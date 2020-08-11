Staunton declares local emergency to assist response to weekend flooding

Staunton City Manager Steve Rosenberg has issued a declaration of local emergency in response to the flooding from over the past weekend.

The declaration’s primary purpose is to render the city eligible for reimbursement for expenses incurred in its response and to provide greater flexibility in the city’s business practices during the response.

Read the emergency declaration.

The Staunton Public Library is working in partnership with the Staunton Downtown Development Association to assist with flood recovery. The library is accepting non-perishable food items and cleaning supplies from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

There is a tent set up in the front left corner of the building; please wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of distance. Arrangements for distribution of items can be made through SDDA.

Please follow the City’s social media platforms – www.facebook.com/CityofStaunton/ and twitter.com/StauntonCityVA – for the most up to date information.

News Updates

Individuals and businesses may report damage by telephone at 540.332.3960 or by email at floodreport@ci.staunton.va.us. City staff will respond to your report as quickly as possible. Reports should include name, address and telephone number.

All streets in Staunton are open to vehicular traffic, but some sidewalks remain closed due to damage. Crews continue to work as quickly as possible to respond to widespread cleanup needs including the removal of mud and other debris.

Trash collection will continue Tuesday along Lewis, Central and Augusta streets between Churchville Avenue and Johnson Street; along Beverley Street between Lewis and Market streets; and on Byers Street. Debris should be placed curbside for collection.

Contractor hauls of flood debris will be accepted without charge at Augusta Regional Landfill through Saturday, Aug. 15.

Due to continued flooding impacts, the resumption of parking fees originally planned for Tuesday, Aug. 11, will be postponed until Monday, Aug. 17.

While many vehicles have been removed, owners are strongly encouraged to remove remaining vehicles that are blocking streets or sidewalks or other public areas as quickly as possible to facilitate flood cleanup and recovery efforts. Owners are responsible for making arrangements to have inoperable vehicles towed if necessary.

City officials encourage individuals to continue to observe public health guidelines regarding face coverings and physical distancing as flood cleanup and recovery efforts continue.

