Staunton: City to receive $431,200 grant for Staunton Crossing

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The City of Staunton will receive a $431,200 grant award through the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Fund (VBAF) for Staunton Crossing.

The funds will support the removal and disposal of hazardous materials at the former Western State Hospital property on Richmond Avenue, a critical step in preparing the development for potential investors.

“The grant will help us fill a financing gap for the restoration and redevelopment of the Staunton Crossing property and help us make further progress in bringing new business to Staunton,” said Billy Vaughn, director of economic and community development. “Coupled with the demolition of buildings scheduled to begin on the property this fall, these are significant measures to make the site more appealing to possible developers who want to take advantage of this prime location.”

The grant requires a dollar-for-dollar match, which the City will fund through its Capital Improvement Plan. The removal of hazardous materials is scheduled to begin this summer.

About Staunton Crossing

Staunton Crossing is located at the junction of Interstates 81 and 64 and is the former site of Western State Hospital, now relocated on Valley Center Drive. The City and Staunton’s Economic Development Authority purchased the nearly 300-acre property from the state in 2009, before the new hospital was constructed on a new site and relocated.

Once the old hospital was vacated in October of 2013, the City was able to begin tangible, pre-development improvements, including the construction of a four-lane entrance boulevard, demolition of a major building at the front of the property and the acquisition and removal of the Virginia State Police building.

Nearly three years ago, the City sold the first 25 acres to Staunton Crossing Partners, LLC, who have since brought in The Fairfield Inn and Tru Hotel, both of which opened last year.

The City’s Economic Development team is in the process of developing a business strategy for the site with the Timmons Group, to ensure the best chance at getting the right types of businesses on the remaining 275 acres. Long range development plans allow for a wide variety of uses, including retail, commercial and light industrial businesses.

Related Content

Shop Google