge inspection at Route 662, Route 694 and Route 11 bridges. Work is June 14, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 216 to 218, northbound – Mobile work zone. Utility work. Left lane closure as needed for equipment placement. Work is June 11-12, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 219 to 206, northbound and southbound – Right lane and shoulder closures, pavement repairs. Work is June 12-14, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures. Bridge inspection at I-81 northbound and southbound bridges. Work is June 12-13, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) – Mobile work zone, mowing. Work zone is from Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) to Rockbridge/Augusta County line. Work is June 10-14, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Mobile shoulder closures for mowing between Waynesboro city limits and Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway), June 3-7 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Shenandoah Mountain Road) – Road closed for soil and rock testing. Closure is from Route 716 (West Augusta Road) to Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road). Work is June 10-12, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Shenandoah Mountain Road) – Mobile work zone, mowing. Work zone is from Highland/Augusta County line to Route 736 (Jennings Gap Road). Work is June 10-14, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Road) – Be alert for lane closures for soil testing West Augusta areas. Work is June 10-12, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving. Work zone is from Route 2003 (Wayside Drive) to Route 847 (Valley Church Road). Work is June 10-23, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

(NEW) Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Mowing with shoulder closures from Route 11 (Commerce Road) to I-81 Ramp off of Route 262. Work is June 10-14, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Mobile flagger traffic control for pavement marking between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 652 (Wilda Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 21.

(NEW) Route 635 (Ramsey Road) – Mobile paving work zone with flagger traffic control. Shoulder closures from Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) to Route 644 (Frontier Drive). Work is June 10-14, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 681 (Mount Hermon Road) – Mobile flagger traffic control between Route 602 (Walker Creek Road) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) for Rural Rustic Road improvements, June 3-7 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 682 (Stover School Road) – Alternating lane closures from Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) to (Route 1201) Palmer Street.. Bridge inspection at I-81 northbound and southbound bridges. Flagger traffic control. Work is June 10, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 694 (Chestnut Ridge Road) – Alternating lane closures from Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) to Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway).

Route 705 (Scott Christian Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking between Route 703 (Hewitt Road) and Route 706 (North Mountain Road), June 3-21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 744 (Leaport Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic improvements between Route 742 (Willow Spout Road) and Route 745 (Mount Pisgah Road), 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 28.

Route 753 (Nash Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic improvements between Route 42 (Scenic Highway) and Route 910 (Wampler Lane), 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 28.

(NEW) Route 762 (Grindston Road) – Bridge work, Thorny Branch Creek bridge closed. Road closed between Route 727 (Wolf Ridge Road) and Route 731 (Emmanuel Church Road). Crews on site from June 10 to July 19, daily 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic improvements between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 28.

Various roads – Mobile work zones for mowing operations in Verona area, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 28.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 246 to 249, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, June 3-21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Paving from Route 721 to Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road) – Lanes closed for paving. Work is June 10-14, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Utility line work (Dominion Energy). Temporary lane closures to pull lines across roadway. Work is June 12, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Bridge work at Rockingham/Augusta County line. Alternating lane closures. Flagger traffic control. Work is June 10-14, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 637 (Florist Road) – Road closed through June 28 for bridge reconstruction over Quail Run between Route 602 (East Point Road) and Route 33 Business (Old Spotswood Trail). Follow posted detours.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Westbound shoulder closure for replacement of bridge over the North Fork Shenandoah River, just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road). Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 340 – Vegetation management from Luray Town Limits to Page/Warren County line. Mobile alternating lane closures. Work is June 10-14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 340 – Vegetation management from Route 211 to Business Route 340. Mobile alternating lane closures. Work is June 10-14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Road closed through late June 2019 for replacement of Hawksbill Creek bridge. Follow posted detours.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures scheduled.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 264 to 267, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, June 3-21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 272 to 273, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Mill Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 14.

Mile marker 281 to 286, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, June 3-21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile maker 283 to 277, southbound – Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday nights for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures for resurfacing between Route 730 (Caverns Road) and Route 1403 (Walnut Street, Edinburg), 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. through June 14.

(NEW) Route 11 (Congress Street, New Market) – Vegetation management from Shenandoah/Rockingham County line to Shenandoah/Warren County line. Mobile alternating lane closures. Work is June 10-14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Paving work from Route 730 (Caverns Road) to Route 1403 (Walnut Street). Mobile alternating lane closures.

