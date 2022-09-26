Menu
staunton department of finance receives award for 2023 budget presentation
Local

Staunton Department of Finance receives award for 2023 budget presentation

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

stauntonThe City of Staunton’s Department of Finance was awarded the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its fiscal year 2023 budget.

The department receives the award in 2022 for the sixth consecutive year.

“The Finance Department team is honored to once again receive this award,” Interim Chief Financial Officer Jessie Moyers said in a press release. “The budget process is a demanding one and it takes the full team to make it a success. I am very proud of the City’s Finance Department.”

The GFOA award “reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting,” according to the press release. The city’s budget presentation must satisfy nationally recognized guidelines, which are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device. Budgets must be rated proficient in all four categories, and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

More than 1,700 participated in the GFOA budget awards program.

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

