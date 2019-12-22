Staunton District Traffic Alert: Dec. 23-Jan. 3

Published Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Non-holiday weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for skin patching, pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, and brush cutting at various locations. Non-holiday weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree debris and brush removal. Non-holiday weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 200 to 198, southbound – Overnight left lane closures for guardrail work, Sunday and Monday nights (December 22-23) from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 201 to 200, southbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail work, 9 p.m. December 26 to 6 a.m. December 27.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound lane closures for utility work between Route 752 (Hunter Hill Road) and Route 606 (Raphine Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until December 31.

*UPDATE* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Eastbound and westbound lane closures for utility work near intersection with Frontage Road 879 (Bares Woods Lane), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 3.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:30 Non-holiday weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Non-holiday weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Non-holiday weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and ditch work. Non-holiday weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 222 to 221, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge work over I-64. Sunday and Monday nights (December 22-23) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound right lane closures for water line installation between Route 1402 (First Street) and Route 1403 (Second Street), 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31. No lane closures December 24-27.

*NEW* Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway) – Flagger traffic control for shoulder widening between Route 736 (Jennings Gap Road) and Route 728 (Stover Shop Road), December 23 and 26 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 720 (Morris Mill Road) – Utility tree trimming between Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) and Route 832 (Union Hall School Lane). Be alert for possible traffic restrictions December 30 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 775 (Craig Shop Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road Improvements between Route 774 (Cline River Road) and Route 900 (Little Run Road) weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 2020.

Route 775 (Craig Shop Road) – Closed until further notice at Middle River bridge between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 900 (Little Run Road). Drivers use bridge on Route 774 (Cline River Road).

Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) – Weight limit of three tons at Middle River bridge between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 777 (Kentmere Lane). Passenger vehicles only.

Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 30.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Fishersville, and Mint Springs areas for mowing, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 256 to 258, northbound and southbound – Both shoulders closed 24/7 for bridge replacement with estimated completion in spring 2021.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 247 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures as needed for soil and rock testing. Temporary closures of ramps to and from Route 33 at exit 247A/B interchange. During times of ramp closures, signs and variable message boards will advise motorists of detour routes. Work zone active 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through December 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for signal inspections between Route 257 (Friedens Church Road/Dinkel Avenue) and Route 704 (Oakwood Drive), 8 p.m. December 29 to 7 a.m. December 30.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for signal inspections between Route 765 (Gravels Road) and Route 653 (Toll Gate Lane), 8 p.m. December 29 to 7 a.m. December 30.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Overnight lane closures as needed for soil and rock testing in area of I-81 interchange. Temporary closures of ramps to and from I-81 at exit 247A/B interchange. During times of ramp closures, signs and variable message boards will advise motorists of detour routes. Work zone active 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through December 31.

*NEW* Route 42 (Timber Way) – Overnight alternating lane closures for signal inspections between Route 800 (McCauley Drive/American Legion Drive) and Route 618 (Lone Pine Drive) , 8 p.m. December 29 to 7 a.m. December 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 875 (Heatwole Road) – Closed between Route 33 (Rawley Pike) and Route 752 (Muddy Creek Road) for replacement of Muddy Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion January 10, 2020.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional brief lane closure just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for replacement of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through March 6. Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. During daylight hours. Monday before noon, Thursday after noon through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures as needed for equipment access to median, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through summer 2020. Northbound and southbound left shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed just south of Stephens City town limits for turn-lane construction, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 2020.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Right shoulder closures for turn lane installation between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road), 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through April 2020.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. During daylight hours. Monday before noon, Thursday after noon through Friday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. During daylight hours. Monday before noon, Thursday after noon through Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. During daylight hours. Monday before noon, Thursday after noon through Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

Related