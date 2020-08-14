Staunton continues to be on alert for flooding with forecast for more rain in coming days

The City of Staunton continues to conduct storm readiness activities to prepare for inclement weather forecasts over the next several days.

Officials also strongly stress the importance of personal preparedness in pending storm situations, noting that the best protection comes from having disaster plans and emergency kits for homes and businesses.

The following links connect to disaster preparedness information from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management:

Emergency officials stress the following precautions:

Do not walk, swim, or drive through flood waters . Turn Around, Don’t Drown! Just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away. Even standing water is dangerous.

Turn Around, Don’t Drown! Stay off of bridges over fast-moving water.

Determine how best to protect yourself based on the type of flooding. Evacuate if told to do so. Move to higher ground or a higher floor. Stay where you are.



Important Reminders:

Curbside trash collection will continue through Saturday, Aug. 22, along Lewis, Central and Augusta streets between Churchville Avenue and Johnson Street; along Beverley Street between Lewis and Market streets; and on Byers Street.Debris should be placed curbside for collection.

Contractor hauls of flood debris will be accepted without charge at Augusta Regional Landfill through Saturday, Aug. 22.

Residents in residential areas of the city may contact the Public Works Department to arrange for special curbside collection of storm related debris from their residence. Call 540.332.3892 or email milkmanca@ci.staunton.va.us to make arrangements.Depending on the amount and type of material, collection may be scheduled on a resident’s regularly scheduled day for service.

Fees at off-street parking facilities operated by the city will resume Monday, Aug. 17.

Individuals and businesses may report damage by telephone at 540.332.3960 or by email at floodreport@ci.staunton.va.us. City staff will respond to your report as quickly as possible.Reports should include name, address and telephone number.

City staff will respond to your report as quickly as possible.Reports should include name, address and telephone number. The Staunton Downtown Development Association is coordinating flood recovery volunteers and funneling resources from the donated stockpile to those in need. Visit the SDDA website – www.stauntondowntown. org/flood-resources to find out what donations are needed and how best to help.

org/flood-resources to find out what donations are needed and how best to help. City officials encourage individuals to continue to observe public health guidelines regarding face coverings and physical distancing as flood cleanup and recovery efforts continue.

Follow the city’s social media platforms – www.facebook.com/ CityofStaunton and twitter.com/ StauntonCityVA – for the most up to date information.

