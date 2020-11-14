Staunton Creative Community Fund hosting virtual business workshops

Entrepreneurs Unite! with a twist

Thursday, Nov. 19 @ 6 p.m. virtual

SCCF’s Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Builders, Alex Andrew and Ryan Hall, will introduce themselves as well as Startup Shenandoah Valley (S2V), a virtual acceleration program that targets entrepreneurs with scalable business ideas.

If you are interested in mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs… this event is for you!

Info: stauntonfund.org/s2v

To join Zoom meeting: us02web.zoom.us/j/85605461331

Tuesday Tips Workshop: VIDA Program

November 24 @ noon, Virtual

Are you interested in purchasing a home or starting or growing a business? The Virginia Individual Development Account is a match savings program for qualifying individuals that matches your savings $8 for every $1 you save. You can save up to $500, and with the match your total savings can be $4,500. These funds can be used towards starting a business, expanding a business, or purchasing a home.