(NEW) Route 42 – Vegetation management from Route 263 (Orkney Grade) to Route 767 (Quicksburg Road/South Middle Road). Mobile alternating lane closures. Work is June 10-14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Vegetation management from Route 675 (Stoney Creek Road) to Route 263 (Orkney Grade). Mobile alternating lane closures. Work is June 10-14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Vegetation management from Shenandoah/Warren County line to Shenandoah/Frederick County line. Mobile alternating lane closures. Work is June 10-14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (New Market Road) – Vegetation management from Shenandoah/Rockingham County line to I-81 southbound ramp at exit 264. Mobile alternating lane closures. Work is June 10-14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 263 (Orkney Grade) – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement near intersection with Route 725 (Morning Star Road), June 10-11 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 636 (Sand Ridge Road) – Road closed through June 21 for bridge replacement between Route 653 (Brook Creek Road) and Route 623 (Back Road). Follow posted detours.

(NEW) Route 635 (Bowman Mill Road) – Alternating lane closures in area of Fulton Drive to Poutus Hill Road. Signal pole work. Be aware of work vehicles in roadway. Work is June 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 711 (Deerhead Road) – Drainage work with pipe. All lanes closed, near Route 721. Work is June 12-13, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 730 (Caverns Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for maintenance of bridge over I-81, June 7-14 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Road closed through summer 2019 for slope and roadway repairs between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower. Motorists can access mountain from east approach (Fort Valley).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81.

Mile marker 324 to 323, southbound – 24/7 right shoulder closures with concrete barrier for on-ramp extension project. Estimated project completion August 2019.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Traffic control with right lane closure. Paving from Route 656 (Greenwood Road) to Route 659 (Valley Mill Road). Work is June 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Mobile work zone from Warren?Frederick County line to Route 727 (Belle Grove Road). Vegetation management. Alternating lane closures. Work is June 10-14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Left lane closures for signal work at Route 1092 (Independence Drive), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 27.

(NEW) Route 277 (Fairfax Pike), eastbound and westbound – Mobile alternating lane closures from Route 636 (White Oak Road) to Route 522 (Stonewall Jackson Highway). Vegetation management. June 10-14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike, Stephens City) – Intermittent flagging and lane closures for utility/road widening work at Double Church Road intersection, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 1.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Flagger traffic control for signal maintenance at intersection with Route 644 (Papermill Road), June 5 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Right lane and shoulder closures as needed for utility work between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 1.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Occasional lane closures for utility work from Route 645 (Airport Road) to Route 776 (Bufflick Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 4.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 7 (West Main Street, Berryville) – Vegetation management from Berryville Town line to Route 1041 (Jackson Drive), also from Route 671 (Battletown Drive) to Audley Lane. Mobile alternating lane closures. Work is June 10-14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Vegetation management from Frederick/Clarke County line to Federal Street (Fauquier/Clark County line). Mobile alternating lane closures. Work is June 10-14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 255 – Vegetation management from Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) to Route 17 (Lord Fairfax Highway). Mobile alternating lane closures. Work is June 10-14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 340 (South Buckmarsh Street, Berryville) – Vegetation management from Berryville Town line to Virginia state line. Mobile alternating lane closures. Work is June 10-14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Vegetation management from Route 522 (Lord Fairfax highway) to Route 277 and Warren/Frederick County line. Mobile alternating lane closures. Work is June 10-14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 601 (Raven Rocks Road) – Sign installation with alternating lane closures. Work is from Clarke/Loudoun County line to Route 605 (Morgans Mill Road). Work is June 11-13, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m..

Route 611 (Summit Point Road) – Alternating lane closures for sign installations between Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) and West Virginia line, June 6 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 638 (Howellsville Road) – Sign installation with alternating lane closures. Work is from Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) to Route 17 (Shenandoah Farms Road). Work is June 10, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 3 to 9, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, June 3-21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 340 – Vegetation management at Front Royal and Warren County line. Mobile lane closures. Work is June 10-14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 55 – Vegetation management at Front Royal and Warren County line. Mobile lane closures. Work is June 10-14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 607 (Rocky Lane) –Daytime flagger traffic control with occasional temporary road closures for Rural Rustic project between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 649 (Browntown Road). Weekdays through late June.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

