Staunton City Schools sees positive trends in accreditation data
Four Staunton City Schools remain accredited for the 2019-2020 school year: Bessie Weller Elementary, T.C. McSwain Elementary, A.R. Ware Elementary and Staunton High School.
Shelburne Middle School is accredited with conditions.
“We are seeing some positive trends in our 2018-2019 data that we definitely want to continue; we saw significant celebrations at every school,” said Stephanie Haskins, the executive director of instruction at Staunton City Schools. “This year also marked the release of a new mathematics assessment for all grades. The proactive work of our teachers in preparing for this new assessment and the hard work of our students really shows in the results.”
- Bessie Weller (who was not meeting accreditation as recently as 2016-17) is now exceeding the state average in mathematics.
- McSwain was 100% in the “green” on the accreditation matrix, demonstrating the highest level of achievement to date and exceeding the state average in all areas.
- Ware virtually eliminated the achievement gap in reporting groups for mathematics (with all groups falling in a range of 85-90%).
- Shelburne had the highest level of growth in Mathematics of any school in the division, with an overall increase of 15% points.
- Staunton High was 100% in the “green” on the accreditation matrix, increasing achievement in all areas of mathematics; English students with disabilities; and
attendance.
