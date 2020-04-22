Staunton COVID-19 local response updates
Police Chief Jim Williams speaks to residents about the new procedures in place, as a result of COVID-19, to safeguard both the men and women of the police department while also protecting citizens.
View the video on the city’s YouTube channel at youtu.be/7UKF6GVBeYE.
Livestreamed Public Meetings
Citizens are reminded that public meetings of the City of Staunton are livestreamed on the city’s website in multiple places, including www.ci.staunton.va.us/
Social Security and SSI Update
Social Security and SSI recipients with qualifying children who do not normally file tax returns are encouraged to visit the IRS website, www.irs.gov/
Contact Information for the Department of Veterans Services
If you are aware of any veterans in need of housing or financial assistance, you are encouraged to reach out to Carol Berg, director of Virginia Veteran and Family Support at the Department of Veterans Services. She can be reached at 804.786.1051 or Carol.Berg@dvs.virginia.gov.
