Staunton District Traffic Alert: Dec. 14-18

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 9 to 25, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through December 25.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 683 (Callaghan Circle) and Route 719 (Bellegray Lane) for maintenance of Ogle Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 1.

Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Temporary signals control traffic 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 49 to 52, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 60 overpass at exit 50 interchange, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 175 to 177, northbound and southbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 11 overpass at exit 175 interchange, 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (December 13-14).

*NEW* Mile marker 181 to 184, northbound and southbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 680 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 678 (Buffalo Bend Road) and Route 834 (Stoneridge Lane) for maintenance of Buffalo Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 18.

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound single-lane closures for utility work between Route 11 bypass interchange and Route 631 (Old Buena Vista Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through December 18.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 678 (Buffalo Bend Road) – Daytime closures between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and dead end for pipe replacement, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree removal, pavement patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 636 (Spruce Street) – Shoulder closures for utility work near intersection with Route 621 (Airport Terrace Road), December 14-31 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 637 (Maple Sugar Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work about 1.1 mile south of Route 640 (Blue Grass Valley Road), December 14-30 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Exit 87, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work along ramp to I-81 northbound, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 18.

INTERSTATE 81

Exit 221, southbound – Alternating lane closures along ramp to I-64 eastbound for bridge inspection, Monday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 219 to 224 including Exit 222, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work along interstate and off-ramps, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 18.

*NEW* Mile marker 223 to 222, southbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over railway and Augusta Woods Drive, Monday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 224 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge inspections, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Mile marker 226 to 230, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 18.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound shoulder closures between Route 1402 (First Street) and Route 1409 (Mitchell Lane) for utility work, Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 17.

*UPDATE* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) –Alternating lane closures for inspection of I-81 overpasses just east of Staunton, Monday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic diversion in place for Bell Creek bridge replacement between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Detour uses temporary bridge and portion of Route 732. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and Route 1511 (Flory Avenue) for maintenance to South River bridge, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 25.

*UPDATE* Route 616 (Humbert Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 865 (Rockfish Road) and Route 608 (Battlefield Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through February 26.

*UPDATE* Route 634 (Patton Farm Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and Route 639 (Wayne Avenue) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through February 25.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of traffic signals between Route 1404 (Sunset Boulevard) and Route F217 (frontage road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through December 24.

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Traffic pattern change for Bell Creek bridge replacement near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue). Part of Route 732 serves as detour for Route 250 traffic. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Route 747 (Freemason Run Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 760 (Bunker Hill Road) and Route 758 (George Waltons Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through December 18.

Route 764 (Bear Trap Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 730 (North River Road) and Route 758 (Lick Run Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through December 18.

*NEW* Route 792 (Indian Mound Road) – Temporary lane closures for utility work between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and Route 790 (West Amber Road), December 14-23 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Moscow, Fishersville and Mint Spring areas for mowing, pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays (except December 24-25) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through December 31.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 239 to 263, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mile marker 242 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for soil and rock testing in median, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 23.

*NEW* Mile marker 247 to 250, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over Route 718, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Mile marker 253 to 252, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign work, Tuesday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (South Main Street, Harrisonburg) – Shoulder closures for sign work between Pleasant Valley Road and I-81 interchange ramps, Tuesday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures in the area of the I-81 exit 257 interchange at Mauzy for sign and soil work and debris removal, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work is part of bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated project completion in spring 2021.

Route 42 (Harpine Highway) – Shoulder closures for sign work between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 765 (Old Trail Way), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 18.

Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Alternating lane closures in the area of the I-81 exit 257 interchange at Mauzy for sign and soil work and debris removal, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work is part of bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated project completion in spring 2021.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 712 (West Mosby Road) – Single lane closures for utility work between Route 701 (Pike Church Road) and Harrisonburg city limits, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 801 (Holsinger Road – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 42 (Timber Way) and Route 800 (American Legion Drive), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through December 22.

Route 818 (Little Dry River Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 817 (Third Hill Road) and Route 631 (Dull Hunt Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through December 18.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 – Shoulder closures for sign work between eastern and western intersections with Route 211 Business at Luray, December 14-23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 211 and Route 643 (Kibler Drive), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through December 16.

Route 766 (Hamburg Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 211 and Route 646 (Kauffmans Mill Road), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through December 17.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through December 31.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 266 to 286, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 285 to 284, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation, Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55/48 (John Marshall Highway) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Route 633 (Red Bud Road) and Frederick County line, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 10.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday (except holidays) during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 301 to 304 including Exit 302, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work along interstate and off-ramps, 8 a.m. to 5 through December 18.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55/48 (Wardensville Pike) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Shenandoah County line and West Virginia line, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 10.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Overnight lane closures or lane shifts as needed between Route 647 (Aylor Road) and Route 641 (Double Church Road). Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are part of roadway reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound left lane closures near intersection with Route 645 (Airport Road) for pipe, curb and gutter installation, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 37 overpass, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

*UPDATE* Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive). Overnight flagger traffic control December 13-18 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Route 1450 and Route 277 (Fairfax Pike). Traffic restrictions are for utility work and roadway reconstruction through November 2021.

*NEW* Route 656 (Greenwood Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 7 (Berryville Pike) and Route 1293 (Battlefield Drive), Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 1085 (Stickley Drive) – Closed just south of Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) for utility work and roadway reconstruction. Detour using Route 1012 (Town Run Lane). Estimated completion December 18.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday (except holidays) during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Alternating lane closures for inspection of Shenandoah River bridges between Route 603 (Castleman Road) and Route 606 (River Road), Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 750 (Blandy Farm Lane) and River House Lane, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Shoulder closures for sign work between Route 658 (Rockland Road) and Route 720 (Toray Drive), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 18.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 840 (Water Plant Road) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

