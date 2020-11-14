Staunton Creative Community Fund hosting virtual business workshops
Entrepreneurs Unite! with a twist
Thursday, Nov. 19 @ 6 p.m. virtual
SCCF’s Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Builders, Alex Andrew and Ryan Hall, will introduce themselves as well as Startup Shenandoah Valley (S2V), a virtual acceleration program that targets entrepreneurs with scalable business ideas.
If you are interested in mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs… this event is for you!
- Info: stauntonfund.org/s2v
- To join Zoom meeting: us02web.zoom.us/j/85605461331
Tuesday Tips Workshop: VIDA Program
November 24 @ noon, Virtual
Are you interested in purchasing a home or starting or growing a business? The Virginia Individual Development Account is a match savings program for qualifying individuals that matches your savings $8 for every $1 you save. You can save up to $500, and with the match your total savings can be $4,500. These funds can be used towards starting a business, expanding a business, or purchasing a home.
- Info: rachel@stauntonfund.org.