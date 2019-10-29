Staunton Commissioner of Revenue Office earns state accreditation

Maggie Ragon, the City of Staunton’s commissioner of revenue, was recently honored at the 100th annual Conference of the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia for becoming one of the first localities in the Commonwealth to achieve office accreditation.

Accreditation is awarded only to offices that have met twelve standards set forth by the association. The standards described by the association include education requirements for the commissioner and staff, customer service, personnel and ethics policies, and assessment methodology.

Each office receiving accreditation has undergone an audit to confirm compliance with the association’s standards and will be required to demonstrate that they meet these standards annually.

“Achieving office accreditation is important to me because it lets Staunton residents know that my office has reached all the required benchmarks relating to customer service, confidentiality, assessment methodology, ethics and legal compliance,” Ragon said.

Thomas Blackwell, president of the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia, said: “Commissioner Ragon has demonstrated a commitment to Staunton and to good governance. This is an honor that was earned through hard work and leadership. It signifies that the Staunton Commissioner of the Revenue office has met the highest standards of professionalism as set forth by the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia.”

Blackwell added, “The Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia has always been at the forefront in seeking to improve professional skills and overall performance for the good of the Commonwealth and its localities. In this, our centennial year, commissioners from around the state have worked to attain office accreditation in order to ensure greater accountability and increased uniformity with respect to office procedures for all our taxpayers.”

About the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia

The Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia was formed out of the desire of commissioners to promote a common understanding of the problems faced in the assessment of taxes and the administration of revenue laws. The association encourages cooperation with various departments in state government that have a direct relationship to the commissioner’s office. Various committees within the association work to promote the education of members and to study tax issues and make constructive recommendations for changes in tax law that will benefit taxpayers and localities. Learn more at www.vacomrev.com.

