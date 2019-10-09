Staunton City Schools tout high graduation rate
The percentage of students graduating on time at Staunton High School has increased significantly over the past several years.
The 2019 graduating cohort maintained a high benchmark for students graduating, as 90% of the 198 students who entered the ninth grade in the fall of 2015 earned a diploma within four years. This percentage is 13 points higher than the on-time graduation rate ten years ago. The graduation rate demonstrates an equitable range among all reporting groups. For example, the black reporting group has a rate of 98%, surpassing the overall rate.
Both economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities have a rate 90%, comparable to the overall rate.
Only students earning a diploma are included in the calculations for on-time graduation. Students who earn a GED, remain enrolled in school, or drop out are not included in the calculation. Of the students included in the 2019 cohort:
- 90% earned a Virginia-recognized diploma
- 1% earned a GED
- 4% remain enrolled
- 5% dropped out
Over half of the diplomas issued by Staunton City Schools were Advanced Studies diplomas.
“When students come into our preschool and kindergarten classrooms, we are already thinking about their graduation. For example, this year, our elementary schools just welcomed our Class of 2032! Throughout their years in Staunton City Schools, we are preparing students for life – engaging them in the types of thinking and problem solving that will allow them to be effective and productive citizens and life-long learners. Graduation is an important milestone in this preparation and for students’ success within the community. Staff at all levels celebrate the accomplishments of our recent graduates,” states Executive Director of Instruction, Stephanie Haskins.
