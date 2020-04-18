Staunton COVID-19 updates: April 17

Published Friday, Apr. 17, 2020, 8:18 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

City Manager Steve Rosenberg discusses the city’s ongoing response to COVID-19, including continuation of city services and programs, temporary relief concerning business taxes and water bills and conducting public meetings in a virtual format.

Watch the video at youtu.be/rPrYOeERAL4.

Staunton High School Track Closure



Starting at 6 a.m. on May 11, the Staunton High School track will be closed for maintenance and resurfacing. The track is set to reopen at 7 a.m. on July 13. During the closure, residents are encouraged to walk at Gypsy Hill or Montgomery Hall parks.

Public Hearings for Budget, Water and Refuse Rate Increases

Citizens are encouraged to tune in to the City Council Work Session at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, including a budget discussion with Staunton City Schools, and then again at 7:30 p.m. for the public hearings on the budget and water and refuse rate increases. For information on how to participate in the public hearings and to listen to the livestream, visit https://www.ci.staunton.va.us/ government/city-council. You can also listen on local cable channel 7.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments