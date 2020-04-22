Staunton COVID-19 local response updates

Police Chief Jim Williams speaks to residents about the new procedures in place, as a result of COVID-19, to safeguard both the men and women of the police department while also protecting citizens.

View the video on the city’s YouTube channel at youtu.be/7UKF6GVBeYE.

Livestreamed Public Meetings



Citizens are reminded that public meetings of the City of Staunton are livestreamed on the city’s website in multiple places, including www.ci.staunton.va.us/ departments/city-manager/ covid-19-info, as well as on local cable channel 7. The agenda for the City Council meeting this Thursday, April 23, that includes a joint budget work session with Staunton City Schools and public hearings on the budget, and proposed water fee and refuse rate increases, can be found at www.ci.staunton.va.us/ government/city-council, with directions on how to participate in the public hearings.

Social Security and SSI Update



Social Security and SSI recipients with qualifying children who do not normally file tax returns are encouraged to visit the IRS website, www.irs.gov/ coronavirus/non-filers-enter- payment-info-here, so that they can receive the full amount of the Economic Impact Payments for which they are eligible.

Contact Information for the Department of Veterans Services



If you are aware of any veterans in need of housing or financial assistance, you are encouraged to reach out to Carol Berg, director of Virginia Veteran and Family Support at the Department of Veterans Services. She can be reached at 804.786.1051 or Carol.Berg@dvs.virginia.gov.

