Staunton District Traffic Alert for April 26-30

Published Sunday, Apr. 25, 2021, 6:25 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Overnight right lane closures for roadside weed control, Monday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 10 to 30, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 14.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, trash pickup, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Closing April 26 between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 615 (Blue Spring Run Road) for replacement of two bridges over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion August 26.

Route 661 (Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 683 (Callaghan Circle) and Route 719 (Bellegray Lane) for maintenance of Ogle Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 14.

Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Temporary traffic signals in operation 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in September 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 678 (Indian Draft Road) – Closed to through traffic due to slope repairs between Route 614 (Tower Hill Road) and Route 609 (Burnsville Road) in Highland County. Follow posted detour. Estimated reopening mid-May 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 41 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Overnight right lane closures for roadside weed control, Monday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for equipment installation for bridge painting operation, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 206, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for roadside weed control, Monday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 185 to 187, northbound – Overnight right and center lane closures for pavement repairs, 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 193 to 195, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for pavement repairs, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 197 to 196, southbound – Right shoulder closure for pavement repairs, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 752 (Hunter Hill Road) and Augusta County line, Monday to Friday during daytime and overnight hours.

*NEW* Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Eastbound shoulder closures for sign installation between Route 732 (Rick Mast Loop) and Route 668 (Bethesda Road), April 26-May 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 702 (Quarry Lane) and Route 608 (Forge Road), Monday to Friday during daytime and overnight hours.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree removal, pavement patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 600 (Upper Back Creek Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) and Route 250 (Mountain Turnpike) for replacement of drainage pipes, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 678 (Bullpasture River Road) – Closed to through traffic due to slope repairs between Route 609 (Burnsville Road) and Route 614 (Tower Hill Road) in Bath County. Follow posted detour. Estimated reopening mid-May 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane or shoulder closures possible for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 31.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 224 to 226, southbound – Overnight left lane closure for utility work, 7 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday (May 1-2).

*NEW* Exit 225, northbound – Off-ramp to Route 262 narrowed for spill cleanup, 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

Mile marker 233 to 237 – Be alert for work vehicles on shoulders due to survey work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 235 to 236, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for pavement repairs, 8 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway/Lee-Jackson Highway) – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 667 (Dabneys Lane) and Rockbridge County line, Monday to Friday during daytime and overnight hours.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound shoulder closures for pipe work between Hilltop Terrace Road and Route 871 (Cochrans Mill Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.

Route 11 (Commerce Road, Staunton) – Northbound right lane closures for utility work between Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) and Staunton city limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Staunton and Waynesboro city limits, Monday to Friday during daytime and overnight hours.

*UPDATE* Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Be alert for traffic pattern change near intersection with Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Traffic using new bridge over Bell Creek. Lane or shoulder closures possible through June 30. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 254 (New Hope Road) and Route 613 (Spring Hill Road), Monday to Friday during daytime and overnight hours.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Waynesboro city limits and end of divided highway south of Stuarts Draft, Monday to Friday during daytime and overnight hours.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 608 (Draft Avenue) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of South River bridge between Route 1511 (Flory Avenue) and Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

*UPDATE* Route 617 (Swisher Road/Round Hill School Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and Route 608 (Battlefield Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 29.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 674 (Pilson Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 2021.

*NEW* Route 695 (Arborhill Road) – Closing April 26 between Route 694 (Stone Branch Road) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) for replacement of bridge over Folly Mills Creek. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion May 20.

Route 703 (Hewitt Road) – Closed between Route 708 (Eidson Creek Road) and Route 876 (Swoope Road) for replacement of Eidson Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 2022.

*UPDATE* Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) for removal of temporary detour from Bell Creek bridge replacement, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 30.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 242 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement and soil testing, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. No weekend work and no ramp closures. Estimated completion May 2.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 246 to 249 including exit 247, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, April 26-May 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 257 (Friedens Church Road/Dinkel Avenue) and Route 704 (Cecil Wampler Road), Monday to Friday during daytime and overnight hours.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 704 (Oakwood Drive) and Route 257 (Friedens Church Road/Dinkel Avenue), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Overnight paving operations between Cantermill Lane (Mount Crawford) and Route 257 (Friedens Church Road/Dinkel Avenue). Traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot vehicle, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 628 (Beldor Road), Monday to Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 42 (Timber Way) – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control just north of Broadway town limits, Monday to Friday during daytime and overnight hours.

*NEW* Route 42 Business (Main Street) – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control within Dayton town limits, Monday to Friday during daytime and overnight hours.

*NEW* Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 704 (Boyers Road), Monday to Friday during daytime and overnight hours.

*NEW* Route 257 (Friedens Church Road) – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 11 (Valley Pike) and I-81 interchange, Monday to Friday during daytime and overnight hours.

*NEW* Route 280 (Stone Spring Road) – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 33 (Spotswood Trail), Monday to Friday during daytime and overnight hours.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 689 (Spaders Church Road) – Lane closures for paving operations between Route 679 (Pleasant Valley Road) and Route 253 (Port Republic Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 713 (Meigs Lane) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for bridge work between Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) and dead end. Vehicle width restriction of 12 feet during construction. Estimated completion July 1.

*UPDATE* Route 1208 (Mill Street, Dayton) – Closed to through traffic 24/7 between Main Street (Route 42 Business) and High Street (Route 1207) for pipe installation. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 30.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 340 and Shenandoah National Park boundary, Monday to Friday during daytime and overnight hours.

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

*NEW* Route 340 – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement near Trenton Avenue just south of Shenandoah town limits, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 340 Business – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Route 642 (Stonyman Road) and Route 633 (Mill Creek Crossroads), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 Business – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 729 (Redman Store Road) and Route 739 (Lakewood Road), Monday to Friday during daytime and overnight hours.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 604 (Loop Road) – Closed for bridge work near eastern intersection with Route 609 (Naked Creek Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 4.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 264 to 273, northbound and southbound – Brief slow-roll closures for installation of overhead utility lines, Sunday (April 25) between sunrise and 10 a.m. Each slow roll lasts 10-15 minutes. Exit 269 on-ramp to northbound I-81 closed during each slow-roll operation.

*NEW* Mile marker 271 to 275 including exit 273, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, April 26-May 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 283 to 264, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 297 to 299 including exit 298, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, April 26-May 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between New Market town limits and Route 620 (Smith Creek Road), Monday to Friday during daytime and overnight hours.

*NEW* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) and Route 620 (Smith Creek Road), Monday to Friday during daytime and overnight hours.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

*NEW* Route 678 (Fort Valley Road) – Northbound shoulder closure for utility work between Route 776 (Siberts Road) and Route 775 (Old Store Road), April 26-May 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 302 to 304, northbound – Overnight right lane closure for installation of concrete barriers, 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 312 to 315 including exit 313, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, April 26-May 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 318 to 319, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over railway, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 37 – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) to Route 642 (Tasker Road), Monday to Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Lane closures include on- and off-ramps.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 37 and Route 259 (Carpers Pike), Monday to Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 259 (Carpers Pike) and Route 733 (Fairview Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound right lane closures between Route 642 (Tasker Road) and Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) for milling and paving, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Winchester city limits and West Virginia state line, Monday to Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for utility work and roadway reconstruction through November 2021.

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Northbound shoulder closures for utility work between Route 672 (Hopewell Road) and Route 686 (Russell Road), 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 29.

Route 663 (Payne Road) – Westbound shoulder closures for utility work between Route 672 (Hiatt Road) and Route 1335 (Sterrett Lane), 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 29.

Route 671 (Green Spring Road) – Southbound shoulder closures for utility work between Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road) and Route 1364 (Green Spring Drive), 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 29.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Frederick County line and Route 601 (Mount Weather Road), Monday to Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Frederick County line and Fauquier County line, Monday to Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Warren County line and West Virginia state line, Monday to Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) and Route 667 (Old Waterloo Road) for pavement widening operations, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 4.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 601 (Raven Rocks Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and West Virginia state line, April 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, April 26-May 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 637 (Riverton Road) and Clarke County line, Monday to Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

To obtain traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or go to www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

Related

Comments