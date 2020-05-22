Staunton confirms that public swimming pools will not open this summer

The City of Staunton announced today that swimming pools in Montgomery Hall Park and Gypsy Hill Park will remain closed for the upcoming swim season.

Staunton joins Virginia State Parks and an overwhelming majority of Virginia parks and recreation departments that have announced closures of their swimming facilities for the summer of 2020. Foremost among considerations were the safety of employees and visitors and the challenges of meeting public health guidance in a public swimming pool environment.

The city has also cancelled Camp Staunton for the 2020 season. Parks and Recreation staff assessed all possible options for opening the camp but ultimately determined they were unable to offer the program in its traditional or even a modified format, while at the same time ensuring the safety of employees and campers.

The city will reopen tennis courts and pickleball courts in city parks as of Saturday, May 23. Guidelines for safe and appropriate use of the courts are posted on Staunton’s website and will be prominently displayed at all locations, emphasizing social distancing and sanitizing/disinfecting practices.

While pickleball and tennis players are warmly welcomed to use the courts, there is to be no congregating or gathering on the courts and patrons are encouraged to depart immediately following play.

“While we are pleased to be able to open pickleball and tennis courts to the public in time for the Memorial Day Weekend, we are very saddened by the unavoidable need to close the pools and Camp Staunton for summer 2020,” said Parks and Recreation Director Chris Tuttle. “We understand the negative impacts caused by the loss of these facilities and programs and very much regret the circumstances that made these closures necessary. We do encourage residents to continue to use city parks and other facilities and programs as they become available during the reopening process.”

For questions contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 540.332.3945.

